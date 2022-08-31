ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Kan. man just out of jail arrested after chase with unmarked police vehicle

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were jailed after a chase on Interstate 135. Just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday, detectives from McPherson County contacted Salina police and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol that they were in unmarked vehicles and following a vehicle into Saline County on Interstate 135, according Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Two arrested after shooting and break-in in Hutchinson

Two people are in jail after a shooting and break-in at a home in Hutchinson. Police were called to home Thursday afternoon, and found an injured woman at an apartment. She was found to have facial wounds and possible broken bones, and investigators found evidence that her door had been kicked in. Bullet holes were also found, and it was determined that a man outside had fired shots into the home. The 24-year-old suspect was found in the area and arrested for multiple charges, including burglary, assault, shooting into a building, and being a felon in possession of a gun.
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Bend, KS
County
Barton County, KS
Great Bend, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Ford, KS
City
Green, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Barton County, KS
Crime & Safety
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (9/1)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/1) At 6:36 a.m. an accident was reported at 767 N. US 281 in Hoisington. At 7:40 a.m. a report of cattle out was made at NW 40 Avenue & NW 70 Road. Controlled Burn. At 8:36 a.m. a controlled burn was reported...
HOISINGTON, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas man dies after motorcycle, car crash

MCPHERSON COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Saturday in McPherson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2008 Mercury Sable driven by Ashlynn J. Hamiliton, 19, Wichita, was eastbound on Kansas 4 at 15th Avenue, approximately 2 miles east of Lindsborg. The driver made a...
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Disturbance, shots fired lead to arrests in Hutchinson

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A disturbance call involving shots fired Thursday afternoon in Hutchinson led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman. A little after 3 p.m., Hutchinson police responded to the 1400 block of Katie Drive in reference to a disturbance and shooting. “Officers located...
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Barton County Dispatch
KSN News

New evidence in 20-year-old Great Bend Dolly Madison murders

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Twenty years ago this weekend, a double-murder at a Dolly Madison bakery in Great Bend shocked Kansans. Now, investigators say they have new evidence in the case. They plan to announce it at a news conference on Tuesday, Sept. 6. On Sept. 4, 2002, 24-year-old Mandi Alexander, who worked at […]
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Police: Missing Kansas woman's car found abandoned

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are working to locate 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree, who was reported missing by her family on August 24, according to Wichita Police. Authorities located Black Hyundai Sonata abandoned with her personal belongings at the Interstate 135 rest stop near McPherson later that same day. The Kansas...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

McPherson County clocking speeders over 100 mph

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office said drivers’ “speeds have surpassed the temperature many times in the last month.”. Since June, more than two dozen drivers have been ticketed for driving at least 90 mph. In August, more than 10 drivers were cited for driving over 100 mph. At least once, a driver’s speed reached 115 mph. Most of the infractions came in a 75 mph zone.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

McPherson police release more information about Tuesday's lockdown

MCPHERSON, Kan. — Law enforcement took a report of a possible armed subject Tuesday at McPherson High School. McPherson police said the incident began around 1:15 p.m. when the School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified that a student overheard another student say they saw someone outside McPherson High School with a gun/firearm.
MCPHERSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Burger King
Hutch Post

Fence viewing will be Thursday morning Sept. 8

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The official date has been set for the resolution of a fence dispute in Reno County. It will be September 8. Lauren and Wayne Sill of 2319 North Mayfield Road have requested a fence viewing to resolve a boundary dispute with adjacent neighbors Christopher and Nicole Schroeder at 2509 North Mayfield Road.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN.com

Severe storm in Barton County causes damage

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather rolled through parts of our region on Thursday evening, leaving behind trees down and some structures damaged. Wheatland Electric’s outage map shows they had 5,217 customers without power in the area around 9:45 p.m. That power has since been restored. The...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas officers graduate Use of Force Instructor Training Program

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Instructors from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) concluded their two-week Use of Force Instructor Training Program Friday at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC). The program provided the attending officers with foundational information and skills to design, develop, deliver, and evaluate others making...
Hays Post

Friday's quake the 14th in NW Kansas since beginning of August

Another area earthquake was reported in southern Rooks County at 12:47 p.m. Friday. The Kansas Geological Survey recorded the 2.8-magnitude quake near the Rooks-Ellis county line. There have been 14 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas since the beginning of August, according to KGS.
Great Bend Post

Community learning garden coming to Barton County

The Barton County Conservation District announced a community learning garden will be created at the Barton County Historical Museum. The Victory Garden will provide county residents hands-on experience with starting a home vegetable garden and gaining the skills needed to ensure a bountiful harvest. "The Conservation District is ultimately heading...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Rosewood's Coloring Book and Crayon Drive through Nov.

Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. It can just as easily be called the “Bringing Smiles to Children Drive,” instead of the “Coloring Book and Crayon Drive,” because that’s the end result from the effort that Rosewood Miracle Workers AKTION Club gives each year for its annual drive. As fall approaches, Rosewood AKTION Club is embarking on its eighth annual drive to collect coloring books for area children. The drive runs through Nov. 30.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy