wbrz.com
Man arrested after speeding around on ATV with toddler, promoting drag racing event to block Miss. River Bridge traffic
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after police found him speeding on an ATV with his one-year-old son Friday afternoon. Officers later discovered he was allegedly promoting an off-road vehicle drag racing event that would block traffic on the Mississippi River Bridge on Saturday.
brproud.com
Multiple vehicles involved in Siegen Lane wreck
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A crash with injuries occurred Sunday (September 4) afternoon on Siegen Lane. Multiple vehicles appeared to be involved and the incident caused a temporary slowing of area traffic.
wbrz.com
Driver, 20, killed after veering off road, crashing into tree in Lafourche Parish, State Police says
RACELAND - A 20-year-old was killed after driving off the road and crashing his truck into a tree in Lafourche Parish overnight. State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. on LA 1 near St. Joseph Street in Raceland. It claimed the life of 20-year-old Bailey Barrios.
brproud.com
Fatal crash on Bluebonnet; at least one person killed
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was killed in a Sunday (September 4) morning crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Linkwood Court and Capital Court. The tragic incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. and deputies with East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office (EBRSO) responded to the
brproud.com
Traffic incidents: Crashes and closures on Sunday afternoon
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Amid Sunday (September 4) afternoon's rainy weather, drivers in the capital area may encounter a few traffic jams due to crashes or road closures.
theadvocate.com
Man booked for vehicular homicide, DWI, in Baton Rouge's latest deadly drag race crash
A Clinton man was drag racing at night with more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he crashed, killing his passenger, authorities said. The deadly wreck is the latest in a string of similar incidents in East Baton Rouge Parish that have spurred parish leaders and law enforcement to crack down on drag racing and stunt driving.
brproud.com
Pedestrian hit and killed by 18-wheeler on LA-1
ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Addis Police Department was called to a reported accident early on Saturday morning. Officers arrived at the intersection of LA-1 and Bird Heights Ave. around 5:30 a.m. and found that a pedestrian was struck by an 18-wheeler. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the
Suspect arrested in Jeanerette shooting that injured 2
An arrest has been made following a shooting that sent a juvenile and an adult to the hospital on Saturday.
brproud.com
Man arrested for striking EBRSO deputy, trying to sneak into SU game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office (EBRSO) arrested a man Saturday after he tried to sneak into a Southern University football game. The sheriff's office says a deputy was assigned to the north end zone ticket area when he was approached by 21-year-old Jordan Beal. Beal asked if he could enter the stadium without a ticket and watch the game from the fenced area but allegedly became angry when the deputy denied him entry.
wbrz.com
Police helicopter circled Central overnight in search of suspected drag racers; motorcyclists arrested
BATON ROUGE - A suspect on the run prompted three law enforcement agencies to start a search early Friday morning. Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said the CPD, Baton Rouge police, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office were chasing two motorcyclists possibly drag racing on the Interstate.
brproud.com
Possible drag racer captured after ditching motorcycle in Central neighborhood
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was involved in a pursuit involving a motorcycle overnight. BRPD believes the motorcycle could have been involved in drag racing. The unidentified suspect was eventually taken into custody after the motorcycle was ditched in the Comite Hills West neighborhood.
wbrz.com
Crews tackle house fire on Old Hammond Highway Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - Crews worked to extinguish a fire that broke out in a house on Old Hammond Highway Saturday night. The St. George Fire Department said around 9 p.m. they responded to the blaze at a home on Old Hammond Highway near Gloria Drive, not far from O'Neal Lane.
brproud.com
18-year-old driver dies in traffic crash on Wednesday night, police say
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened on Wednesday night. Detectives believe the driver of a 2011 Chevy Silverado ran a stop sign at the intersection of White Oak Drive and Pink Oak Drive and hit another Chevy Silverado. Police say the driver of the 2011 Silverado, identified as 18-year-old Bryan Martinez, died.
Man arrested after shooting at officers, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a man accused of shooting at officers. Oliver Jones, 62, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for charges of attempted 1st-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
18-year-old dies in crash; detectives believe he ran stop sign and hit another vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-year-old is dead after allegedly running through a stop sign and hitting another vehicle, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police said Bryan Martinez died from the injuries he suffered in a crash on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Detectives said the crash happened at...
brproud.com
Park Boulevard house fire under investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A home on Park Boulevard sustained heavy smoke and water damage after it caught on fire Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) says they responded to the 500 block of Park Boulevard around 3:20 a.m. to find two people outside. Fires were found in the back rooms and on the porch when BRFD made its way inside. The fires were contained, but the smoke and water caused heavy damage.
Man accused of striking officer at Southern football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested after allegedly striking an off-duty law enforcement officer. Arrest documents reveal the alleged incident happened during the Southern University football game on Saturday, September 3. The suspect, Jordan Beal, 21, asked the officer to enter the game without a ticket.
wbrz.com
Police investigating Sunday morning shooting in Morgan City; one person injured
MORGAN CITY - Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Morgan City that left one person injured. The Morgan City Police Department said the shooting happened early Sunday morning on Egle Street. Officers responding found one person had been struck by gunfire. The victim was taken to a hospital to
Disturbance at Lafayette's Grand-16 Theater, Shots Fired Nearby
Lafayette Police confirm they responded to a shots fired call near the Grand 16 theater in Lafayette Saturday night.
wbrz.com
Police arrest man who shot at officers, barricaded himself in home Friday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Friday night after he shot multiple rounds at officers then barricaded himself inside his home. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 62-year-old Oliver Jones was shooting a gun at his home on Arizona Street when someone called the police about shots fired in the area around 10:50 p.m.
