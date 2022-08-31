ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antrim County, MI

Partial Body Contact Advisory in Place for Zorn Park, Sturgeon Bay Township Beach

By 9and10news Site Staff
 4 days ago
A partial body contact advisory is in place for Zorn Park in Harbor Springs and Sturgeon Bay Township Beach, along with a continued advisory for Richardi Park Beach in Antrim County after recent water samples showed elevated levels of E. coli.

Water samples collected Tuesday showed that Zorn Park has an E. coli level of 410.6 per 100ml, according to the Health Department of Northwest Michigan. Water samples collected from Sturgeon Bay Township Beach showed E. coli levels were 770.1 per 100ml.

Richardi Park Beach has E. coli levels of 579.3 per 100ml, HDNW says.

Based on EGLE standards, E. coli levels testing between 301 and 1000 per 100ml qualify for partial body contact advisories.

HDNW recommends limiting water contact to wading, fishing and paddling. They advise to have no contact with the water above the waist.

Follow up water samples were taken at all three beaches Wednesday, and they will share the results Thursday.

9&10 News

9&10 News

