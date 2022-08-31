Man in critical condition after shooting in Columbia

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
Related
KOMU
Suspect charged after police pursuit through Columbia ends in crash on Highway 63
BOONE COUNTY − A police pursuit in Columbia ended after a suspect crashed into a guardrail on southbound Highway 63 Friday evening. The crash happened just after the southbound Discovery Parkway exit. At least 10 police/sheriff's office vehicles were at the scene, along with the Columbia Fire Department. Sean...
KOMU
Deputy shoots suspect after responding to domestic dispute in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY − A domestic dispute led to a deputy shooting a suspect in Monroe County over the weekend, court documents say. Austin Leigh, 41, was arrested and charged with three counts of fourth-degree domestic assault and resisting felony arrest. Leigh, who is from Council Bluffs, Iowa, is being held in jail without bond.
krcgtv.com
Highway Patrol officials arrest man involved in crash that killed three-year-old
MORGAN COUNTY — Highway Patrol officials arrested a man after a crash that killed a three-year-old boy Saturday. According to the arrest report, Larry Lunnin, 40, of Rocky Mount was arrested Sunday at 2:35 p.m. He was arrested for second-degree involuntary manslaughter, failure to drive on the right side...
939theeagle.com
Moberly pedestrian killed in I-70 crash near Boonville
Missouri state troopers have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed early Friday morning on I-70 in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says 29-year-old Belinda Hendricks of Moberly “was standing in the roadway” on I-70 at 5:30 on Friday morning. Hendricks was struck by a vehicle driven by a Sedalia man at I-70’s 94-mile marker.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjluradio.com
One man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Callaway County
One man is behind bars after leading Callaway County deputies on a vehicle pursuit. Sean Kleeschulte, 36, is charged with resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license. He’s being held without bond. Kleeschulte is due in court Friday for a bond hearing.
krcgtv.com
Driver in fatal crash should not have had custody of three-year-old
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The driver of a vehicle involved in a Morgan County crash that killed a three-year-old boy Saturday had custody of the child illegally, according to charging documents from the Morgan County Prosecutor. According to the criminal complaint, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin Sr. of Rocky Mount had "removed...
KOMU
Hartsburg man charged with first-degree murder of his father
BOONE COUNTY − A Hartsburg man has been charged with the first-degree murder of his father, after a deadly stabbing took place Friday night. Collin Knight, 23, is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. He is also charged with armed criminal action. Knight appeared in court...
lakeexpo.com
One Man Killed In Head-On Crash On Hwy 5, Other Driver Arrested
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Versailles man was killed in a head-on crash, Friday night, and the driver of the other vehicle is facing a potential criminal charge for driving while intoxicated. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell, of Kansas City, Kan., was driving a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMU
Police chase through Columbia ends in crash on Highway 63
BOONE COUNTY − A police chase in south Columbia ended after a suspect crashed into a guardrail on southbound Highway 63 Friday evening. Southbound Highway 63 is down to one lane as Columbia police and Boone County Sheriff's deputies clean up the scene. The crash happened just after the...
ktvo.com
Iowa man arrested after officer-involved shooting in northeast Missouri
NEAR PARIS, Missouri — A western Iowa man is in custody following an officer involved shooting in Monroe County, Missouri. The shooting was reported just after 12:44 a.m. Saturday on Highway 15, south of Paris, Missouri. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control...
3-year-old killed after car overturns in Morgan Co.
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A child was killed in a car crash after the vehicle he was in overturned in Morgan County. Larry Lunnin, 40, of Rocky Mount was driving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler with a 7-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy on Route W Saturday when the vehicle left the right side of the […]
lakeexpo.com
4-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Lake Area Highway
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A 4-year-old boy was killed Saturday afternoon when a Jeep Wrangler crashed on Route W. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin, of Rocky Mount, Mo., was driving the vehicle southbound on Route W at around 3:10 p.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, hit a sign, and overturned. Lunnin and a 7-year-old child in the vehicle had minor injuries, but a 4-year-old child in the vehicle was killed in the crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjluradio.com
Columbia shooting suspect identified, still sought by police
Columbia Police have identified the man they believe is responsible for a shooting on Old Highway 63 North earlier this week. Jeffrey Tubbs, 50, of Columbia, is wanted for first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Police say they’re still searching for Tubbs. The shooting...
firesideguard.com
Centralia woman injured in crash
A two-vehicle crash the afternoon of September 1, left two people, one a Centralia-area woman, seriously injured. Approximately 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Route C and Audrain County Road 232 Sam Cramer of Columbia was driving south on Rt. C, when according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol online crash report, the grey 2014 Toyota Camry he was driving crossed the center line and hit Andrea Kilbourn’s red 2002 Chevy Blazer head-on as Kilbourn was driving north.
Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide south of Ashland
Several law enforcement agencies had blocked off a large area along a road south of Ashland on Friday night. The post Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide south of Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Two people seriously injured in head-on crash on Route C
AUDRAIN COUNTY − Two people were seriously injured after a crash in Audrain County Thursday. The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on Route C at Audrain Road 232. Columbia resident Sam Cramer, 26, was traveling south on Route C and crossed the center line. His vehicle struck Centralia resident Andrea Kilbourn's vehicle head on, according to a highway patrol crash report.
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: Man arrested for Boone County, Missouri murder and South Range Line Bridge construction begins
Boone County, MO. — Boone county deputies arrested a 23-year-old for allegedly killing a 52-year-old Hartsburg, Missouri man. At around 8 PM on September 2nd — Boone county communications received a 911 call regarding an unconscious man in the 18-thousand block of south Old Route A. Police say the victim had apparent injuries indicative of an assault and homicide. According to the media release — officers quickly located a 23-year-old suspect and made an arrest at a nearby residence. Deputies requested these charges: first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Law enforcement blocks off large scene south of Ashland
Several law enforcement agencies had blocked off a large area along a road south of Ashland on Friday night. The post Law enforcement blocks off large scene south of Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Multiple crashes take place during Labor Day Weekend
The Labor Day weekend has been busy for Missouri State Highway Patrol with multiple crashes on the roads and the water since the counting period started Friday. The post Multiple crashes take place during Labor Day Weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For September 6, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the evening of September 2nd, Deputies on patrol in the area of West Broadway Boulevard and South Moniteau Avenue observed a silver colored Ford Fusion driving with no license plates being displayed. Deputies initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the female driver. Dispatch advised the driver's Missouri Operator's License was suspended. The driver was not arrested at the scene, but charges for Driving While Suspended are being requested through the Pettis County Prosecutor's Office.
Comments / 0