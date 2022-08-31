Read full article on original website
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
The effects of underactive thyroid on weight gain
HOUSTON — Optimal Body Weight Loss has a special offer for Great Day Viewers... the first 25 callers will receive a free, no-obligation virtual consultation. Meet with an Optimal specialist to find the root cause of your weight gain and how to fix it fast. Call Optimal Body Weight...
Pantry, freezer & refrigerator staples to always keep on hand
HOUSTON — With Labor Day Weekend behind us, you may not have had a chance to do your regular trip to the grocery store yet. But Roni Proter with Dinner Reinvented says that if you keep some staples in your pantry, freezer and refrigerator, you can create a quick and delicious dinner in minutes.
How to lower your home cooking costs
HOUSTON — It used to be that to save money on dinners it made sense to cook at home instead of dining out or doing takeout. But go figure: Home cooking can now be as expensive as that takeout meal. Slim down meat portions, add more vegetables. At Red...
Houston-area family reunited with dog that had been missing for 2 weeks
HOUSTON — On Saturday, a Crosby family was reunited with their dog that had gone missing about two weeks ago. The Garzas were searching for Wolfie in Baytown when they followed some leads that ended up taking them to Baytown Animal Services. Once they got there, they saw a flyer for a mega pet adoption event being held at the George R. Brown Convention Center.
"America's National Parks" and Garth Brooks
HOUSTON — The Award-Winning Country Music Superstar and #1-Selling Solo Artist in U.S. History is Turning His Attention to… "America's National Parks." Garth Brooks is executive producer and narrator of National Geographic's five-part documentary series "America's National Parks." The series takes viewers on an extraordinary venture across world-famous and lesser-known national parks to reveal the diversity and wonder of the United States. It's all part of Nat Geo's new summer programming event.
City of Houston's new noise ordinance goes into effect
HOUSTON — A crackdown on bars and nightclubs that play loud music will begin on Tuesday as Houston's new noise ordinance goes into effect. The revised noise ordinance was approved by City Council back in May after numerous complaints from residents across the area that live near those types of businesses.
Houston forecast: Mainly cloudy day with rain chances possible along the coast
Expect your Labor Day to be mostly cloudy with temps struggling to get out of the upper-80s. Rain chances will be higher along the coast.
Caught on camera: West Houston eyeglass store robbed by armed men
HOUSTON — Thieves were caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of eyeglass frames from a Tanglewood store. It happened in the middle of the day when employees and a customer were inside the store. The owner said her shop has been targeted twice in the last two months.
Houston Zoo Boo returns with an after-hours twist!
HOUSTON — We're less than a month away from October which means it's time to start gearing up for a fav-favorite event at the Houston Zoo — Zoo Boo!. This year, expect the ghost and goblins at the park to stay a little past curfew as the Zoo introduces "Zoo Boo After Hours."
KHOU 11 Morning News
Houston morning newscast featuring breaking news from overnight, local weather and special reports. KHOU Stands for Houston.
Who was the teen found shot to death and dumped on side of rural Liberty County road?
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — KHOU 11 News is learning more about a teen who was found shot to death and dumped on the side of a rural road in Liberty County last weekend. The teen's body was found dumped along a rural road just east of Plum Grove. Investigators said she was shot to death and found wearing a restaurant uniform with a blue "Niko's" cap. Sources told KHOU 11 News that the teen worked at the Niko Niko's location in Memorial.
Landlords raising rent to market rates. Here's how to avoid it.
HOUSTON — Rent has gone up for millions of people nationwide after a two-year break during the pandemic. A mom and her children are desperate for a new place to live all because of a rent hike. It's part of a growing trend where landlords fix up their buildings and charge much higher rents.
Man shot by ex-wife's new boyfriend in E. Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot by his ex-wife's new boyfriend after an argument in east Harris County, according to deputies. The shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday on Bandera Street in the Cloverleaf area. Deputies said the victim was standing outside of his ex-wife's home when...
Teen found dead in bathroom of home in northwest Harris County
Witnesses said there were three witnesses who were detained. He said the person who was shot and the three people detained possibly know each other.
'Tragedy' | Houston pastor reiterates comments on crime during sermon
HOUSTON — One week after a notable Houston pastor received some backlash following comments he made during a sermon, Dr. Ed Young with Second Baptist Church reiterated his statements. "I had no idea that when you stood up and simply read the best crime statistics I could put together...
Teen seen alive at west Houston restaurant before body found along Liberty County road
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is trying to figure out who killed a 16-year-old girl and why. The teen's body was found dumped along a rural road just east of Plum Grove. Investigators said she was shot to death and found wearing a restaurant uniform...
Man shows up to west Houston store with gunshot wound, later dies at hospital
HOUSTON — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Sunday night in west Houston. According to the Houston Police Department, a man showed up at a store on Briar Forest Drive at the intersection of Wilcrest, which is just outside of Beltway 8. He had been shot and flagged the store clerk down to get help.
Concertgoer shot, killed in parking lot of Arena Theatre, police say
HOUSTON — A 29-year-old man died after being shot outside of a concert at the Arena Theatre in southwest Houston late Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Houston police said they are looking for three men, including a driver, in connection to the deadly shooting. They do...
Suspect identified in double murder in north Houston
Nathan Miller has been charged with capital murder and his bond was denied. He's due back in court on Tuesday.
Watch: TSU's marching band pays tribute to Uvalde students and educators
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Texas Southern University’s marching band paid tribute to Uvalde students and educators over the weekend. During the annual Labor Day Classic, TSU’s Ocean of Soul Marching Band spelled out Uvalde with a heart as they performed Selena’s hit song “Dreaming of You.”
