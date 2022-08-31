Read full article on original website
Updated COVID-19 boosters arrive in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Tuesday that updated COVID-19 boosters have begun arriving in Oklahoma. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended use of bivalent COVID-19 vaccines created by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna last Thursday. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for those aged...
New 988 crisis hotline bridging gap in Oklahoma's mental health services
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — This week is suicide prevention week, and earlier this summer the 988 mental crisis hotline that replaces the national suicide hotline launched. Advocates say there has been a gap in mental health services in Oklahoma, and the new 988 hotline is working to bridge that gap, with a comprehensive crisis response.
Oklahoma AG: Formerly appointed insurance company examiner facing embezzlement charges
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Attorney General John O'Connor filed a felony embezzlement charges against a man who is a CPA previously appointed as an examiner of insurance company finances for state insurance departments. Nestor Romero is accused of taking $1.2M from Red Rock Insurance Company's receivership accounts and transferring...
Oklahoma's labor trends on par with national numbers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Labor Day, federal data shows more Americans are reporting themselves as unemployed. About 315,000 jobs were added nationwide in August 2022, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor. The data shows that's a dip from 526,000 jobs created in July 2022. Oklahoma's...
Utah launching first of its kind suicide prevention playbook
Just over six months after a man saved the life of another man, the state of Utah released the first playbook of its kind to prevent suicide. Ninety-one percent of Utahns report they've been impacted by suicide, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. That's one of the...
Oklahoma astronaut approves of Artemis launch delay
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — NASA’s Artemis 1 launch did not happen as planned on Saturday, but one of Oklahoma’s three surviving astronauts said it’s for the best. Capt. John Herrington said rockets are delicate and dangerous things that shouldn’t be launched if they have any known issues. He would know. After all, he helped build the International Space Station.
Oklahoma Blood Institute needs donations ahead of Labor Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's a holiday weekend and while that typically means the number of accidents we see goes up. That means the need for blood in hospitals rises to save lives, but the number of donors always evaporates. Something the Oklahoma Blood Institute hopes will change this weekend.
Okla. Department of Wildlife warns invasive species found in 20 Oklahoma lakes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is warning the public that at least 20 Oklahoma lakes have been infested with zebra mussels, an invasive species that have become widespread in the United States. Zebra mussels can cause issues in docks, boats, and pipes that stay...
Oklahoma airline passengers excited about new travel dashboard
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On one of the busiest travel days of the year, airline passengers had access to a new resource. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) created what's called a travel dashboard. Right on your smartphone, you can now see a list of airlines that offer accommodations...
Workers at Apple store in Penn Square Mall vote to unionize
Employees at the Apple store in Penn Square Mall have voted to begin the process to unionize, making it the first Apple store to do so in the state of Oklahoma. The majority of workers at the Penn Square Mall Apple store filed for a union election Monday with the National Labor Relations Board.
How to stretch your dollars at the gas pump this Labor Day weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It is Labor day weekend, and many Oklahomans are taking advantage of their extra day off, with a road trip despite the high gas prices. Though gas prices are slowly making their way back down, they are still over 50 cents higher than they were at this time last year, but there are some ways you can get more mileage for your money,
High food prices threaten Labor Day barbecues
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rising prices are threatening Labor Day barbecues, as the time-honored tradition will cost significantly more than last year. With food costs up across the board, Oklahomans are cutting back on what they serve. “At every grocery store across the country,” Oasis Fresh Market owner AJ...
