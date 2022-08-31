ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray, GA

erienewsnow.com

A historic Black-owned barbershop with murals inside discovered in Georgia

A community revitalization group has uncovered forgotten Black barbershop and murals in an alleyway in Sparta, Georgia. Dream Streets Sparta was removing plywood from the front and back entrances of an alley between two buildings on Broad Street when they discovered an old African American barbershop and hand-painted murals. "The...
SPARTA, GA
41nbc.com

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Northside faces Warner Robins in our Game of the Week

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In one of the biggest rivalries in the state, the Warner Robins Demons took on the Northside Eagles Friday night. The Demons come into the game 0-1 after losing to Lee County in Week 1. The Eagles were looking to make it two wins in a row after beating Peach County 35-7 last week.
WMAZ

WEEK 3: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

WARNER ROBINS - 17 NORTHSIDE - 10 Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates. Warner Robins barber shares the buzz of city football rivalry. The Cairo native and stand-up comedian celebrated his 43rd anniversary of cutting hair, and plenty of those fades belong...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
abcnews4.com

Macon time capsule dating back to 1879 opened, contained items from Confederacy

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Time capsules dating back more than 100 years were opened and celebrated Friday morning in Macon. Officials with the Cannonball House opened time capsules Friday that had been a part of the Confederate monument in downtown Macon. The contents were put in the time capsule inside the base of the monument in 1879. There was a second time capsule buried near the monument's cornerstone when it was moved to Second Street and Cotton Avenue in 1956.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

GDOT installs message signs in Fort Valley

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — If you're driving in Fort Valley, you might notice some new dynamic signs near the railroad crossings. Crew members installed new dynamic message signs at a few railroad crossings in the area. A few months ago, reporter Kamilah Williams told you how the Georgia Department...
FORT VALLEY, GA
travelingmom.com

12 Best Things To Do in Macon GA With (or Without) Kids

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Choosing Macon GA for an intentional family vacation or an adult getaway, might once have surprised even southerners. Not now! Let Macon choose you on a road trip through middle Georgia to deliver a great big agenda of fun things to do. And to eat. Listening is part of it all because Macon’s a music town.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Labor Day on the Lake: food, family, and fun

MACON, Ga. — Whether at the beach, on the road, or just staying in, this Labor Day weekend families are gathering together to enjoy some time off. Boat riders hauled their way to Little River Park to set sail on lake Sinclair. There was a little rain earlier on...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
WMBB

PCBPD: Four year old child falls off balcony

11:55 a.m. Update PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A four year old child from Warner Robins, GA fell off a balcony at Lake Town Wharf Saturday morning. The child did not survive the fall, according to Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said they responded to the call around 6:30 a.m. “This is a […]
wgxa.tv

Crews battling fire in South Bibb

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Crews are fighting a large fire in South Macon. The fire broke out Friday morning at a commercial building along Guy Paine Rd. The building is reportedly abandoned. Few other details are currently known. WGXA crews are heading to the scene. Check back on this developing...
MACON, GA

