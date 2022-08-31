Read full article on original website
Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
Saudi Film Commission Announces Batch of Upcoming Projects by Emerging Saudi Talents (EXCLUSIVE)
The Saudi Film Commission (SFC) has announced that four feature film project that are winners of its Daw Film Competition to discover new local talent and champion the next generation of filmmakers have finished principal photography. These works, which are likely to surface on the festival circuit, are a tangible...
‘One Fine Morning’ Producer Les Films Pelleas Sets Next Project by Guillaume Senez, Anne-Sophie Bailly (EXCLUSIVE)
Les Films Pelleas, the Paris-based banner behind Mia Hansen-Love’s “One Fine Morning” (pictured), is set to produce Guillaume Senez (“Our Struggles”)’s next project, as well as the feature debut of Anne-Sophie Bailly whose short “The Midwife” is currently playing at Telluride. The Paris-based banner’s roster of completed roster includes Karim Moussaoui’s “L’Effacement,” and Annie Ernaux’s documentary “Les annes Super-8.”
Goran Stolevski Needed Twenty Years to Become an Overnight Success
Writer and director Goran Stolevski has had a whirlwind two years. He recently returned to Australia after shooting his third film, “Housekeeping for Beginners” in Skopje, North Macedonia to attend the world premier of his second film “Of An Age.” That took him to the Melbourne International Film Festival and before traveling on to Western Australia for CinefestOz where the film won the festival’s only recurring award, and one of the industry’s richest, worth A$100,000 (or $65,000).
Tilda Swinton Makes Political Statement at Venice Film Festival: ‘It’s My Honor to Wear Half of the Ukrainian Flag’
The subject of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, one of the topics of discussion at the Venice Film Festival, bubbled to the surface again on Tuesday with Tilda Swinton making a statement with her hair dyed yellow. “It’s my honor to wear half of the Ukrainian flag,” Swinton said...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Elon Musk Slams ‘The Rings of Power’ for Making ‘Almost Every Male Character a Coward’ or ‘Jerk,’ Reigniting Jeff Bezos Feud
Elon Musk has reignited his longstanding rivalry with Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos, this time over Amazon’s buzzy new series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” The first two episodes of “The Rings of Power” debuted Sept. 2 on Prime Video to strong reviews from critics and 25 million global viewers during their first 24 hours available to stream. Musk is not a fan of the series.
Rugby Icon Jonah Lomu, Man United’s Peter Schmeichel Get Feature Docs From Dogwoof, Sylver Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)
New Zealand rugby icon Jonah Lomu and former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel will be the subjects of two new documentaries from U.K.-based sales agent and distributor Dogwoof and Sylver Entertainment. The companies previously collaborated on “McEnroe,” a documentary about the tennis great John McEnroe, which was released in U.K....
Studio Ramsay Global Appoints Cyrus Farrokh as Head of Worldwide Strategy and U.S. Operations
After being formed by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and Fox Entertainment in 2021, Studio Ramsay Global (SRG) has made its first key executive appointment. Cyrus Farrokh will serve as senior vice president heading up worldwide strategy and U.S. operations. Farrokh will work with Ramsay as well as Fox Alternative Entertainment...
Review: 'Like, Comment, Subscribe' looks at YouTube's rise
“Like, Comment, Subscribe,” Mark Bergen (Viking) YouTube has become such a part of daily life and popular culture in its 17-year history that it's easy to forget how simple of a concept the site began with. In “Like, Comment, Subscribe," Mark Bergen chronicles YouTube's rocky history beginning in 2005...
KiKA, TF1 and DR Sales Among Cartoon Tribute Nominees
Germany’s KiKA, France’s TF1 and Denmark’s DR Sales figure among the best-known of contenders for the 2022 Cartoon Tributes, awarded for outstanding achievement in Europe’s TV animation industry. France, followed by Spain, dominates Cartoon’s three categories of broadcaster, investor/distributor and producer of the year, which will...
MSNBC Films Announces ‘Model America’ Documentary Series
According to the program’s log-line, the four-part documentary “dissects America’s complicated relationship with race through the lens of the people of Teaneck, New Jersey, a ‘racial utopia’ turned unlikely ground zero for the modern Black Lives Matter Movement. “. More from Variety. “Model America” details...
‘The Eternal Daughter’ Review: Tilda Swinton Doubles Down in Joanna Hogg’s Elusive, Minor-Key Motherhood Mystery
A mysterious nighttime mist swirls through Joanna Hogg’s sorrowful, secluded “The Eternal Daughter.” It is pumped, in artificial, Hammer-horror puffs and plumes, across groves and gravel driveways. It snakes around gables topped with gargoyles, snags on hedges, rubs against dark, staring, possibly haunted windows. It shrouds the film the way the unspoken words, undefined guilt and unfulfilled duties that exist between maybe every mother and daughter can cloud the truth of their fraught, primal connection. And it is this grave film’s most apposite motif, in being beautiful and mood-making but vaporous: try to grasp it and your hand closes on nothing but a faint, damp chill.
