41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Crawford County welcomes Wilkinson County
ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Crawford County Eagles hosted the Wilkinson County Warriors Friday night. Both teams were vying for their first win of the season. The Eagles were 0-2, while the Warriors were 0-1 after a BYE last week.
erienewsnow.com
A historic Black-owned barbershop with murals inside discovered in Georgia
A community revitalization group has uncovered forgotten Black barbershop and murals in an alleyway in Sparta, Georgia. Dream Streets Sparta was removing plywood from the front and back entrances of an alley between two buildings on Broad Street when they discovered an old African American barbershop and hand-painted murals. "The...
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Northside faces Warner Robins in our Game of the Week
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In one of the biggest rivalries in the state, the Warner Robins Demons took on the Northside Eagles Friday night. The Demons come into the game 0-1 after losing to Lee County in Week 1. The Eagles were looking to make it two wins in a row after beating Peach County 35-7 last week.
WMAZ
WEEK 3: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates
WARNER ROBINS - 17 NORTHSIDE - 10 Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates. Warner Robins barber shares the buzz of city football rivalry. The Cairo native and stand-up comedian celebrated his 43rd anniversary of cutting hair, and plenty of those fades belong...
Child from Warner Robins falls from third floor balcony in Panama City
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — According to our CBS affiliate in Panama City, Florida, the Panama City Police Department responded to a call that a child had fallen out of a balcony at the Laketown Wharf around 7 a.m. on Saturday. The Panama City Police Department said that the child...
wgxa.tv
On the Farm: National Black Growers Council chooses Middle Georgia as stop on 2022 tour
MONTEZUMA, Ga. (WGXA)- The National Black Growers Council chose Middle Georgia as a stop on its 2022 National Farm Tour by visiting Macon County to showcase three of the state's big crops: cotton, peanuts and soybeans. “It was exciting to be with National Black Growers Council with the James Family...
abcnews4.com
Macon time capsule dating back to 1879 opened, contained items from Confederacy
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Time capsules dating back more than 100 years were opened and celebrated Friday morning in Macon. Officials with the Cannonball House opened time capsules Friday that had been a part of the Confederate monument in downtown Macon. The contents were put in the time capsule inside the base of the monument in 1879. There was a second time capsule buried near the monument's cornerstone when it was moved to Second Street and Cotton Avenue in 1956.
62-Year-Old Angela Dawn White Dead After Collision In Macon (Macon, GA)
Officials report that a car crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard on Wednesday night led to the death of 1 woman. A press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that the fatal collision happened around 12.26 AM.
GDOT installs message signs in Fort Valley
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — If you're driving in Fort Valley, you might notice some new dynamic signs near the railroad crossings. Crew members installed new dynamic message signs at a few railroad crossings in the area. A few months ago, reporter Kamilah Williams told you how the Georgia Department...
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Steak & Shake - 2999 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093
While focusing on the bustling business district of Warner Robins' Watson Blvd., of late, our team decided to visit the Steak & Shake located just in front of the Target and Academy Sports shopping center. This is what we found.
travelingmom.com
12 Best Things To Do in Macon GA With (or Without) Kids
Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Choosing Macon GA for an intentional family vacation or an adult getaway, might once have surprised even southerners. Not now! Let Macon choose you on a road trip through middle Georgia to deliver a great big agenda of fun things to do. And to eat. Listening is part of it all because Macon’s a music town.
Georgia county looking for two men photographed stealing cards out of unattended wallets
BIBB COUNTY, Ga — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s in identify two males caught on camera stealing cards from unsuspecting shoppers. Deputies suspect the two men to be working together, selecting shoppers that are not paying close attention to their belongings. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
62-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi Vehicle Crash in Bibb County (Bibb County, GA)
A fatal multi vehicle collision killed a woman in Bibb County. The accident is said to have occurred on Martin Luther King Blvd. near its intersection with Pine Street. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
Labor Day on the Lake: food, family, and fun
MACON, Ga. — Whether at the beach, on the road, or just staying in, this Labor Day weekend families are gathering together to enjoy some time off. Boat riders hauled their way to Little River Park to set sail on lake Sinclair. There was a little rain earlier on...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputy fatally shoots 77-year-old Middle Georgia man armed with shotgun, GBI says
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a deputy shot and killed and man armed with a shotgun during an alleged domestic disturbance at a home in Baldwin County. The man, 77-year-old Tommie Gilmore, allegedly pointed a shotgun at a deputy who entered the home on Saturday at...
PCBPD: Four year old child falls off balcony
11:55 a.m. Update PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A four year old child from Warner Robins, GA fell off a balcony at Lake Town Wharf Saturday morning. The child did not survive the fall, according to Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said they responded to the call around 6:30 a.m. “This is a […]
41nbc.com
Historic Cannonball House opens time capsules previously buried under Confederate monuments
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cannonball House officials and Macon-Bibb County officials opened two time capsules recovered after relocating two downtown Confederate monuments. History leaped from two copper boxes Friday when two time capsules were opened that had previously been buried under two Confederate monuments in downtown Macon. Crews recovered...
Family of Brianna Grier says daughter would be alive today if Hancock County implemented new law
State legislators praised several laws aimed at helping Georgia respond to mental health this year. One of them was the "Co-Responder law "that took effect July 1, encouraging law enforcement to team up with mental health counselors, but two months later, most counties have yet to create one of these co-responder teams.
WXIA 11 Alive
GBI: Central Georgia deputy shoots, kills 77-year-old with shotgun while responding to domestic dispute
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Saturday that it was investigating after a deputy shot and killed a 77-year-old man with a shotgun while responding to a domestic dispute on Friday night. According to the GBI, the deputy was responding just after 11:30 p.m. after...
wgxa.tv
Crews battling fire in South Bibb
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Crews are fighting a large fire in South Macon. The fire broke out Friday morning at a commercial building along Guy Paine Rd. The building is reportedly abandoned. Few other details are currently known. WGXA crews are heading to the scene. Check back on this developing...
