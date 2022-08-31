The first movie was creepy enough, but it feels as though it was mentioned that Esther was wracking up victims before she reached the Coleman house; it was necessary to go back and remind people that deception and murder weren’t new concepts to this pint-sized killer. The Saarne Institute returned for this movie, and people were given a closer look at the inside of the facility and how truly devious Esther, or rather, Leena, can be. The condition that makes her appear to be a 9-year-old girl is just as creepy as ever, but seeing how violent she is when she kills the woman who some might have thought would be more critical in the movie is a bit of a shocker. After ruthlessly ending the woman’s life, Leena pores through a list of missing children in America and, finding one that she resembles, Leena begins to craft her story and present herself as Esther Albright. Soon enough, she can talk to the right people, and the story progresses to the USA.

