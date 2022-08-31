Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This new study declares Texas one of the worst states for workers
The findings of a new study might make for some unhappy Texas workers. Oxfam America, a nonprofit that aims to end poverty and injustice, ranks Texas 48th on its new Best States to Work Index, down from No. 47 last year. Out of a potential index score of 100, Texas ekes out a paltry score of 11.56 for 2022. The state fares poorly in all three of the index categories: organizing rights (0), wages (12.24), and worker protections (19.05).
3 hot Austin suburbs rank among Texas' most popular places to move in 2022
Three booming Austin suburbs are among the state's most popular moving destinations, a new report shows. In a survey spanning January 1-July 5, 2022, moveBuddha released a new list of the 20 Texas cities where the share of people seeking to move in outweighs the share of people seeking to move out.
UT Austin hooks No. 8 ranking among best public colleges in U.S. — and No. 1 in Texas
The University of Texas at Austin is a star student among the top colleges in the U.S. A new ranking from education information and review platform Niche ranks UT Austin as No. 8 out of the 601 best public colleges in the country — and the very best public school in Texas.
Texas' Garrison Brothers plots delicious bourbon takeover for September
Bourbon lovers, get ready: Garrison Brothers Distillery is launching its 2022 Bourbon Takeover of America on September 1. The nationwide creative celebration of all things bourbon will run for the entire month of September, which also happens to be National Bourbon Heritage Month. During that time, the award-winning, first-legal Texas...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vonlane ramps up luxury bus service from Austin to Fort Worth
In welcome news for travelers seeking alternatives to flying or filling their tanks, Vonlane has ramped up service to and from popular Texas cities. The luxury bus operator has introduced two new departures, on peak travel days, between Austin and Fort Worth and Fort Worth and Houston (for a total of four daily excursions between each city).
An array of fun awaits in Angleton, home of Stephen F. Austin's famous statue
In the heart of Brazoria County is Angleton, where you and your family will be within minutes of beaches, history, wildlife, and nightlife. Forty-five minutes southwest of Houston on SH 288, the historic town has reinvented itself and is now stuffed with boutique shopping, live music, a farmers market, kart racing, crocodiles (you heard us), and so much more.
Drought uncovers ancient dinosaur tracks at famous Texas park
Ancient dinosaur tracks were uncovered in a famous Texas park: The tracks, dating back approximately 113 million years, were discovered in a dried-out riverbed at Dinosaur Valley State Park, 54 miles southwest of Fort Worth, on August 18. The tracks were revealed due to the drought. Under normal weather conditions,...
Texas hospitality workers serve up ‘bill of rights’ at Austin summit
Workers in the state’s hospitality industry — hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns — and their advocates have crafted a hospitality workers’ “bill of rights.”. Unionized hospitality workers and allies gathered August 20 in Austin for the first-ever Austin Hospitality Workers Summit, where they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Magical Museum of Illusions will appear in Austin next year
Even the most straight edge human being enters and enjoys altered states of consciousness from time to time; exhaustion, a runner’s high, prayer, and dance can all do it. So can illusions, perhaps in the most straightforward way without consuming any substance other than a visual scene. Starting in...
Pick a bushel of fun in family-friendly and nature-loving Alvin
It may be a small town, but Alvin is big on charm. Tucked between Houston and the sandy beaches of the Texas Gulf Coast, it boasts antique shopping, museums, historical sites — like the 100-plus-year-old train depot — and family-friendly adventures like the Bayou Wildlife Zoo and the country’s only dedicated, night-lit disc golf course.
Yelp announces $100,000 in grants to boost local businesses and Texans
It seems like every calendar year is named “challenging” for local businesses, and never without reason. Businesses need constant maintenance to stay ahead of the community’s needs, and Yelp, the consumer ratings company, wants to help beyond its usual search streamlining. With help from celebrity designer and...
Austin-area cookie company bakes up big win in H-E-B's Texas-wide competition
A Lakeway-based maker of frozen gourmet cookie dough has collected some serious dough as the first-place winner in this year’s H‑E‑B Quest for Texas Best competition. The company, Love & Cookies, received $20,000 as the first-place winner. The annual Quest for Texas Best competition seeks to find the best Texas-made food products, with the big winners being sold at H-E-B grocery stores around the state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Austin companies rank among fastest-growing in U.S. in Inc. 5000
A number of Austin-based companies have witnessed explosive growth in revenue the last few years, with two landing near the top of the latest Inc. 5000, released this week. Austin-based AdOutreach and Webforce rank Nos. 60 and 62, respectively, boasting 6,052 percent and 6,009 percent revenue growth rates from 2018 to 2021. AdOutreach specializes in YouTube video ads, while Webforce is a software developer of ecommerce platforms.
Texas Medal of Arts Awards returns with star-studded Austin affair in 2023
One of the Lone Star State's premier patrons of the arts, the Texas Cultural Trust (TXCT), announced the return of the biannual Texas Medal of the Arts (TMAA) awards, coming in 2023. The nonprofit's signature event will take place at venues across Austin on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 21 and 22, 2023.
Midcentury modern furniture favorite flies into Austin with first Texas store
Joybird, an online retailer of midcentury modern furniture, is gearing up for the grand opening of its first standalone brick-and-mortar store in Texas. The store opened July 29 at 3211 Palm Way, Suite 162, in North Austin’s Domain Northside shopping district. The grand opening is set for August 27.
Here's how to get a prescription for medical cannabis in Texas
For thousands of Texans, medical cannabis is a life-changing medicine that provides a safe alternative to opioid medications and other pharmaceuticals. With the medical cannabis industry only continuing to grow, Texas Original is leading the state with its large network of pickup locations, medical-grade products, and a rigorous quality process that has redefined the state.
New Texas rating system reveals which Austin-area schools make the grade
Austin-area parents can now find out if their child's school or district made the grade, as the Texas Education Agency posted the 2022 accountability ratings early Monday, August 15. Changes were made to the rating system due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the struggles that schools faced. In the past,...
CultureMap Austin
Austin, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
899K+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Austin is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://austin.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0