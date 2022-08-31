ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The national media is already burying the KC Chiefs

While the official record for every NFL team, including the Kansas City Chiefs, still stands at 0-0 the national media have begun their hot take carousel. With the NFL season kickoff just around the corner, the morning shows on ESPN and NFL Network are buzzing with hype. They’ll get to the talk from an exciting weekend of college football in a minute, but first let’s give the people what they want: piping hot NFL predictions!
KANSAS CITY, MO
Miami Dolphins: Why everyone may be underestimating the Patriots

The Miami Dolphins offense has turned into a juggernaut this off-season with many additions including superstars like Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead. The Miami Dolphins are expected to demolish the New England Patriots this coming Sunday, Bill Belichick and his squad have barely made any additions and lost their key OC Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders. No matter how you slice it the Patriots game should be a bloodbath.
MIAMI, FL
Packers could be without key player in Week 1 vs. Vikings

The Green Bay Packers could be without wide receiver Allen Lazard in Week 1 versus the Minnesota Vikings. With Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling gone, veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard is in line to be the Green Bay Packers‘ leading wide receiver this season. However, the Packers could be...
GREEN BAY, WI
George Kittle makes bold prediction for 49ers teammate

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle predicted that pass rusher Nick Bosa will have a huge 2022 season. The San Francisco 49ers have a huge year in front of them, as they were just one win short of making the Super Bowl last year. The team is moving forward with Trey Lance as their quarterback, with Jimmy Garoppolo being an insurance policy at the position. Let’s not forget that their defense will still be relatively strong on paper. And there is someone to keep an eye on throughout the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Clemson football: Fans go nuclear on Dabo Swinney against Georgia Tech

Fans on Clemson message boards were not pleased with the team’s early performance against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The 2021 season did not go the way that the Clemson Tigers team and the fanbase had envisioned. They finished the year with a 10-3 record and in third-place in the ACC. But on Labor Day, Clemson had the chance to begin their bounce back tour with a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
CLEMSON, SC
The player who makes Cardinals a legit World Series contender

Meet Jack Flaherty, the player who showed on Monday why he makes the St. Louis Cardinals a legitimate World Series threat. At this point, the St. Louis Cardinals look destined to win the National League Central. They have pulled away from the Milwaukee Brewers, leading the division by 7.5 games, and have an MLB-best 25-8 record since the trade deadline.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Braves: Huge return looming to give Atlanta reinforcement for playoffs

The Atlanta Braves already look like they’re trending up for the playoffs but now Mike Soroka’s coming return could provide reinforcements. Even if the Atlanta Braves are still trailing the hated Mets in the NL East entering September, there are a ton of reasons to be optimistic about the club as they head toward the postseason and potentially a return trip to the World Series.
ATLANTA, GA
