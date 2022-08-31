Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arizona warned of scorching temperaturesBrenna TempleArizona State
Preschool Sweethearts Tie The Knot 20 Years Later— The Beautiful Love Story Of Matt Grodsky And Laura ScheelMary HolmanPhoenix, AZ
New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now OpenGreyson F
Surprise! Another Taco Restaurant Has OpenedGreyson FGlendale, AZ
Phoenix woman's survival story key to Pinal's domestic violence awareness initiativeJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Related
Have 100-degree tap water coming out of your 'cold' faucet? In Phoenix, you aren't alone
PHOENIX — The Valley of the Sun is known for extremely hot summer temperatures, but according to hundreds of Phoenix residents, the area should also be known for its hot tap water. User Czechkayte posted a picture on Phoenix's Subreddit showing a thermometer reading 100.4 degrees after putting it...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
iheart.com
Latest California Wildfire Destroys 100 Homes, Other Buildings
An estimated 100 homes and other buildings were destroyed in the latest massive wildfire to hit California over the weekend amid an ongoing heat wave, NBC News reports. The Mill Fire began just before 1:00 p.m. in the Northern California city of Weed and spread into the Lincoln Heights neighborhood, leading to a significant number of homes being destroyed.
2 Arizona Cities Among The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Two Arizona cities placed in the top 10.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Gilbert mother in Minnesota hospital after suffering severe burns in bonfire accident
Only 14 of Phoenix’s 29 city pools were open this summer due to an ongoing lifeguard shortage. The dozens of hours of training necessary to become certified makes hiring lifeguards more difficult. Shooting at Goodyear shopping center injuries two, sends businesses into lockdown. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. Arizona's...
Arizona hospital says actions were 'appropriate and necessary' after woman gets $11k medical flight bill
MARICOPA, Ariz. — In March, Amy Maher was one of about two to three people transferred out of Exceptional Community Hospital-Maricopa a day. But, Maher said the transfer for emergency surgery, which she didn’t need and didn’t end up getting, is now costing her $11,000. Exceptional Community...
fox10phoenix.com
City of Tempe criticized for pushing out homeless living in the Salt River bed due to unsafe conditions
TEMPE, Ariz. - Homeless living at the riverbed by Tempe Town Lake are being forced to leave as the city calls the conditions in that area unhealthy and unsafe. The city is going to start citing for trespassing on Sept. 1. There's been some criticism about the plan, but city...
IN THIS ARTICLE
arcadianews.com
New York-style deli thrives in the Arizona desert
Ah, 1949. It was the year that the American Broadcasting Company network debuted. Color television was first available to the public, and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” hit the music charts. It was also the year that Cheese N’ Stuff Deli opened its doors at 5042 N. Central Avenue in Phoenix.
Here's Where To Find A Good, Cheap Sandwich In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of places to find a good, cheap sandwich in every state.
iheart.com
Oregon Gets $41-Million For Wood Products Research
More than $16 million of federal funds are on their way to University of Oregon and $8 million to Oregon State University researchers after the Oregon Mass Timber Coalition was named a grant recipient by the historic Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration...
Water park in Pinal County moves ahead as farmers faces steep water cuts
A rendering of the PHX Surf water park in the city of Maricopa.(PHX Surf/AO) (Maricopa, AZ) As Pinal County farmers struggle to cope with the recently extended cut-off of Colorado River water, others in the region have responded to the historic drought more leisurely.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC 15 News
Man drowns in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — A 44-year-old man has drowned in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border, according to authorities. National Park Service rangers located and recovered the body Saturday near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. They say a visitor...
Police speaking out about dangers of 'rainbow fentanyl' found in Phoenix
As if fentanyl wasn't dangerous enough, now, they're finding rainbow-colored fentanyl pills around the city, potentially making it more marketable for kids.
AZFamily
Police surround Phoenix home after reported gunshots inside
Dr. Andrew Villa, an Obstetrician-Gynecologist in Chandler will travel with his team of medical staff to the areas near Kyiv to provide basic medical attention. Man dead after crashing into a wall in the parking garage at Sky Harbor Airport. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A deadly car crash at...
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery.
Fry’s sets opening date for new north Phoenix store
Fry’s Food Stores announced it will open a new store in north Phoenix near Jomax Road and Norterra Parkway on Oct. 5.
AZFamily
Wall of dust covers Chandler, Gilbert area; thousands without power at height of storm
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday as a massive wall of dust moved through the Southeast Valley. The dust storm formed in Casa Grande and moved into the Chandler and Gilbert area around 6 p.m. The wall of dust, which some call a haboob, was roughly 50 miles wide and up to 6,000 feet tall. Aerials from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed the dust consuming different neighborhoods. It was one of the most spectacular walls of dust so far this monsoon. Peak wind gusts reached up to 65 miles per hour, and there were numerous reports of zero visibility in the storm.
Phoenix man had trash thrown on his car by teens driving dangerously. He shared the story online to prevent future harm
TEMPE, Ariz. — Weaving through traffic, trash being thrown at cars, and several close-call crashes is what a Phoenix man says he saw unfold right in front of him. Robert Rattner says he was on his way home from the gym when he heard something hit his truck. "I...
AZFamily
Body found near Tempe Marketplace
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A body was found in Tempe Thursday morning. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says it was found just north of Tempe Marketplace. MCSO says there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the manner in which the body was found. It’s the second suspicious death in the last five months in a homeless encampment in the Salt River bottom.
Comments / 1