Middletown, CT

Two indicted in connection to a string of People’s United Bank branch robberies

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
 6 days ago

Two Middletown residents were indicted in connection with a string of bank robberies at People’s United Bank branches, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Gino Rizzo, 28, and Jalania Pantano, 27, were arrested Tuesday following a three-count grand jury indictment from Aug. 17 on bank robbery charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The FBI and several local police departments have been investigating the string of robberies this summer at People’s United Bank branches located in Stop & Shop supermarkets in Connecticut.

The indictment alleges that Rizzo robbed People’s United Bank branches at Stop & Shop supermarkets in Glastonbury on July 16 and Newington on July 18. It also alleges that Rizzo and Pantano robbed a People’s United Bank location at a Stop & Shop in West Hartford on July 20, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Rizzo and Pantano appeared before Judge Maria Garcia of the U.S. Magistrate Court in New Haven on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The charge of bank robbery carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

The case is under investigation by the FBI and Middletown, Glastonbury, Newington and West Hartford Police Departments.

#Bank Robbery#Bank Robberies#Robber#Fbi#The String#People S United Bank#Stop Shop#The U S Magistrate Court
