Basketball Court Mural Project Begins Monday
Two basketball courts in Antelope Park will serve as the site of a giant mural beginning today. The courts, located near the intersection of Normal Boulevard and South Street, will be closed from September 6 through 20 for resurfacing and painting by the nonprofit organization, Project Backboard. The courts are...
Missing Inmate Returns to CCC-L
An inmate who failed to return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) from his job in the community, is back in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS). Kelcey Schrage disappeared while at work on Thursday, September 1, 2022. He returned to NDCS on his own Friday, September 2.
No. 2 Nebraska Stays Perfect in Sweep over Ole Miss
Another night of volleyball at the Bob Devaney Sports Center; another sweep for Nebraska. The No. 2 ranked Huskers (5-0) welcomed their former player and assistant Kayla Banwarth with a warm welcome ahead of the match before battling her Ole Miss squad to a 25-13, 23, 21 sweep. NU has yet to drop a set this season.
