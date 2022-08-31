Man accused of attacking two dogs in yard of Colorado town, killing one

An image of the person allegedly involved in the attack on two dogs in Wellington. Photo: Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, they're on the hunt for a man who allegedly attacked two dogs in the town of Wellington, killing one and seriously injuring the other.

The attack took place on the night of August 29 between 10:30 PM and 11:10 PM, with the two dogs that were attacked being located in a fenced-in yard off of 6th Street, near McDonalds. It is unclear whether or not a weapon was used in the attack, as details about the attack that were released are limited.

Authorities are asking the public for help in tracking down the suspect, who is described as a white adult male that's between 5'8" and 6'2". He was wearing a dark-colored shirt and light-colored pants at the time, believed to be associated with a motorcycle that had Arkansas plates.

A security image of the suspect was included in a release on the matter, though it's difficult to decipher much information from that video frame. Those in the area may want to look through their own security footage to see if another angle or better image of the suspect was captured.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to the case should contact Investigator Johnston at 970-498-5509.