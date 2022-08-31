Read full article on original website
IGN
How to Get New Characters
Disney Dreamlight Valley is all about spending quality time and having fun alongside your favorite Disney characters, but only a few remain in the village at the beginning of your journey. So how do you get more?. Look no further, as this page has all you need to know about...
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Is Getting a New Update Today, Based on the Edgerunners Anime
CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 is getting DLC based on the Cyberpunk Edgerunners Netflix series later today. The developer kicked off its Cyberpunk Edgerunners edition of its Night City Wire livestream by announcing the DLC and its release today, September 6. The DLC will seemingly be a...
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Is the First Expansion, Won't Be on Last-Gen Consoles
CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077's first major expansion is called Phantom Liberty and will only be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC. Announced during its Night City Wire livestream the expansion marks the first major addition of new content to Cyberpunk 2077 outside of its various patches that fixed the game following its disastrous launch on consoles.
IGN
Mohgwyn Palace Map
The Mohgwyn Palace Map can only be accessed either by following Varre's Questline or finding the secret Waygate teleporter in the Consecrated Snowfield. It's a Key Item in Elden Ring. Description. Map of Mohgwyn Palace and environs. In the lightless depths lies the grave of an ancient civilization. It is...
IGN
Bitcon: Exclusive Trailer
The fast-paced, personal-stakes cryptocurrency heist story stars Jeremy Davies (Twister, TV’s “Lost,” Saving Private Ryan), Tom Cavanagh (TV’s “Scrubs,” “Ed,” “The Flash”), Noah Anderson (Realm of Shadows, Broken Cross), Ella Ma (Bridge and Tunnel), and Frank Whaley (Field of Dreams, Pulp Fiction), and is directed by Matt Osterman (400 Days, Hover). Mill Creek/Allied Entertainment’s Bitcon arrives on Digital and DVD on October 18, 2022.
IGN
Photo, Map and Fishing Challenges
As well as tutorial missions and favors for the Warden, Call of the Wild: The Angler also features a range of challenges to be completed. These are assigned by the Shopkeeper and can be picked up at each of the four outposts across the map. On this page, we've detailed all of the photo, map and fishing challenges you'll need to complete, as well as maps with all the locations marked on them.
IGN
Lake of Rot Map
The Lake of Rot Map is located in the middle of the Lake of Rot, which is accessible while doing Ranni's questline which takes you to a separate area of Ainsel River leading to it. It's a Key Item in Elden Ring. Description. Map of the Lake of Rot and...
IGN
Asterigos: Curse of the Stars Offers Choices That Matter
We took a final deep-dive hands-on preview with Asterigos: Curse of the Stars and found an action-RPG that features player choices that actually, meaningfully affect the story. Previewed on PC by Travis Northup.
IGN
Budding Horn
A rarely-seen specimen of a young, budding horn. This horn began to sprout on a beast that typically bears no horn. Perhaps it's a vestige of the primordial crucible. The Budding Horn is a type of material that is used in crafting to make certain types of consumables that can toughen your character.
IGN
Queen Of The Full Moon Set
The Queen Of The Full Moon Set is a complete set of Attire that can be bought from Finger Reader Enia in Roundtable Hold after defeating Rennala, Queen Of The Full Moon. This set includes the Queen's Crescent Crown, Queen's Robe, Queen's Bracelets, and Queen's Leggings.
IGN
How to Get Star Coins Fast
Star Coins are the in-game currency in Disney Dreamlight Valley that you’ll collect from random activities, as well as what you’ll use in buying and selling various materials. As such, having as much as possible gives you the most opportunities to acquire various outfit items, furniture pieces, and miscellaneous materials.
IGN
Fantastic Four: Full Circle
Fantastic Four: Full Circle is a graphic novel by Alex Ross. The Fantastic Four find themselves surrounded by invading parasites inside Baxter Building, and must journey into the Negative Zone, an alien universe composed entirely of anti-matter, risking not just their own lives but the fate of the cosmos!
IGN
Haligtree Knight Set
The Haligtree Knight Helm is found in the room above the Elphael Inner Wall grace. From the area before the Erdtree Avatar, climb the roots from the side room, then cross the rampart to the outer wall, then turn left and drop down to reach the ballista gunners. Climb the rampart above where the Erdtree Avatar was, then take a running jump to the ledge and go inside the room to find it.
IGN
The Outskirts (Chapter 3)
Welcome to The Last of Us' third chapter: The Outskirts. The walkthrough below will take you all the way to the Capitol Building, giving you tips and tricks for beating every combat encounter, solving every puzzle and, most importantly, surviving every harrowing Clicker segment. In total, The Outskirts has 9...
IGN
How to Catch Shiny Elgyem and Beheeyem
Shiny Elgyem and its evolved form, Shiny Beheeyem, are now available to catch in Pokemon Go after Shiny Elgyem was added in the Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular Event 2022. Elgyem and its Shiny variant can be caught in the wild, but Beheeyem and its Shiny counterpart can only be obtained via evolution. Here's how to obtain Shiny Elgyem and Beheeyem in Pokemon Go.
IGN
Bloober's Silent Hill 2 Remake Screenshots Leaked
Silent Hill is easily the most anticipated title in the horror genre for the entire gaming industry. We have seen many leaks and reports related to Silent Hills remake which keep developing the player's intrigue. At first we saw some screenshots that were taking down through a copyright claim. Then we learnt that there were multiple Silent Hill projects in the works at Bloober. The last leak we saw, pointed towards a September reveal for Silent Hill 2 remake.
IGN
League of Legends’ Arcane Wins Big at Emmys - IGN Compete Fix
In today’s Compete Fix, League of Legends’ Arcane wins a historic Emmy award, Evil Genius’s are heading to the 2022 League World Championship, and Team Liquid dominates in the Valorant VCT despite some hiccups. Stella has all of your up-to-date esports news right here on the IGN...
IGN
How-To Guides
Disney Dreamlight Valley has many different mechanics and activities to partake in as you encounter and enjoy the company of various Disney characters. With so much available to you from the get-go, it can become a little overwhelming. This page acts as a hub for the various guides put together...
IGN
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' English Voice Cast Includes Giancarlo Esposito and More
CD Projekt Red has revealed the English voice cast of its upcoming Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime, which includes Breaking Bad actor Giancarlo Esposito. Revealed in a tweet (below), Esposito — who played Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Antón Castillo in Far Cry 6 — will be joined by fellow cast members Zack Aguilar (One Punch Man, Demon Slayer) playing protagonist David Martinez, Emi Lo (My Hero Academia) playing Lucy, and William-Christopher Stephens (Yasuke, An Invited Guest) playing Maine.
IGN
Royal Knight Set
The Royal Knight Set is a complete set of Attire that can be purchased from Enia, The Finger Reader at Roundtable Hold after defeating Loretta, Knight Of The Haligtree (Miquella's Haligtree) for 4,000 Runes. This set includes the Royal Knight Helm, Royal Knight Armor, Royal Knight Gauntlets, and Royal Knight Greaves.
