Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
CarBuzz.com

Tesla To Receive Massive Battery Boost From Biggest Battery Supplier

EV battery tech and charging infrastructure are two of the most important aspects of progressing EV adoption, responsible for curing both range anxiety and hesitancy surrounding charging times. While charging infrastructure remains an area beyond the control of many OEMs, batteries are within their purview. To that end, Tesla's much-talked-about 4680 battery cells are set to revolutionize the industry with rapid charging, high energy discharge rates, improved range, cheaper production costs, and better battery life. These new batteries are already found in the Model Y but are set to be rolled out into more products as production ramps up.
