Vikings trade draft picks to Eagles for WR Jalen Reagor

By Joe Nelson
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lSZUQ_0hcqgtYn00

Minnesota now has two of the first five wide receivers off the board in the historic 2020 draft.

A source has confirmed to Bring Me The News that the Minnesota Vikings have sent two draft picks to the Philadelphia Eagles for wide receiver Jalen Reagor.

ESPN's Adam Schefter says the Vikings are giving Philly a 2023 seventh-round pick an da 2024 conditional fourth-round pick that will become a fifth-rounder if "certain statistical marks are not met."

Reagor, who caught 33 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns last season after hauling in 31 receptions for 396 yards and one touchdown as a rookie, was taken No. 20 overall in 2020, one pick before the Vikings took Justin Jefferson. Now the Minnesota has two of the first five wide receivers off the board in the historic 2020 draft.

Reagor immediately becomes the No. 4 wide receiver, especially considering NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that the Vikings have followed up the trade by releasing wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. The only other wide receiver on the roster is rookie Jalen Nailor.

Reagor is also likely Minnesota's No. 1 punt returner, too.

Reagor carries a cap number of about $1.8 million this season. Before the trade, OverTheCap estimated Minnesota to have about $6.6 million cap space.

