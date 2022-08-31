For Central football, a players only meeting galvanized team, built confidence for season-opener vs. UConn

Central Connecticut’s football team sat at 1-6 after a loss to LIU last Sept. 23, and those six losses included some humiliations in trying to punch above its weight vs. Miami and Southeastern Louisiana, and also a loss to Division II Southern Connecticut on its home turf.

Coach Ryan McCarthy spoke his piece, then closed the door behind him and the players looked within the room, within themselves for answers.

“It really started to bring in some accountability among players,” said Craig Wood, senior four-year starter at center. “Things don’t go well, and people start pointing fingers here and there. Sometimes it’s really hard to look in the mirror. That meeting really got players looking in the mirror. Coach Mac is the type of guy of who puts it on himself all the time, takes the responsibility. It rubbed us wrong, here’s a guy blaming it on himself and here we are not performing ourselves. How are we going to sit here and let him take all the blame?”

The next week, the Blue Devils raced out to a 42-0 lead and won at Merrimack, 49-21. Things were different. Central couldn’t save its season, but did salvage something with three wins in the last four games. The chemistry and commitment carried into the summer, with more players staying on campus to work and get in shape for 2022.

So the Blue Devils feel far better prepared for a season-opener that can be a major opportunity for the program, a long-coveted game against UConn at Rentschler Field on Saturday at noon.

“I’m not going to sugar-coat anything, this game means a lot,” said Chizi Umunakwe, senior linebacker. “The program hasn’t had an FBS win in program history, this is the team that can do it, be a part of the history books. A statement win, to let them know this isn’t the same CCSU that was on the field last year. We’re a completely different team, we have a lot more chemistry, we trust each other a lot more. We’ve been working hard all summer and it’s going to pay off. Nothing is guaranteed, but we feel good going into this game for sure. ”

Central Connecticut reached the FCS playoffs in 2017 and 19, then didn’t play during COVID-ravaged 2020, stopping the program’s momentum cold. This game against UConn was scheduled in 2019. The Huskies defeated Central three times between 1986 and 95 all at long-gone Memorial Stadium, but these teams have not played since UConn made the move to FBS.

“There are a lot of kids on our roster who are from the state of Connecticut,” McCarthy said. “And I firmly believe, if the University of Connecticut offered some of these kids, they’d be at UConn. So for a lot of these kids, its an opportunity to showcase their ability. We recruit within a 5 1/2 hour radius from here, and UConn looks at a lot of the same kids. Our players may be viewing it as the next game on the schedule, but I also believe that they’re looking at it, like, ‘all we hear about is UConn, UConn, UConn’ and that will give them a little extra motivation.”

McCarthy draws optimism from the returning leadership he has, players like Wood and Umunakwe, who were very vocal at the big meeting. Quarterback Rumelo Williams, who threw for 145.2 yards per game, with 10 TDs and five interceptions, 119.6 rating, returns to lead on offense.

“What got us back on track was the kids,” McCarthy said. “They had a meeting and said, ‘This is not the way this thing should be going,’ and got it turned around. And a lot of those kids are back. The accountability factor is huge, the best teams police themselves and that’s what I am seeing.”

The Blue Devils were picked fourth in the NEC preseason poll and follow this game with a test vs. Sacred Heart, picked to win the league, then back to Southeastern Louisiana and at Albany. So, like last year, Central will have to be prepared for a tough early season slate.

“Last year was a building year,” Umunakwe said. “But we went in as if we had already won a championship. That’s what hindered us. We didn’t play 2020, and the last memory we had on the field was winning a [league] championship in 2019. I want to say overconfidence played in. We felt pretty good coming back with the guys we had. But as a collective, we really didn’t have enough time to put a team together. We all just kind of came here in August and had to build a team from there. Guys didn’t start stepping into their roles until the last three or four games of the season.”

Umunakwe, 6-foot-1, 225 pounds, from Baltimore, was second-team all-conference in 2021, and a first-team selection this preseason, and he also threw the javelin for Central’s outdoor track team. Cornerback Tyler Boatwright joined Umunakwe on the NEC preseason team, as picked by the FCS podcast, The Bluebloods .

UConn, coming off its competitive loss at Utah State (31-20), has had well-known struggles against FCS opponents, notably last season when a loss to Holy Cross prompted Randy Edsall’s decision to retire as coach. Under Jim Mora, the Huskies have 40 new players on the roster, and their offensive line, in particular, played like an FBS team last week.

For the Blue Devils, the chance to play on the Rentschler Field stage will be a unique experience, something to savor.

“We’re going to have to rein [our players] in, not play the game in pregame,” McCarthy said. “Get to the game and then make adjustments and slow it down a little bit. I don’t think they’ll be wide-eyed, it’s just a matter of channeling their emptions and just play football.”

