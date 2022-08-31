Read full article on original website
Margaret Davis of Perry
Services are pending for Margaret Davis, 103, of Perry. Margaret died Sept. 5, 2022, at Aspire of Perry in Perry, Iowa. Margaret is survived by her step-daughters, Carol Morrow of Des Moines and Janice Davis of Minneapolis; seven step-grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Hastings Funeral Home in Perry is...
Progressive Foundry invites community to celebrate expansion
The Perry community is invited to help celebrate the Progressive Foundry Inc’s recently completed expansion at a daylong celebration Monday, Sept. 19, when an 11 a.m. ribbon cutting by the Perry Chamber of Commerce will be followed by an open house and free tours of the entire factory at 1518 First Ave. in Perry.
W-G netters struggle against larger schools
ADEL, IA — Woodward-Granger competed Thursday in the ADM Invite, dropping all five of their shortened matches. The format used called for best 2-of-3 games, played to 21 points in the first two of a match and to 15 if a tiebreaker were needed. W-G fell in two games...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 6
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Kelly Barnum, 54, of 3636 Kingman Blvd., Des Moines, was arrested for interference with official acts and issued citations for speeding, driving while suspended, no valid driver’s license and no insurance. Sept. 2, 2022. Seth Thompson, 33, of...
Van strikes power pole on Willis Avenue Monday night
A passenger van collided with a power pole Monday night in the 2300 block of Willis Avenue. The Perry Police Department has temporarily closed Willis Avenue, and motorists should avoid the area. The occupants of the vehicle are being examined at this hour by members of the Perry First Responders...
Rams blank Bluejays to ring Cowbell
Greene County jumped to a 10-0 lead after one quarter and simply kept tacking on scores from there en route to a 61-0 victory over host Perry in the 91st playing of the Cowbell Game. The Rams have now claimed the trophy five consecutive seasons. Nathan Bahne kicked a 33-yard...
The day the music was born for young Ottumwan
The first songs I can say I definitely remember were played on the old KLEE AM station of Ottumwa. I was no more than 3 or 4 years old when I heard the 1950’s rock sounds of Bill Haley, Buddy Holly and Jerry Lee Lewis. My mother and I...
Eagles streak past host Panthers
PANORA, IA — Fifth-ranked Pella Christian ran for 522 yards and scored seven of their nine touchdowns from further than 40 yards away in overwhelming host Panorama, 61-3, Friday, in non-district football. “Friday night we played one of the best teams in class 1A. They were big, fast, and...
Chemotherapy drugs kill helpful bacteria in septic systems
Chemotherapy is cancer treatment using medications, including cytotoxic drugs, containing chemicals that prevent cells from reproducing or growing. Chemotherapy accounts for the survival of many cancer victims. A well known side effect of chemo drugs is that they cannot tell the difference between cancer cells and other fast-growing cells in...
