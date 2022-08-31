ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

CultureMap Austin

This new study declares Texas one of the worst states for workers

The findings of a new study might make for some unhappy Texas workers. Oxfam America, a nonprofit that aims to end poverty and injustice, ranks Texas 48th on its new Best States to Work Index, down from No. 47 last year. Out of a potential index score of 100, Texas ekes out a paltry score of 11.56 for 2022. The state fares poorly in all three of the index categories: organizing rights (0), wages (12.24), and worker protections (19.05).
CultureMap Austin

Vonlane ramps up luxury bus service from Austin to Fort Worth

In welcome news for travelers seeking alternatives to flying or filling their tanks, Vonlane has ramped up service to and from popular Texas cities. The luxury bus operator has introduced two new departures, on peak travel days, between Austin and Fort Worth and Fort Worth and Houston (for a total of four daily excursions between each city).
CultureMap Austin

Pick a bushel of fun in family-friendly and nature-loving Alvin

It may be a small town, but Alvin is big on charm. Tucked between Houston and the sandy beaches of the Texas Gulf Coast, it boasts antique shopping, museums, historical sites — like the 100-plus-year-old train depot — and family-friendly adventures like the Bayou Wildlife Zoo and the country’s only dedicated, night-lit disc golf course.
CultureMap Austin

Austin-area cookie company bakes up big win in H-E-B's Texas-wide competition

A Lakeway-based maker of frozen gourmet cookie dough has collected some serious dough as the first-place winner in this year’s H‑E‑B Quest for Texas Best competition. The company, Love & Cookies, received $20,000 as the first-place winner. The annual Quest for Texas Best competition seeks to find the best Texas-made food products, with the big winners being sold at H-E-B grocery stores around the state.
CultureMap Austin

These Austin companies rank among fastest-growing in U.S. in Inc. 5000

A number of Austin-based companies have witnessed explosive growth in revenue the last few years, with two landing near the top of the latest Inc. 5000, released this week. Austin-based AdOutreach and Webforce rank Nos. 60 and 62, respectively, boasting 6,052 percent and 6,009 percent revenue growth rates from 2018 to 2021. AdOutreach specializes in YouTube video ads, while Webforce is a software developer of ecommerce platforms.
CultureMap Austin

Here's how to get a prescription for medical cannabis in Texas

For thousands of Texans, medical cannabis is a life-changing medicine that provides a safe alternative to opioid medications and other pharmaceuticals. With the medical cannabis industry only continuing to grow, Texas Original is leading the state with its large network of pickup locations, medical-grade products, and a rigorous quality process that has redefined the state.
