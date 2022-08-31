ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

The effects of underactive thyroid on weight gain

HOUSTON — Optimal Body Weight Loss has a special offer for Great Day Viewers... the first 25 callers will receive a free, no-obligation virtual consultation. Meet with an Optimal specialist to find the root cause of your weight gain and how to fix it fast. Call Optimal Body Weight...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Pantry, freezer & refrigerator staples to always keep on hand

HOUSTON — With Labor Day Weekend behind us, you may not have had a chance to do your regular trip to the grocery store yet. But Roni Proter with Dinner Reinvented says that if you keep some staples in your pantry, freezer and refrigerator, you can create a quick and delicious dinner in minutes.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

How to lower your home cooking costs

HOUSTON — It used to be that to save money on dinners it made sense to cook at home instead of dining out or doing takeout. But go figure: Home cooking can now be as expensive as that takeout meal. Slim down meat portions, add more vegetables. At Red...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston-area family reunited with dog that had been missing for 2 weeks

HOUSTON — On Saturday, a Crosby family was reunited with their dog that had gone missing about two weeks ago. The Garzas were searching for Wolfie in Baytown when they followed some leads that ended up taking them to Baytown Animal Services. Once they got there, they saw a flyer for a mega pet adoption event being held at the George R. Brown Convention Center.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

"America's National Parks" and Garth Brooks

HOUSTON — The Award-Winning Country Music Superstar and #1-Selling Solo Artist in U.S. History is Turning His Attention to… "America's National Parks." Garth Brooks is executive producer and narrator of National Geographic's five-part documentary series "America's National Parks." The series takes viewers on an extraordinary venture across world-famous and lesser-known national parks to reveal the diversity and wonder of the United States. It's all part of Nat Geo's new summer programming event.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

City of Houston's new noise ordinance goes into effect

HOUSTON — A crackdown on bars and nightclubs that play loud music will begin on Tuesday as Houston's new noise ordinance goes into effect. The revised noise ordinance was approved by City Council back in May after numerous complaints from residents across the area that live near those types of businesses.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston Zoo Boo returns with an after-hours twist!

HOUSTON — We're less than a month away from October which means it's time to start gearing up for a fav-favorite event at the Houston Zoo — Zoo Boo!. This year, expect the ghost and goblins at the park to stay a little past curfew as the Zoo introduces "Zoo Boo After Hours."
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU 11 Morning News

Houston morning newscast featuring breaking news from overnight, local weather and special reports. KHOU Stands for Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Who was the teen found shot to death and dumped on side of rural Liberty County road?

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — KHOU 11 News is learning more about a teen who was found shot to death and dumped on the side of a rural road in Liberty County last weekend. The teen's body was found dumped along a rural road just east of Plum Grove. Investigators said she was shot to death and found wearing a restaurant uniform with a blue "Niko's" cap. Sources told KHOU 11 News that the teen worked at the Niko Niko's location in Memorial.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Landlords raising rent to market rates. Here's how to avoid it.

HOUSTON — Rent has gone up for millions of people nationwide after a two-year break during the pandemic. A mom and her children are desperate for a new place to live all because of a rent hike. It's part of a growing trend where landlords fix up their buildings and charge much higher rents.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Concertgoer shot, killed in parking lot of Arena Theatre, police say

HOUSTON — A 29-year-old man died after being shot outside of a concert at the Arena Theatre in southwest Houston late Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Houston police said they are looking for three men, including a driver, in connection to the deadly shooting. They do...
HOUSTON, TX

