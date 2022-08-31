ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Mike Leach Talks Upcoming Game Against Memphis

By Crissy Froyd
 5 days ago

Mississippi State head coach Mike leach met with the media ahead of the team's 2022 matchup against the Memphis Tigers.

Mississippi State football has put in the work this offseason as the Bulldogs prepare to take on arguably the nation's toughest schedule. The first game on that slate is now just days away, with the Memphis Tigers heading to town on Sept. 3.

Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach met with the media earlier this week to discuss the contest.

"I think they're all good," Leach said of the team he'll be coaching against Saturday. "They've got most of their guys back too. I think they're a good team. I think they have good speed. Got some big guys. I thought that their quarterback (Seth Henigan) had an impressive first year... and I'm sure he's better than he was last year."

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say on Monday with the season-opener on the horizon:

