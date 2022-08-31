ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Haiti’s Pot’iwa Pizza Is on Its Way to Miami Gardens

By Neil Cooney
What Now Miami
What Now Miami
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W891C_0hcqi3gg00

Not far from the intersection of Miami Gardens Drive and South State Road 7 , Pot’iwa Pizza is about to make its first U.S. appearance. The brand currently operates a restaurant in Port-au-Prince and is planning to open its first U.S. outpost in Miami Gardens , at 18138 Northwest Second Ave .

What Now confirmed the news with a representative of the company on Wednesday. That representative said the restaurant was still in the permitting process but could be expected to by November 18 at the latest.

It is unknown how closely the Miami Gardens location’s menu will mirror that of the Port-au-Prince location. In Port-au-Prince, Pot’iwa serves pizzas with seafood toppings like herring, salt cod, shrimp, and lobster; meat toppings like chicken, BBQ chicken, and Griot; and classic pizza toppings like cheese and pepperoni. The menu also features dishes like chicken wings, Pot’iwa Chicken Soup, and Chicken Paté.

The location on Northwest Second Ave is situated in a small retail center alongside South State Road 7, just south of the intersection with Miami Gardens Drive. The building is also home to La Caridad Coffee Shop , VIP Cigar Lounge & Smoke Shop , and Real Jamaican Braids .



Keep up with What Now Miami’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlrn.org

'It's going to be a total deterrent': Fears for development if horns return, as deadly Brightline quiet zones are reviewed

For much of its history, South Florida has struggled to implement public transportation in a region defined by rapid growth and a multitude of expressways and traffic jams. The opening of the Brightline high-speed rail in 2018 sought to mitigate that, connecting its southernmost station in downtown Miami and its northernmost in West Palm Beach in an hour.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami Gardens, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Miami Gardens, FL
Click10.com

Driver, 21, dies after hitting pig on South Florida road

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man died Sunday night after crashing his pickup truck into a pig that had made its way onto a South Florida roadway. West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF reports that Walter Vandiver, driving a 2001 Ford F-250 along Indiantown Road near Jupiter, struck the pig at around 11:15 p.m., according to Palm Beach County deputies.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Here’s the chance of home prices falling in South Florida

Some homebuyers in South Florida have been trying to wait out the soaring housing market in the hopes that prices might fall. Home shoppers may be out of luck for at least the next year, according to a new ranking from CoreLogic, a property data and analytics provider, as it’s not entirely likely that home prices will decline in our area. And if they do decline, it probably won’t be ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

King Tides expected to roll throughout Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – According to city officials, King Tides are expected to roll throughout Miami Beach. During the king tide period, water levels are higher than average, which can cause massive flooding. Higher than predicted tides are expected around the following dates:. September 8-13 September 27-30 October 6-12.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pizza Toppings#Pizzeria#Haiti#Food Drink#Miami Gardens Drive#Griot#Chicken Pat#Northwest Second Ave#La Caridad Coffee Shop
QSR magazine

Big Chicken Inks 45-Unit Deal in Florida

Big Chicken, the star-powered, fast casual chicken restaurant franchise founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that the brand has inked a big 45-unit deal that encompasses Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining another deal that will place 40...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

DOG PROBLEM CONTINUES IN BOCA RATON TOWN CENTER MALL

BOCA RUDETON! Dog Off Leash Runs In Nordstrom… Hairy Dog Near Cashmere Suits In Saks… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton Town Center Mall continues its self-inflicted injury of letting customers bring dogs and other animals into the facility. As stores struggle to […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS, OTHER SYSTEMS WATCHED EAST OF FLORIDA

NUMBER 5 IS ALIVE! Depression Is Notable But No Threat To Land, Not Necessarily The Case For Other Systems Growing… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Depression Five formed early this morning. It is the northeastern Atlantic and — at least for now — […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
What Now Miami

What Now Miami

Miami-Dade County, FL
391
Followers
176
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowmia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy