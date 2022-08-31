ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

kentuckytoday.com

VBS, baptisms bring new spirit to Immanuel Baptist in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. (KT) – Immanuel Baptist Church in Glasgow is showing signs of making a comeback. A Barren River Lake baptism of eight last Sunday, including the associate pastor’s mother and one woman who didn’t come to be baptized but felt the Holy Spirit move here to take the plunge despite not having another set of clothes.
GLASGOW, KY
foodanddine.com

R.I.P. Tom Clemons, bar founder and operator extraordinaire

Tom Clemons lived a full and rich life, and localism was at his very core. Clemons opened and operated bars, and mercifully did it the old-school way, drawing inspiration from his own heart, mind and soul, while mercifully sparing us references to “concepts” and “hospitality groups.”. For...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

'We're home' l Black Bourbon Society hosts first event in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A group of whiskey enthusiasts brought their annual celebration to Louisville's Bourbon District. As part of its weekend-long Bourbon Boule, the organization hosted an open house at Michter's Distillery in downtown Louisville as one of their final events. The Black Bourbon Society, which has more...
LOUISVILLE, KY
JC Phelps

Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community Theatre

Hey, y’all! I have shared over the years that Shelby County is a top-tier destination for saddlebred horses, bourbon, and Kentucky culture. But, I also want y’all to know that it’s a wonderful place to experience the arts, for which we are rich here in the Commonwealth! I recently had a perfect evening – a dinner and a show in Shelbyville – and I’m so excited to tell y’all about it today. To understate, the Shelby County Community Theatre is a regional gem!
SHELBYVILLE, KY
Elizabethtown, KY
WBKR

A Wizard’s Christmas Dinner & Marketplace Coming to Louisville

Calling all wizards! You can have a one-of-a-kind experience in Louisville, Kentucky this December. In the late 90s and early 2000s, the Harry Potter books and movies really put wizards on the map. To this day, so many people are fascinated by the "wizarding world", and everything that goes along with it. I'm sure you know a few people who are big fans, you might even be one of them. If that's the case, you will want to be a part of something very "magical" in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Violence in Louisville 'devastating families' through first 8 months of 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has surpassed 110 homicides through the first eight months of this year. Community activist Christopher 2X, who supports victims of gun violence with his nonprofit organization Christopher 2X Game Changers, said there were 10 homicides in August. Another 43 people were wounded by non-fatal gunfire in the month.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Watching Out for You: 'Quiet quitting' and 'quiet firing'

Dozens sworn in as US citizens as part of WorldFest naturalization ceremony. More than sixty immigrants have been sworn in as citizens of the United States during Louisville’s WorldFest event. Updated: 4 hours ago. There are still a lot of unknowns surrounding Dajour Drones’ death, and his family is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

DeaFestival-Kentucky returns home to Danville

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - DeaFestival Kentucky is the state’s only daylong celebration of deaf and hard of hearing art, language and culture. “Here at DeaFestival, we are flipping the world on you. You come and it’s you that needs the interpreter. All the performers are deaf. All the artists are deaf and it’s you that needs the interpreter and we have all these interpreters here to help you out,” said Executive Director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Virginia Moore.
DANVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (9/2)

With a post-punk prowess that makes them exciting and different, Wombo creates rollercoaster-ride soundscapes that are sharp and magnetic. The new record, Fairy Rust, is a must-listen. Boa Boys and The Ego Trippers and Sunshine open. Casey Powell, Yons, Jordan Jetson (“Forever Endeavor” Release) The Whirling Tiger. $15...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Report: Almost all Kentucky schools are following safety law

Louisville mother starts nonprofit dedicated to gun violence solutions after daughter shot. Kenya Wade launched a nonprofit in 2020 called Cyclebreakers Breaking Chains Inc., with the mission to find solutions to stop gun violence in the city. Inside the Cards: Sept. 3 2022. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Many rescued adult beagles ready for ‘fur-ever’ homes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society said many of the adult beagles taken in from a breeding facility in early August, are now ready for their “fur-ever” home. The beagles have spent the last few weeks in foster care, to get acclimated to life as a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

UofL student says she discovered her apartment was infested with mold

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student at the University of Louisville says while moving out she discovered she was living with mold in her apartment. 21-year-old law student Danielle Coats said she was already in the process of leaving Cardinal Towne Apartments, but when she made the university aware of the mold she was still expected to pay more than $5,000 to break her lease.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The attempt to locate the parents of a child that was found alone in Shively has been cancelled. According to the Shively Police Department, a parent/guardian of the child has been located Sunday evening. Shively police want to thank the community and media partners for the...
SHIVELY, KY

