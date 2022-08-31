ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray, GA

Comments / 0

Related
13WMAZ

Macon parking scofflaws owe $208,000 in fines as meters come back online

MACON, Ga. — Drivers coming into downtown Macon might have thought they got a reprieve on paying for parking and fines, but a collection agency could soon be calling. Over the past year, more than $208,000 in parking tickets has not been paid with one individual racking up $20,000 in fines, according to figures provided by the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority.
MACON, GA
WMAZ

New businesses coming to downtown Cochran

COCHRAN, Ga. — The city of Cochran in Bleckley County is offering incentives to get tenants into storefronts downtown, and it's working!. They involve state of Georgia tax credits for purchases and renovations, gap financing, and Façade Grants. The city of 5,000 is seeing new folks with hometown...
COCHRAN, GA
erienewsnow.com

A historic Black-owned barbershop with murals inside discovered in Georgia

A community revitalization group has uncovered forgotten Black barbershop and murals in an alleyway in Sparta, Georgia. Dream Streets Sparta was removing plywood from the front and back entrances of an alley between two buildings on Broad Street when they discovered an old African American barbershop and hand-painted murals. "The...
SPARTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gray, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Linus Realestate#Labor Day#Trash Talk#Labor Market#Gray City Council#Tufts#Waste Management
wgxa.tv

Macon time capsule dating back to 1879 opened, contained items from Confederacy

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Time capsules dating back more than 100 years were opened and celebrated Friday morning in Macon. Officials with the Cannonball House opened time capsules Friday that had been a part of the Confederate monument in downtown Macon. The contents were put in the time capsule inside the base of the monument in 1879. There was a second time capsule buried near the monument's cornerstone when it was moved to Second Street and Cotton Avenue in 1956.
MACON, GA
valdostatoday.com

Hancock Co. stolen vehicle call results in OIS

SPARTA – A Hancock County Deputy was involved in a shooting with a Sparta man while responding to a stolen vehicle call. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting on Shoals Road in Hancock County, Georgia. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at about 8:50 p.m. One man was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

No one injured after fire on Guy Payne Road

MACON, Ga. — Macon fire crews responded to a commercial fire on Friday morning on Payne Road. According to Fire Chief Shane Edwards, the fire started around 9:15 a.m. and fire crews received multiple calls about heavy smoke coming from the area. The building located on 555 Guy Payne...
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
The Georgia Sun

77-year-old Georgia man shot and killed by law enforcement

A 77-year-old Baldwin County man is dead after law enforcement officials say he pointed a shotgun at a Baldwin County deputy. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that on Friday, Sept. 2, at 11:31 p.m., a Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a domestic dispute on Union Hill Church Road after multiple 911 calls from the home.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Shootout between two men in Macon leaves passerby with gunshot wound

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shootout between two men Saturday in Macon left a woman injured with a gunshot wound. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a shooting that happened along Mercer University Drive near the intersection with Stevens Drive. Investigators say, just after 3 p.m., witnesses tell them two different vehicles were in a turning lane, attempting to turn left onto Stevens Drive. The driver of a Honda CRV pulled onto Stevens Drive and got out, exchanging gunfire with a man driving a Honda Accord. Meanwhile, the driver of a Volkswagen Tiguan was shot as she drove through the intersection while the incident happened.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Pedestrian identified in hit-and-run incident

UPDATE (9/1): The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim of a hit-and-run Thursday morning as 49-year-old Shawn Smith of Macon. This fatal collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. MACON,...
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy