ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 1

Related
Herald & Review

Tuesday, September 6 weather update for central Illinois

One more day with a chance of rain before a dry streak begins. Find out when showers and storms are most likely, who has the best chance, and what temperatures are looking like in our weather update.
Herald & Review

Flash flooding in southern Indiana kills 1, damages homes

MANVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A woman was killed during weekend flash flooding in rural southeastern Indiana that damaged numerous homes and washed away several roads, officials said. Normally small creeks were overwhelmed as perhaps eight inches of rain fell Saturday night in parts of Jefferson and Switzerland counties. The...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Cars
Herald & Review

Watch now: Isolated showers and storms Tuesday in central Illinois

One more day with a chance of rain before a dry streak begins. Find out when showers and storms are most likely, who has the best chance, and what temperatures are looking like in our weather update. Chief Meteorologist. Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy