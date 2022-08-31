Read full article on original website
Harry Styles-Florence Pugh-Olivia Wilde Gossip-Plagued Thriller “Don’t Worry Darling” Panned by Venice Critics
The reviews are coming in from Venice for Olivia Wilde’s gossip-plagued “Don’t Worry Darling.” They aren’t good. UPDATE: Rotten Tomatoes score is 39% with 18 reviews in. This whole thing has imploded. Variety, Rolling Stone, and the Daily Beast are among the early disappointing notices....
Box Office: Audience Flocks to Old Films with Lack of New Releases: 1975’s “Jaws” in Top 5
I’ve been telling you all week that the box office was hitting new lows. There are no new releases, and the summer films have been exhausted. So it should come as no surprise that “Spider Man: No Way Home” has returned to the number 1 spot. It was released last fall, made $800 million, and then went to cable and home video.
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
Baz Luhrmann Gives L.A. “Moulin Rouge” Finale Audience a Surprise Performance of His Own! (Exclusive)
“Moulin Rouge” had its closing performance tonight after a sold out run at the Pantages Theater In Hollywood, as part of the wildly successful “Broadway in Hollywood.’ The show is based on Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 hit film of the same name. In true eccentric Baz over...
Vanity Fair Courts In House Trouble, Goes After The New Yorker’s Jeremy Strong Profile
You wouldn’t think that Vanity Fair needed any more trouble. Their circulation is long gone, and no one you know reads it or talks about it anymore. They do throw expensive parties, however. They’re more like Vanity Fair dinner napkins than a magazine at this point. So why...
