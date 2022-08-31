ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Caleb Cares Project continues legacy of love for community | Giving Grace

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Just over three years ago, Clarksville teenager Caleb Slate was taken from his family and the world when he died from suicide. From that loss came a nonprofit organization, the Caleb Cares Project, to keep his memory alive and spread love through the community that misses him.
Montgomery County visitor spending tops $340 million in 2021, up 35%

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County took the ninth spot in Tennessee for tourism spending in 2021. Clarksville-Montgomery County visitor spending topped $340 million in 2021, according to economic data released by the Tourism Economics and U.S. Travel Association. Local spending reflects a 35% increase over 2020 and...
June Griffy

Carole June Griffy, age 79, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at her home. Private family services will be held. June will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery. June entered this life on November 11, 1942, in Montgomery County, TN to the late R.B. and Opal...
House on Woody Hills Drive damaged in Labor Day fire

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A house in the Greenwood area of Clarksville was damaged in a fire on Labor Day. At about 2:07 p.m. Monday, Battalion 1 units from Stations 1 and 4 responded to a structure fire on Woody Hills Drive, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue. The...
Barbara Ava Haney

Barbara Ava Haney, age 56, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. Visitation will be held Friday, September 9, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488.
Margaret Daphne Young

Margaret Daphne Young, age 59, of Clarksville, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at NHC Dickson. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Clifty Chrisitan Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Dorothy Morris Harris

Dorothy Morris Harris, age 99, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 at Tennova Medical Center. Dorothy was born February 13, 1923 in Sweethome, TN to the late Bryant Morris and Elise Watts Morris. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Kenneth Morris and Charles Morris.
Pets of the Week

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more. Montgomery...
APSU Football: Jackson runs away with ASUN Freshman of the Week

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Austin Peay State University running back Jevon Jackson was named the ASUN Conference Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday. The redshirt freshman from Decatur, Alabama rushed for a career-high 167 yards in Saturday’s 63-0 win against Presbyterian. Jackson also found the endzone on a five-yard run to cap the scoring in the fourth quarter.
