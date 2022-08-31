Read full article on original website
Deadly motorcycle/car accident outside Lindsborg Saturday afternoon
MCHPERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One motorcycle driver died in an accident in McPherson county two and a half miles outside Lindsborg Saturday afternoon. Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened around 2:30 in the afternoon on highway K-4 at 15th avenue, when the cycle driver was going west. KHP...
Kan. man just out of jail arrested after chase with unmarked police vehicle
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were jailed after a chase on Interstate 135. Just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday, detectives from McPherson County contacted Salina police and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol that they were in unmarked vehicles and following a vehicle into Saline County on Interstate 135, according Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus.
Two arrested after shooting and break-in in Hutchinson
Two people are in jail after a shooting and break-in at a home in Hutchinson. Police were called to home Thursday afternoon, and found an injured woman at an apartment. She was found to have facial wounds and possible broken bones, and investigators found evidence that her door had been kicked in. Bullet holes were also found, and it was determined that a man outside had fired shots into the home. The 24-year-old suspect was found in the area and arrested for multiple charges, including burglary, assault, shooting into a building, and being a felon in possession of a gun.
Salina man killed in motorcycle crash with Wichita woman in McPherson County
MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina man was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in McPherson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says at around 2:28 p.m., 53-year-old Bryan Hernández was driving a Harley Davidson west on Kansas Highway 4, near the intersection of 15th Ave. At the same time, a 19-year-old […]
Cop Shop (9/1)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/1) At 6:36 a.m. an accident was reported at 767 N. US 281 in Hoisington. At 7:40 a.m. a report of cattle out was made at NW 40 Avenue & NW 70 Road. Controlled Burn. At 8:36 a.m. a controlled burn was reported...
Police arrest 2 after shots fired at Hutchinson apartment complex
RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a violent incident in Hutchinson. Just after 3p.m. Thursday police responded to the Porter Commons apartment complex 1417 Katie Drive in Hutchinson. Police found a woman with facial injuries and apparent broken bones. There was evidence that her apartment door...
Kansas man dies after motorcycle, car crash
MCPHERSON COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Saturday in McPherson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2008 Mercury Sable driven by Ashlynn J. Hamiliton, 19, Wichita, was eastbound on Kansas 4 at 15th Avenue, approximately 2 miles east of Lindsborg. The driver made a...
Disturbance, shots fired lead to arrests in Hutchinson
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A disturbance call involving shots fired Thursday afternoon in Hutchinson led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman. A little after 3 p.m., Hutchinson police responded to the 1400 block of Katie Drive in reference to a disturbance and shooting. “Officers located...
New evidence in 20-year-old Great Bend Dolly Madison murders
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Twenty years ago this weekend, a double-murder at a Dolly Madison bakery in Great Bend shocked Kansans. Now, investigators say they have new evidence in the case. They plan to announce it at a news conference on Tuesday, Sept. 6. On Sept. 4, 2002, 24-year-old Mandi Alexander, who worked at […]
Police: Missing Kansas woman's car found abandoned
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are working to locate 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree, who was reported missing by her family on August 24, according to Wichita Police. Authorities located Black Hyundai Sonata abandoned with her personal belongings at the Interstate 135 rest stop near McPherson later that same day. The Kansas...
McPherson County clocking speeders over 100 mph
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office said drivers’ “speeds have surpassed the temperature many times in the last month.”. Since June, more than two dozen drivers have been ticketed for driving at least 90 mph. In August, more than 10 drivers were cited for driving over 100 mph. At least once, a driver’s speed reached 115 mph. Most of the infractions came in a 75 mph zone.
McPherson police release more information about Tuesday's lockdown
MCPHERSON, Kan. — Law enforcement took a report of a possible armed subject Tuesday at McPherson High School. McPherson police said the incident began around 1:15 p.m. when the School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified that a student overheard another student say they saw someone outside McPherson High School with a gun/firearm.
McPherson homeowner picks up and moves, literally
Crews moved a house from its location in McPherson to its new home about seven miles northwest of the city.
Fence viewing will be Thursday morning Sept. 8
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The official date has been set for the resolution of a fence dispute in Reno County. It will be September 8. Lauren and Wayne Sill of 2319 North Mayfield Road have requested a fence viewing to resolve a boundary dispute with adjacent neighbors Christopher and Nicole Schroeder at 2509 North Mayfield Road.
Severe storm in Barton County causes damage
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather rolled through parts of our region on Thursday evening, leaving behind trees down and some structures damaged. Wheatland Electric’s outage map shows they had 5,217 customers without power in the area around 9:45 p.m. That power has since been restored. The...
20 years later: Memories of life before, after Great Bend murders
On Sept. 4, 2002, the tragic and inexplicable occurred: an unknown subject murdered two Great Bend residents and walked away from the Dolly Madison bakery - one of the city's busiest intersections at one of the busiest times of day. Yet 20 years later, the case remains unsolved. Just before...
Kansas officers graduate Use of Force Instructor Training Program
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Instructors from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) concluded their two-week Use of Force Instructor Training Program Friday at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC). The program provided the attending officers with foundational information and skills to design, develop, deliver, and evaluate others making...
Friday's quake the 14th in NW Kansas since beginning of August
Another area earthquake was reported in southern Rooks County at 12:47 p.m. Friday. The Kansas Geological Survey recorded the 2.8-magnitude quake near the Rooks-Ellis county line. There have been 14 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas since the beginning of August, according to KGS.
Community learning garden coming to Barton County
The Barton County Conservation District announced a community learning garden will be created at the Barton County Historical Museum. The Victory Garden will provide county residents hands-on experience with starting a home vegetable garden and gaining the skills needed to ensure a bountiful harvest. "The Conservation District is ultimately heading...
Rosewood's Coloring Book and Crayon Drive through Nov.
Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. It can just as easily be called the “Bringing Smiles to Children Drive,” instead of the “Coloring Book and Crayon Drive,” because that’s the end result from the effort that Rosewood Miracle Workers AKTION Club gives each year for its annual drive. As fall approaches, Rosewood AKTION Club is embarking on its eighth annual drive to collect coloring books for area children. The drive runs through Nov. 30.
