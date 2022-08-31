Chiefs signing former Steelers QB Chris Oladokun

According to NFL reporter Doug Kyed, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Oladokun was the Steelers seventh-round pick in 2022 but didn’t seem to have much of a shot to make the team from the very beginning. Once it became clear the Steelers were not going to move on from Mason Rudolph, the pick of Oladokun was wasted. Now he can compete for a spot on the depth chart in Kansas City behind Patrick Mahomes.