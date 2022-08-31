Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Sacramento police chase ends in crash, authorities say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento police chase ended in a crash that injured a passenger of another car on Sunday, authorities said. Officers were responding to a report around 11:25 a.m. where a person assaulted the victim with a knife and was armed with a rifle in the area of the 3200 block of Northgate Boulevard, the Sacramento Police Department said.
Man shot inside vehicle in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday night a man was shot inside of a vehicle near the intersection of Trade Wind Ave. and Fulton Ave. in Sacramento. According to a news release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound […]
Man killed in Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers are investigating after a man was shot to death in a car in Sacramento Saturday night. According to a news release, the call came in for a person shot inside a vehicle near Trade Wind Avenue and Fulton Avenue around 11 p.m. Officers got to...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Victim found shot inside car in Sacramento County
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide that took place late Saturday night. A male victim was found shot inside a car. NEWS RELEASE: HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION INTERSECTION OF TRADE WIND AVENUE/FULTON AVENUE. On Saturday, September 03, 2022, at approximately 11:02 p.m., the Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call...
KCRA.com
Man shot, killed in car, Sacramento County sheriff said
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — One man was shot and killed Saturday night in Sacramento County, authorities said. The shooting happened around 11:02 p.m. near the intersection of Trade Wind and Fulton Avenues, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a release on Sunday. A caller who reported the shooting said the man had been shot in his car.
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies in big rig crash on I-5 Monday
DUNSMUIR, Calif. - A 51-year-old man from Elk Grove died in a big rig crash on Interstate 5 Monday morning, according to the CHP. The man was driving a semi-truck and was towing a 53-foot trailer north on Interstate 5 when he left the road and crashed down a steep embankment.
KCRA.com
Land Park neighbors fear rising crime, plea to Sacramento city officials for change
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Open drug use has worsened in the Broadway area of Land Park recently, according to neighbors who say they are upset about a lack of action to combat lawlessness. But neighbors in that area are voicing their concern about the rising crime happening along Broadway. “It...
2 people in critical condition, dog dead after car crashes off Hwy. 50 near Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two people are in critical condition after a crash Monday morning near Rancho Cordova. A car crashed off Highway 50 and hit several trees before coming to rest against a vacant building, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Both of the people in the car...
KCRA.com
Fairfield police arrest man wanted for attempting to kill a 14-year-old in Louisiana
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A man was arrested in Rancho Cordova after Fairfield police tracked him down for shooting and injuring a 14-year-old in Louisiana, authorities said in a release. Officers from the Eunice, Louisiana Police Department alerted police of Xavier Watson, 32, after he was identified as the suspect...
KCRA.com
Passenger killed in suspected DUI crash in Stockton, CHP says
STOCKTON, Calif. — A woman was arrested and the passenger in her vehicle was killed after a suspected DUI crash in Stockton on Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened near Interstate 5 and the Country Club Boulevard onramp around 4:30 a.m. Officials said the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Update: Raley’s executive, chief pilot identified as men killed in Sacramento County plane crash
The chief financial officer of Raley’s Supermarkets and the company’s chief pilot were identified as the men killed Sunday when their twin-engine plane crashed in a marshy area of farmland near Galt. The victims were identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as Kenneth Mueller, 56, of El...
Sacramento duplex fire sparked by unattended barbecue
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four housing units were badly damaged Monday in a South Sacramento fire sparked by an unattended barbeque in-between two duplexes, according to fire officials.
KCRA.com
Authorities investigate shots fired in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a report of shots fired in Sacramento County on Friday. The reported shooting happened in a parking lot of the Calvine Crossings shopping center on Calvine Road near Highway 99 around 12 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. There have been...
Fox40
Two in critical condition after collision near Highway 50
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metro Fire said one person is dead and another is in critical condition Monday morning following a collision near Highway 50. Metro Fire said a vehicle traveled off Highway 50 and struck several trees before coming to rest against a vacant building. Both occupants were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
actionnewsnow.com
1 arrested in Yuba City after an officer saw exposed handgun in car Friday
YUBA CITY, Calif. - The Yuba City Police Department says that a 17-year-old was arrested after an officer saw an exposed handgun in a car on Friday night. Officers pulled over a car after the driver ran a stop sign. When the driver was contacted, an officer saw four people inside and an exposed handgun with an extended magazine in the center console.
KCRA.com
Package explodes in Amador County mailbox, sheriff says
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — A package exploded in an Amador County mailbox this weekend and started a small fire across the street, authorities said. The explosion happened on Saturday around 2:30 p.m. near Fiddletown Road and Hale Road, which is just east of the town of Fiddletown, the Amador County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
Stockton man found dead under his car after Stanislaus County crash, officials say
TURLOCK, Calif. — California Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was apparently ejected from his own vehicle and run over by it Saturday night near Turlock. According to CHP – Modesto, the Merced Communications Center was called around 11:30 p.m. about an accident on West Monte Vista Avenue and North Washington Road.
Placer County K-9 unit finds 50,000 fentanyl pills
NORTH AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office shared on Saturday that one of their K-9 units discovered 50,000 fentanyl pills in North Auburn on Monday. During a traffic stop at 1:35 p.m. on Eastbound Interstate 80, K-9 Ruger alerted his partner to the drivers side of the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s […]
Stockton homicide suspect arrested in Bay Area by Marshals
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Aug. 11. The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Leonard Allen Alexander. According to police, Alexander allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old man near a Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue. Police said he was […]
Injured coyote puppy rescued in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville Animal Control said that they received a call this week about a possible fox laying along Roseville Parkway in a gutter. When officers arrived they discovered the fox was actually a young coyote with an injured leg, according to animal control. The coyote was taken to a local wildlife rescue […]
