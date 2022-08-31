Haiti’s Pot’iwa Pizza Is on Its Way to Miami Gardens

Not far from the intersection of Miami Gardens Drive and South State Road 7 , Pot’iwa Pizza is about to make its first U.S. appearance. The brand currently operates a restaurant in Port-au-Prince and is planning to open its first U.S. outpost in Miami Gardens , at 18138 Northwest Second Ave .

What Now confirmed the news with a representative of the company on Wednesday. That representative said the restaurant was still in the permitting process but could be expected to by November 18 at the latest.

It is unknown how closely the Miami Gardens location’s menu will mirror that of the Port-au-Prince location. In Port-au-Prince, Pot’iwa serves pizzas with seafood toppings like herring, salt cod, shrimp, and lobster; meat toppings like chicken, BBQ chicken, and Griot; and classic pizza toppings like cheese and pepperoni. The menu also features dishes like chicken wings, Pot’iwa Chicken Soup, and Chicken Paté.

The location on Northwest Second Ave is situated in a small retail center alongside South State Road 7, just south of the intersection with Miami Gardens Drive. The building is also home to La Caridad Coffee Shop , VIP Cigar Lounge & Smoke Shop , and Real Jamaican Braids .

