kentuckytoday.com
VBS, baptisms bring new spirit to Immanuel Baptist in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. (KT) – Immanuel Baptist Church in Glasgow is showing signs of making a comeback. A Barren River Lake baptism of eight last Sunday, including the associate pastor’s mother and one woman who didn’t come to be baptized but felt the Holy Spirit move here to take the plunge despite not having another set of clothes.
foodanddine.com
R.I.P. Tom Clemons, bar founder and operator extraordinaire
Tom Clemons lived a full and rich life, and localism was at his very core. Clemons opened and operated bars, and mercifully did it the old-school way, drawing inspiration from his own heart, mind and soul, while mercifully sparing us references to “concepts” and “hospitality groups.”. For...
wdrb.com
'We're home' l Black Bourbon Society hosts first event in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A group of whiskey enthusiasts brought their annual celebration to Louisville's Bourbon District. As part of its weekend-long Bourbon Boule, the organization hosted an open house at Michter's Distillery in downtown Louisville as one of their final events. The Black Bourbon Society, which has more...
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community Theatre
Hey, y’all! I have shared over the years that Shelby County is a top-tier destination for saddlebred horses, bourbon, and Kentucky culture. But, I also want y’all to know that it’s a wonderful place to experience the arts, for which we are rich here in the Commonwealth! I recently had a perfect evening – a dinner and a show in Shelbyville – and I’m so excited to tell y’all about it today. To understate, the Shelby County Community Theatre is a regional gem!
A Wizard’s Christmas Dinner & Marketplace Coming to Louisville
Calling all wizards! You can have a one-of-a-kind experience in Louisville, Kentucky this December. In the late 90s and early 2000s, the Harry Potter books and movies really put wizards on the map. To this day, so many people are fascinated by the "wizarding world", and everything that goes along with it. I'm sure you know a few people who are big fans, you might even be one of them. If that's the case, you will want to be a part of something very "magical" in Louisville.
Bourbon, music, food: Music festival returning to Kentucky mid-September
Kentuckian have the chance to see Alanis Morissette, Kings of Leon, Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, and much more in Louisville this September.
wdrb.com
Violence in Louisville 'devastating families' through first 8 months of 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has surpassed 110 homicides through the first eight months of this year. Community activist Christopher 2X, who supports victims of gun violence with his nonprofit organization Christopher 2X Game Changers, said there were 10 homicides in August. Another 43 people were wounded by non-fatal gunfire in the month.
Wave 3
Watching Out for You: 'Quiet quitting' and 'quiet firing'
Dozens sworn in as US citizens as part of WorldFest naturalization ceremony. More than sixty immigrants have been sworn in as citizens of the United States during Louisville’s WorldFest event. Updated: 4 hours ago. There are still a lot of unknowns surrounding Dajour Drones’ death, and his family is...
WKYT 27
DeaFestival-Kentucky returns home to Danville
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - DeaFestival Kentucky is the state’s only daylong celebration of deaf and hard of hearing art, language and culture. “Here at DeaFestival, we are flipping the world on you. You come and it’s you that needs the interpreter. All the performers are deaf. All the artists are deaf and it’s you that needs the interpreter and we have all these interpreters here to help you out,” said Executive Director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Virginia Moore.
Family of motorcyclist killed in crash to hold car show in his memory
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nathan Young died following a crash on Preston Highway in Okolona. Metro Police said he was turning from Preston Highway onto Oaklawn when his motorcycle hit a car. Young was pronounced dead at the scene. Friends and family of Young want to honor his legacy and...
leoweekly.com
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (9/2)
With a post-punk prowess that makes them exciting and different, Wombo creates rollercoaster-ride soundscapes that are sharp and magnetic. The new record, Fairy Rust, is a must-listen. Boa Boys and The Ego Trippers and Sunshine open. Casey Powell, Yons, Jordan Jetson (“Forever Endeavor” Release) The Whirling Tiger. $15...
Wave 3
Kentucky Humane Society asking for donations as more animals from Eastern Ky. come in
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As more animals come in from Eastern Kentucky shelters, the Kentucky Humane Society is asking the public to consider donating. To compensate for the surplus of animals, KHS is in need of large towels and blankets (no sheets, pillowcases, or hand towels). In a Facebook post...
wdrb.com
Father in disturbing video on JCPS school bus apologizes, regrets actions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A father's anger and rage spilled out onboard a Jefferson County Public School bus on Friday. The disturbing video recorded of Delvantae King onboard a JCPS bus on Friday has been making the rounds on social media. King, the father of a student at Carter Traditional...
Wave 3
Report: Almost all Kentucky schools are following safety law
Louisville mother starts nonprofit dedicated to gun violence solutions after daughter shot. Kenya Wade launched a nonprofit in 2020 called Cyclebreakers Breaking Chains Inc., with the mission to find solutions to stop gun violence in the city. Inside the Cards: Sept. 3 2022. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM...
wdrb.com
Louisville hosting more than 40 bands for underground rock music festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the largest underground music festivals in the country is back in Louisville this weekend. PRFBBQLOU, or Premiere Rock Forum BBQ Louisville, started on Aug. 30 at Kaiju. After a five-year hiatus, the music festival goes for six days, until Sunday. "So glad to see...
Wave 3
Many rescued adult beagles ready for ‘fur-ever’ homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society said many of the adult beagles taken in from a breeding facility in early August, are now ready for their “fur-ever” home. The beagles have spent the last few weeks in foster care, to get acclimated to life as a...
UofL student says she discovered her apartment was infested with mold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student at the University of Louisville says while moving out she discovered she was living with mold in her apartment. 21-year-old law student Danielle Coats said she was already in the process of leaving Cardinal Towne Apartments, but when she made the university aware of the mold she was still expected to pay more than $5,000 to break her lease.
WLKY.com
Year after big FBI search, Crystal Rogers' family remains hopeful answers are coming
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Seven years after the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, her mother is still waiting for justice. Sitting outside her Nelson County home, Sherry Ballard said Thursday, "As soon as the FBI stepped in, I expected something right away. It's kind of disappointing." This time last year,...
WLKY.com
Archives: In the '80s, this rare 'car boat' was a familiar sight on the Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Back in the 1960s, a German company was making "car boats," a vehicle that seamlessly transitioned from land to sea. About 100 of them came to the United States, and back in the '80s, there was at least one floating around Louisville. It became a familiar...
Wave 3
Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The attempt to locate the parents of a child that was found alone in Shively has been cancelled. According to the Shively Police Department, a parent/guardian of the child has been located Sunday evening. Shively police want to thank the community and media partners for the...
