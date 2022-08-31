Read full article on original website
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
The Legend of The Bell WitchSara BAdams, TN
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
Caleb Cares Project continues legacy of love for community | Giving Grace
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Just over three years ago, Clarksville teenager Caleb Slate was taken from his family and the world when he died from suicide. From that loss came a nonprofit organization, the Caleb Cares Project, to keep his memory alive and spread love through the community that misses him.
1,800 butterflies take to the skies during Oak Grove festival | PHOTOS
OAK GROVE, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 13th annual Butterfly Festival on Saturday had a few rain delays, but a crowd of about 4,500 people still got to see the release of 1,800 Viceroy butterflies – the state butterfly of Kentucky – at the War Memorial Walking Trail.
Volunteers gets their hands dirty for good cause at new Community Garden
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – More than a dozen volunteers turned out Saturday to help with planting vegetables in the Montgomery County Community Garden at Rotary Park. They were planting some of the first seeds in the garden located next to the Wade Bourne Nature Center in the park.
Montgomery County visitor spending tops $340 million in 2021, up 35%
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County took the ninth spot in Tennessee for tourism spending in 2021. Clarksville-Montgomery County visitor spending topped $340 million in 2021, according to economic data released by the Tourism Economics and U.S. Travel Association. Local spending reflects a 35% increase over 2020 and...
June Griffy
Carole June Griffy, age 79, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at her home. Private family services will be held. June will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery. June entered this life on November 11, 1942, in Montgomery County, TN to the late R.B. and Opal...
House on Woody Hills Drive damaged in Labor Day fire
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A house in the Greenwood area of Clarksville was damaged in a fire on Labor Day. At about 2:07 p.m. Monday, Battalion 1 units from Stations 1 and 4 responded to a structure fire on Woody Hills Drive, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue. The...
Barbara Ava Haney
Barbara Ava Haney, age 56, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. Visitation will be held Friday, September 9, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488.
Margaret Daphne Young
Margaret Daphne Young, age 59, of Clarksville, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at NHC Dickson. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Clifty Chrisitan Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Mom carries on son’s ‘Captain Spectrum’ anti-bullying legacy after his death at school
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Crystal Miller had her son for just a few short years. But in that time, Christopher Ryan Miller made an impact not only on his mother, but on everyone he met. Crystal said her son, who was diagnosed with autism at about age 7,...
Dorothy Morris Harris
Dorothy Morris Harris, age 99, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 at Tennova Medical Center. Dorothy was born February 13, 1923 in Sweethome, TN to the late Bryant Morris and Elise Watts Morris. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Kenneth Morris and Charles Morris.
Pets of the Week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more. Montgomery...
WEATHER ALERT: Flood Advisory issued for Montgomery County with storms moving through area
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Thunderstorms moving through the area could being heavy winds, and a Flood Advisory has been issued for Montgomery County. A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Montgomery and Stewart Counties through 3:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. NEWS ALERTS: To get...
Work week weather: Chance of thunderstorms all week, most likely Wednesday and Friday
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There’s a slight chance of storms every day this week, with the strongest chances on Wednesday and Friday. There’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorm both days, according to the National Weather Service. Highs all week will be in the mid-80s,...
Austin Peay football: Govs romp to blowout win, post first shutout of Walden era
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Austin Peay State University scored on each of its first six possessions and rolled to a 63-0 shutout victory of Presbyterian, Saturday, in nonconference action at Fortera Stadium. Austin Peay (1-1) was nearly perfect in the opening half as quarterback Mike DiLillelo led the...
WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch issued for Montgomery, surrounding counties
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Montgomery and surrounding counties through Monday at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Middle Tennessee had 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, and higher totals are possible through Monday, according to the National Weather Service. “Excessive runoff may...
APSU Football: Jackson runs away with ASUN Freshman of the Week
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Austin Peay State University running back Jevon Jackson was named the ASUN Conference Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday. The redshirt freshman from Decatur, Alabama rushed for a career-high 167 yards in Saturday’s 63-0 win against Presbyterian. Jackson also found the endzone on a five-yard run to cap the scoring in the fourth quarter.
