Ann Arbor, MI

Postgame Notes: Michigan vs. Colorado State

• Today's announced attendance of 109,575 marks the 301st consecutive game at Michigan Stadium with a crowd in excess of 100,000. • Michigan improved to 117-23-3 all-time in season openers, while head coach Jim Harbaugh is 15-4 in season openers, including 6-2 at Michigan. The Wolverines also improved to 17-0 in non-conference home games under Harbaugh.
Strong Serving Propels Michigan to Sweep of Morehead State

» The Wolverines improved to 5-0 on the season with Friday night's sweep of Morehead State. » Michigan recorded 10 services aces with seven coming in the first set. » Jess Mruzik tallied 10 kills, the most of any player on the court. » Haley Hallgren led...
U-M Rolls Past Toledo in Home Opener at Michigan Invitational

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan volleyball team kicked off the Michigan Invitational with a win over Toledo in straight sets (25-16, 25-22, 25-12) at Cliff Keen Arena on Friday afternoon (Sept. 2). Jess Mruzik led all players with ten kills, while Jacque Boney led all players with...
U-M Opens Season with Strong Start at Michigan Open

Site: Dexter, Mich. (Hudson Mills Metropark) Distance: Five Kilometers (3.11 miles) Top U-M Individual: Arjun Jha, 1st (15:06) Next U-M Event: Friday, Sept. 9 -- hosting Big Ten Preview (U-M Golf Course), 10:15 a.m. • Complete Results (PDF) | Photo Gallery. DEXTER, Mich. -- The University Michigan men's cross country...
