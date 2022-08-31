Read full article on original website
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
Harper Woods man charged in fatal shooting of mother, mother's boyfriend
HARPER WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Demond Thomas Burgen Jr., 19, of Harper Woods has been charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office with two counts of first-degree premeditated homicide and two counts of felony firearm in connection to the fatal shooting on Friday that claimed the lives of Burgen's mother and her boyfriend.
Decomposed body found in alley on Detroit's westside, police say
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police confirm a decomposed body was found Sunday morning in an alley near Colfax Street on Detroit's westside. The investigation is ongoing. "Nothing further at this time, we are investigating," a Detroit police source told 7 Action News. 7 Action News will continue to follow...
Survivor of admitted serial killer shares thoughts on plea deal
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Angela Gardner says everyday, in her mind, she relives what Deangelo Martin put her through in June of 2019. Her heroic action that day landed him in front of a judge where he faces a potential 45 to 70 year prison sentence that she says is a step closer to some form of closure.
Founder of Specs Howard School of Media Arts dies at 96
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Founder of Specs Howard School of Broadcast Arts, Specs Howard has died at the age of 96, his family confirms. "He was always grateful to the entire media community. He felt your embrace every step of his professional journey, knowing that his mission to help change lives for the better was supported and guided by all.
Police: Friday morning carjacking connected to string of robbery attempts
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — St. Clair Shores police responded to a location near Maxine Street and Helen Street Friday morning at 4:32 a.m. for a report of a carjacking. While driving on Maxine Street, the male victim was hit head on by a Chevy Impala. After impact,...
Metro Detroit pharmacies prepare to administer new, updated COVID-19 shots
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Pharmacies across Michigan, including here in metro Detroit are preparing to begin administering the new, updated COVID-19 booster shots. The enhanced shots were approved by the FDA and CDC last week. They're formulated to not only target the original strain of the virus, but also new Omicron variants.
Eastern Michigan University faculty strike vote set for Tuesday
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eastern Michigan University students are sounding off on faculty considering whether or not to strike with a vote coming up on Tuesday. It’s a part of an ongoing battle over pay & health benefits. Illegal and unfortunate are some of the strong words EMU...
Strange lights spotted in Utah sky on Labor Day morning
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — Many thought Labor Day was off to an extraterrestrial start after a strange strand of lights appeared over the Utah sky. However, the lights were Starlink Satellites, according to findstarlink.com. A video from Josue Garay shows the satellites in Salt Lake City. Garay...
FOREVER HOME: Alicia
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There are hundreds of older children in Michigan who are waiting for a family to bring them into their homes. In our regular series, Forever Home, we get to meet one of them. Alicia’s love for animals was apparent from the get-go. “I’m really...
Eastern Michigan University professors to decide on whether or not to strike
(WXYZ) — A strike is looming for the faculty and staff at Eastern Michigan University as professors reach nearly one week of working without a contract. If EMU employees vote to strike Tuesday, they will stop showing up to class as soon as Wednesday. But, the university is insisting courses will continue all week.
Gas prices hold steady in Michigan over Labor Day weekend
(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan held steady over the past week which included Labor Day, according to AAA Michigan. The agency reports that gas prices in Michigan are an average of $3.83 per gallon. That's 25 cents less than this time last month but 62 cents higher than this time last year.
How criminals are using jammers, deauthers to disrupt WiFi security cameras
(WXYZ) — A new warning is being issued for anyone who uses wireless security cameras like "Ring" to protect their home. A Detroit woman said her Ring camera didn't capture the moment her car was stolen from the front of her house, and one local expert said it's because crooks are becoming more tech-savvy.
These are the illnesses local docs are seeing as kids go back to school
(WXYZ) — As many parents know, the kickoff to the new school year can also kick off a series of visits to the doctor's office. Whether it's the little kids who are still learning proper hand hygiene, or old kids sharing clothes and accessories - the potential ailments facing kids change as they age.
Detroit Weather: Brighter days ahead
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 64°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high of 79°. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph. Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 81°. Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:. Facebook: Dave...
California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a landmark measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections. Signed on Labor Day, the nation-leading bill creates a Fast Food Council with worker and employer representatives that can set minimum wage, hour and working conditions for fast food employees.
Detroit Weather: Getting warmer the rest of the week
(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly cloudy morning; partly sunny afternoon. High of 78°. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph. Tonight: Cooler and less humid. Mostly clear with a low of 58°. Wind: NNE 5 mph. Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 80°. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Thursday: Mostly...
Some states could tax Biden's student loan debt relief
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers. But in some states, the tax man may demand a cut of that relief. That's because some states tax forgiven debt as income. And that means borrowers who are still...
MSU and U-M Win Comfortably, A Wild Week 1, and Serena's Curtain Call
LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by longtime partner Blue Belly Tom Crawford and Mike Griffith of DawgNation to discuss Michigan and Michigan State's wins in week 1, the UM quarterback competition between J.J. McCarthy and Cade McNamara, and the Big Ten football landscape overall. The trio also discuss the Lions' Week 1 matchup, Serena Williams' brilliant career and more.
