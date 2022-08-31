ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Bluffs, MA

Martha's Vineyard Times

It’s primary day

The primary election is underway on Martha’s Vineyard with voters going to the polls to decide who will be on the ballot for the general election. Polls are open from 7 am until 8 pm. On the Vineyard there is particular interest in the race for Dukes County Sheriff...
DUKES COUNTY, MA
capecod.com

Governor Baker Announces Climate Funding For Several Cape Towns

MASHPEE – Governor Charlie Baker recently announced $32.8 million in grant funding to cities and towns across the state. The money comes from the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) Program, including several towns in the Cape and Islands. Launched as part of Baker’s...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Pain endures for family of Henry

An open letter to the members of the Edgartown Field Club and Boathouse:. This is a photo of our son, Henry. This September, our family should have been eagerly looking forward to Henry starting kindergarten and turning 5 years old. Instead of celebrating his birthday, we will continue to mourn his death. Our son drowned in July of 2021 in the Field Club’s pool.
EDGARTOWN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Letter: Woman leading charge to stop condominium project that would remove 7 acres of greenspace

This is my beautiful backyard in the middle of Massachusetts’ biggest city area wise. It’s a peaceful oasis just steps from a busy downtown. This beautiful greenscape will soon be gone, replaced with ~70 “cottage style” condominiums all in the name of generating revenue for the City of Taunton. The ~7 acres of woods abuts two lots where the historic Leonard School and playground stands in irreparable disrepair.
TAUNTON, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

John Callahan Jr.

John Callahan Jr., 84, of Edgartown and Bonita Springs, Fla., passed away on Sept. 1, 2022. He was the husband of Barbara J. Callahan. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper, and his funeral services will be announced at a later date. For online condolences and more information, visit chapmanfuneral.com.
EDGARTOWN, MA
WCVB

Body of missing boater found in harbor on Cape Cod, officials say

HARWICH, Mass. — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near his boat in Harwich, Massachusetts. Harwich police and fire officials said the man was reported missing by family and friends at about 3:50 a.m. Saturday. The man had last been seen Friday night as he headed to his boat, which was docked in Saquatucket Harbor, to prepare for a fishing trip with family and friends planned for Saturday morning.
HARWICH, MA
NECN

Mass. Correctional Officer Arrested on Drug Charges

Charges have been announced against a Massachusetts correctional officer stemming from his arrest for drug possession. The Norfolk County District Attorney's office announced that Vito Forlano, 44, of Attleboro, was arrested upon arriving for his shift at MCI-Norfolk on Thursday and charged with possession of a class B drug, said to be suboxone, as well as distribution of a class B drug and delivering an article to a prisoner.
ATTLEBORO, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dangerous ride: Police trying to find ‘reckless’ dirt bike riders in Sandwich

SANDWICH, Mass. — Police in Sandwich are looking to catch up with several dirt bike riders who are putting themselves and others at risk, according to police. Investigators posted a video of three riders on Route 130 in the Forestdale section of town. Two riders are seen going off the road, and another is shown drifting into the lane of oncoming traffic. The video was taken on Sunday at around 2:45 p.m.
SANDWICH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Service for Margaret DeVane Logue

Margaret DeVane Logue will be held on Monday, Sept. 19, at 4 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society, on Panhandle Road in West Tisbury. The family invites you to bring your memories and a dish to share. Masks are encouraged.
WEST TISBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

41-year-old Randolph man killed in serious crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose

MELROSE, Mass. — State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Sunday night on Lynn Fells Parkway near Linden Road in Melrose. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was westbound on the Parkway, traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line, and then hit a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with two occupants inside. The driver and a passenger in the Jetta have minor injuries.
MELROSE, MA
WPRI 12 News

Man arrested for allegedly using a knife during fight

REHOBOTH, Mass., (WPRI) — Rehoboth police arrested a man who they say used a knife during a fight. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to the Cumberland Farms located on Rt. 44 for the report of a fight between two men involving a knife. When the first officer arrived they were told that […]
REHOBOTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Offshore Wind Ramps Up Hiring, Workers Taught Safety

BUZZARDS BAY (AP) – At Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Buzzards Bay, people who will build the nation’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm are learning the skills to stay safe while working around turbines at sea. Some mariners and construction workers can do the tasks fairly easily. For others, it’s totally new. Offshore wind developers are […] The post Offshore Wind Ramps Up Hiring, Workers Taught Safety appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Vineyard Haven Harbor dazzles

Scattered throughout the Vineyard Haven Harbor this weekend were 22 traditional Herreshoff 12.5 sailboats, competing for the win in the 2022 Vineyard Herreshoff Cup. After five races comprising three Island fleets, Edgartown came out on top in the two-day Herreshoff 12 class Regatta, with frontrunner Warren Vose, skipper of ‘Moonglader,’ earning just 17 points. Menemsha Pond Racers and Vineyard Haven Yacht Club came in second and third, respectively.
EDGARTOWN, MA

