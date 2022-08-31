ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KCRA.com

Sacramento police chase ends in crash, authorities say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento police chase ended in a crash that injured a passenger of another car on Sunday, authorities said. Officers were responding to a report around 11:25 a.m. where a person assaulted the victim with a knife and was armed with a rifle in the area of the 3200 block of Northgate Boulevard, the Sacramento Police Department said.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man shot inside vehicle in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday night a man was shot inside of a vehicle near the intersection of Trade Wind Ave. and Fulton Ave. in Sacramento. According to a news release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers are investigating after a man was shot to death in a car in Sacramento Saturday night. According to a news release, the call came in for a person shot inside a vehicle near Trade Wind Avenue and Fulton Avenue around 11 p.m. Officers got to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Victim found shot inside car in Sacramento County

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide that took place late Saturday night. A male victim was found shot inside a car. NEWS RELEASE: HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION INTERSECTION OF TRADE WIND AVENUE/FULTON AVENUE. On Saturday, September 03, 2022, at approximately 11:02 p.m., the Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Man shot, killed in car, Sacramento County sheriff said

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — One man was shot and killed Saturday night in Sacramento County, authorities said. The shooting happened around 11:02 p.m. near the intersection of Trade Wind and Fulton Avenues, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a release on Sunday. A caller who reported the shooting said the man had been shot in his car.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man dies in big rig crash on I-5 Monday

DUNSMUIR, Calif. - A 51-year-old man from Elk Grove died in a big rig crash on Interstate 5 Monday morning, according to the CHP. The man was driving a semi-truck and was towing a 53-foot trailer north on Interstate 5 when he left the road and crashed down a steep embankment.
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Passenger killed in suspected DUI crash in Stockton, CHP says

STOCKTON, Calif. — A woman was arrested and the passenger in her vehicle was killed after a suspected DUI crash in Stockton on Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened near Interstate 5 and the Country Club Boulevard onramp around 4:30 a.m. Officials said the...
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Authorities investigate shots fired in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a report of shots fired in Sacramento County on Friday. The reported shooting happened in a parking lot of the Calvine Crossings shopping center on Calvine Road near Highway 99 around 12 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. There have been...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Two in critical condition after collision near Highway 50

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metro Fire said one person is dead and another is in critical condition Monday morning following a collision near Highway 50. Metro Fire said a vehicle traveled off Highway 50 and struck several trees before coming to rest against a vacant building. Both occupants were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 arrested in Yuba City after an officer saw exposed handgun in car Friday

YUBA CITY, Calif. - The Yuba City Police Department says that a 17-year-old was arrested after an officer saw an exposed handgun in a car on Friday night. Officers pulled over a car after the driver ran a stop sign. When the driver was contacted, an officer saw four people inside and an exposed handgun with an extended magazine in the center console.
YUBA CITY, CA
KCRA.com

Package explodes in Amador County mailbox, sheriff says

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — A package exploded in an Amador County mailbox this weekend and started a small fire across the street, authorities said. The explosion happened on Saturday around 2:30 p.m. near Fiddletown Road and Hale Road, which is just east of the town of Fiddletown, the Amador County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Placer County K-9 unit finds 50,000 fentanyl pills

NORTH AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office shared on Saturday that one of their K-9 units discovered 50,000 fentanyl pills in North Auburn on Monday. During a traffic stop at 1:35 p.m. on Eastbound Interstate 80, K-9 Ruger alerted his partner to the drivers side of the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Stockton homicide suspect arrested in Bay Area by Marshals

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Aug. 11.  The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Leonard Allen Alexander. According to police, Alexander allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old man near a Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue.  Police said he was […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Injured coyote puppy rescued in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville Animal Control said that they received a call this week about a possible fox laying along Roseville Parkway in a gutter. When officers arrived they discovered the fox was actually a young coyote with an injured leg, according to animal control. The coyote was taken to a local wildlife rescue […]
ROSEVILLE, CA

