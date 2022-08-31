Read full article on original website
LEE MAJOR
5d ago
Glade police was not injured sorry the person died sound like mental illness it's hard on family members call police then thing escalate God bless the family and prayers goes out to officers
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Related
The Crime Blotter: Aberdeen Police search for armed and dangerous person of interest in shooting
Aberdeen Police say Sunday at 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting that had just occurred in the 300 block of East State Street. Aberdeen Officers arrived and found a 32-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers started providing emergency care while securing the area for...
KOMO News
One person shot in Everett, police searching for a suspect
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police say they are searching for a suspect after someone was shot in Henry M Jackson Park Monday. According to police, the suspect fired several rounds into the parking hitting one person. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It is...
Man shot at Everett park; suspect at large
A man was shot at a park in Everett and police are searching for a suspect, according to the Everett Police Department. At about 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Henry M. Jackson Park in the 1700 block of State Street. When officers...
kiro7.com
Man shot, killed by Federal Way police after allegedly trying to steal transit bus
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police shot and killed a man they say tried to steal a bus Sunday night in Federal Way. Police say the man was armed with a knife when officers shot him at the Federal Way Transit Center on 23rd Avenue South. There have been two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police investigating after woman found with fatal gunshot wound behind Tacoma business
TACOMA, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed in Tacoma early Sunday morning. Just after midnight, police responded to the 3800 block of South Cedar Street after a 911 caller reported seeing a woman with a gunshot wound to the head behind a business in the area.
q13fox.com
SWAT team called to Monroe for possible armed break-in
A business owner called police and saw ammunition on the ground, leading officials to believe the person was armed. A suspect was not located and no one was injured.
q13fox.com
1 injured in North Seattle shooting
SEATTLE - One man was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood early Sunday morning. Seattle Police received calls that a man was shot near 73rd and Roosevelt Way around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso. Firefighter...
Neighbors say Orting shooting victim ‘kept to himself’
News spread quickly among the people who live in Chinook Estates that something terrible had happened in a house where a 51-year-old man lived mostly with his German Shepherd dog and a cat. He lived outside of Orting in Pierce County, and many of his neighbors say like a lot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man found dead in Tacoma road
TACOMA, Wash. — A man with a gunshot wound was found dead in a Tacoma road early Monday. At 5:13 a.m., personnel from the Tacoma Fire Department saw a man on the road at the intersection of East 72nd and East I Street. The man appeared to have been...
Ravenna Shooting Leaves 1 Gunshot Victim Hospitalized
Seattle, WA: A victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound by Seattle Police officers around 12:26 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, after calls to 911 reported a man shot on the 1000 block of Northeast 73rd Street in the Ravenna neighborhood of Seattle. Seattle Fire Department along with Medic One...
Formerly missing teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting of man at Orting home
ORTING, Wash. — Two 16-year-old males have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at his Orting home earlier this week, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. One of the two suspects was later confirmed to be Gabriel Davies, a teenager who went...
One person fatally shot by officer at Federal Way Transit Center
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Federal Way. The shooting happened at the Federal Way Transit Center at about 11 p.m. Sunday. Federal Way police were called to a disturbance on a bus at the transit center, according to South Sound News.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronicle
Thurston County Coroner Identifies Man Who Was Shot Dead During an Argument Aug. 29.
The Thurston County coroner has identified the man who was shot dead during an argument on Aug. 29. Stephan Santella, 39, of Olympia, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to coroner Gary Warnock. According to previous reporting from The Olympian, police were dispatched to a home in the 4400 block...
Two shot in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood
SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood on early Monday morning. At about 1:30 a.m., officers on patrol heard shots fired near Boren Avenue South and East Yesler Way. Police then encountered two shooting victims, a 41-year-old...
KING-5
Tacoma homicide rate on historic pace
Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death at an intersection. It marks the second Tacoma killing in the last two days.
KOMO News
Olympia residents react to arrest of formerly missing teen Gabriel Davies.
OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Wednesday, KOMO told you that 16-year-old Olympia High School student Gabriel Davies was missing, after not showing up to football practice that afternoon. For most of Thursday, Thurston County authorities searched for Davies on Tilley Road, south of Olympia, after his vehicle was found parked...
Chronicle
Prosecutors Charge Two Men in Separate Seattle Child Kidnapping Attempts
Two men accused of separate attempted child kidnappings in Seattle were charged this week, King County prosecutors said. Nash Miller, 37, was arrested Tuesday and charged Friday with second-degree attempted kidnapping. Dash camera footage shows him "prowling" a neighborhood in his car and following three girls, according to probable cause documents.
Kirkland man brandishing rifle and sword enters 80-minute standoff with police outside condo
Kirkland Police Department (KPD) officers arrested a man Friday after an 80-minute-long standoff for threatening to kill a maintenance worker. According to police, the worker confronted the man at the Ridgewood Condos on suspicion of illegally dumping his trash at the complex. The man proceeded to pull a rifle and...
q13fox.com
Tacoma detectives investigate theory, partial evidence of male suspect in unsolved 2020 murder
Detectives with Tacoma Police Department are bringing new attention to unsolved murders. Each month, investigators will publicly highlight a cold case to help learn new details that could lead to an arrest. Friday launched the new initiative and the first case was that of Diana Davis, a mother of two who was killed in the summer of 2020.
Chronicle
$100K Bail Set for Controlled Substance Homicide Suspect After Officer Finds Heroin, Meth and Fentanyl in Her Car
Bail has been set at $100,000 for a Centralia woman who was allegedly found in possession of heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl last month while she was out on unsecured bail for a controlled substances homicide case. In that case, the defendant, Latasha Joyce Burleson, 27, is accused of selling heroin...
MyNorthwest
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 6