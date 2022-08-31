ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Multiple vehicles involved in Siegen Lane wreck

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A crash with injuries occurred Sunday (September 4) afternoon on Siegen Lane. Multiple vehicles appeared to be involved and the incident caused a temporary slowing of area traffic. At this time, additional details related to the wreck are unknown. For the latest news, weather,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Fatal crash on Bluebonnet; at least one person killed

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was killed in a Sunday (September 4) morning crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Linkwood Court and Capital Court. The tragic incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. and deputies with East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) responded to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic incidents: Crashes and closures on Sunday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Amid Sunday (September 4) afternoon’s rainy weather, drivers in the capital area may encounter a few traffic jams due to crashes or road closures. These incidents are listed below in order of occurrence, with the most recent situations listed first. As you navigate...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by 18-wheeler on LA-1

ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Addis Police Department was called to a reported accident early on Saturday morning. Officers arrived at the intersection of LA-1 and Bird Heights Ave. around 5:30 a.m. and found that a pedestrian was struck by an 18-wheeler. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the...
ADDIS, LA
brproud.com

Man arrested for striking EBRSO deputy, trying to sneak into SU game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) arrested a man Saturday after he tried to sneak into a Southern University football game. The sheriff’s office says a deputy was assigned to the north end zone ticket area when he was approached by 21-year-old Jordan Beal. Beal asked if he could enter the stadium without a ticket and watch the game from the fenced area but allegedly became angry when the deputy denied him entry.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

18-year-old driver dies in traffic crash on Wednesday night, police say

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened on Wednesday night. Detectives believe the driver of a 2011 Chevy Silverado ran a stop sign at the intersection of White Oak Drive and Pink Oak Drive and hit another Chevy Silverado. Police say the driver of the 2011 Silverado, identified as 18-year-old Bryan Martinez, died.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man arrested after shooting at officers, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a man accused of shooting at officers. Oliver Jones, 62, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for charges of attempted 1st-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. According to police, he’s accused of shooting...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Park Boulevard house fire under investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A home on Park Boulevard sustained heavy smoke and water damage after it caught on fire Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) says they responded to the 500 block of Park Boulevard around 3:20 a.m. to find two people outside. Fires were found in the back rooms and on the porch when BRFD made its way inside. The fires were contained, but the smoke and water caused heavy damage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man accused of striking officer at Southern football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested after allegedly striking an off-duty law enforcement officer. Arrest documents reveal the alleged incident happened during the Southern University football game on Saturday, September 3. The suspect, Jordan Beal, 21, asked the officer to enter the game without a ticket....
BATON ROUGE, LA

