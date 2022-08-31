Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
What could California’s phase-out of fossil fuel cars mean for you?
California is on its way to banning the sale of new gas-powered cars in the state. The Advanced Clean Cars II regulations, approved Aug. 25 by the California Air Resources Board, would require all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in California to be zero emissions by 2035. While it’s...
Herald & Review
Tuesday, September 6 weather update for central Illinois
One more day with a chance of rain before a dry streak begins. Find out when showers and storms are most likely, who has the best chance, and what temperatures are looking like in our weather update.
Herald & Review
Flash flooding in southern Indiana kills 1, damages homes
MANVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A woman was killed during weekend flash flooding in rural southeastern Indiana that damaged numerous homes and washed away several roads, officials said. Normally small creeks were overwhelmed as perhaps eight inches of rain fell Saturday night in parts of Jefferson and Switzerland counties. The...
Herald & Review
Bailey centers campaign for governor on faith, praying to unite voters against Pritzker
Darren Bailey says his entry into politics, including his successful bid to be the Republican nominee for governor, came after he couldn’t find or wasn’t satisfied with those seeking public office. “So Cindy and I fasted and we prayed, as did our family, and the encouragement came from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald & Review
Watch now: Isolated showers and storms Tuesday in central Illinois
One more day with a chance of rain before a dry streak begins. Find out when showers and storms are most likely, who has the best chance, and what temperatures are looking like in our weather update. Chief Meteorologist. Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has...
Herald & Review
US Coast Guard: 1 person dead, 8 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound in Washington state
LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — US Coast Guard: 1 person dead, 8 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound in Washington state. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
Man who flew plane over Mississippi didn't have pilot's license; faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Man who flew plane over Mississippi didn't have pilot's license; faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
Police say body of Tennessee woman abducted while jogging in Memphis has been identified; suspect facing murder charge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say body of Tennessee woman abducted while jogging in Memphis has been identified; suspect facing murder charge. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Comments / 1