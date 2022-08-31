Read full article on original website
WNYT
3 area hospitals on full diversion early Saturday
The Troy firefighters union says three hospitals in the Capital Region were on full diversion Saturday. Troy fire department’s ambulances could only bring patients to Albany Medical Center for treatment. On their facebook page, the union posted that Samaritan, St. Peter’s and Albany Memorial Hospitals say this was happening...
iheartoswego.com
Shirley Agnes Kimber – August 25, 2022
Shirley Agnes Kimber, 74, of Fulton, NY passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, in Oswego Hospital surrounded by her loving family after a battle with pneumonia and lung cancer. Born in Syracuse, NY in January 1948, to her loving parents the late Robert F. and Alice Schneider, she was a...
iheartoswego.com
Senior Fair Set for Sept. 9th at Oswego Speedway
Staff and volunteers of the Food Bank of CNY load up the Mobile Food Pantry in preparation for this year’s Oswego County Senior Fair. Those attending the Senior Fair will receive a box filled with fresh produce, while supplies last. Boxes will be available on a first come first served basis and will be loaded into the vehicles as guests exit the fair. The Oswego County Senior Fair will be held September 9th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at the Oswego Speedway, 300 East Albany Street in Oswego. Those wishing to attend will enter at the Oswego Speedway’s Kartway entrance on City Line Road. The Senior Fair will be a totally drive though event and is free to attend.
The Most Polluted Lake In U.S. Is Located In New York State
New York State is home to the #1 most polluted lake in America. Actually, we have two lakes among the top 5 most polluted in the United States. We're also the only state with two (in my opinion, three) lakes on the list. AZ Animals put out the list of the top 10 for 2022. The reason I believe we actually have three lakes on the list is that Lake Erie is listed for Michigan, but we also share the lake. I'm no scientist, but any pollution from Michigan most likely makes its way to other areas of the lake, including our side.
iheartoswego.com
Donald “Don” Delaney – August 28, 2022
Donald “Don” Delaney, 44; formerly of Fulton, NY passed unexpectedly in Ocala, FL. Don was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Charles and Rose (Wright) Delaney. He was originally from Baldwinsville, NY until recently moving to Ocala, FL. Don enjoyed having an occasional cold one while he...
cortlandvoice.com
Local post office worker retires
A familiar face at the local post office front desk is taking a new journey. Dave Gray, a window/distribution clerk and carrier between the Homer and Cortland post offices for the past 29 years, officially retired on Wednesday. Gray was born and raised in Homer, and graduated from Homer High...
iheartoswego.com
DEC Encourages New Hunters and Trappers to Register for Hunting and Trapping Education Courses
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today reminded all new hunters and trappers planning to go afield this season that they must first complete a mandatory hunter, bowhunter, or trapper education course before obtaining the appropriate sporting license or hunting privilege. . In-person, instructor-led hunter education courses are...
Valu Home Centers to close three stores in Western New York
Valu Home Centers is set to close three stores in the Western New York area. All employees are being offered positions at other stores.
iheartoswego.com
Hannibal’s UPK, Kindergartners Participate In Orientation
The Hannibal Central School District’s youngest students recently had an opportunity to take a peek at their classrooms and meet their teachers during an orientation and get-together. Students enrolled in Universal Pre-Kindergarten and kindergarten at Fairley Elementary learned where their classrooms were located, met their classmates, boarded a school...
iheartoswego.com
Shane M. Butler – August 26, 2022
Shane M. Butler, 39 of Fulton passed away Friday unexpectedly. He was born in Oswego and was son of Tammy Carvey and the late Dale K. Butler. In addition to his mother he is survived by his fiancé Tammy Kenyon, three daughters Alexis Carr, Jasmine Butler and Lillian, two brothers Ron Recore and Dale Butler, Jr. both of Oswego, one stepsister Star Hughes of Fulton.
gvhealthnews.com
Local doctor opens direct primary care practice
Physician Laura Petrescu recently opened what she says it is the first and only direct primary care practice Upstate New York. The practice is located in Pittsford. Direct primary care (DPC) is a healthcare model where physicians partner with their patients to provide primary care services under a flat, periodic membership fee.
localsyr.com
Syracuse man arrested after stabbing another person at NYS Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Syracuse man has been arrested after stabbing a 27-year-old with a knife during a fight at the New York State Fair on Saturday. New York State Police have arrested Richard J. Killins (34) of Syracuse after stabbing Jonah C. Maldonado (27) also of Syracuse.
Erie County Sheriff on new N.Y. gun laws: 'I'm angry about it'
Erie County Sheriff John Garcia has some serious concern over Governor Kathy Hochul’s new gun laws in New York State that will take effect on Sept. 1. Read more here:
New York State Makes This Big Change in How You Can Hunt Turkeys
Have you already started to make plans for New York State Turkey Season? The Fall 2022 season begins on either October 1, October 15, or November 1, depending on where you are located in New York. Are you up-to-date on the changes that have been implemented for the 2022 season?
3 dead, including 5-year-old boy, in Central NY head-on crash
Bridgewater, N.Y. — Three people were killed and three others were injured Saturday after a driver crossed a center line and crashed head-on into another vehicle, Oneida County sheriff’s investigators said. Lindsay Bellair, 27, of Brookfield in Madison County, was driving a 2010 Subaru Forester west on Route...
Want A Pistol Permit In New York State? These Are The New Requirements
Starting today, Thursday, September 1, 2022, there are major changes to how New York State residents can obtain a concealed carry license. The new changes include an educational piece to the application process, as well as testing. What Has Changed With New York's Pistol Application?. Gun Training Course Requirement. Any...
iheartoswego.com
Music Hall Launches 45th Season With Delaney Brothers Bluegrass Band
Oswego Music Hall launches its 2022-23 season featuring the immensely talented and crowd favorite, Delaney Brothers Bluegrass Band on Saturday, September 17. The venue is the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake Street in Oswego. Shows begin at 7:30 PM; doors open at 7:00. Two-time SAMMY winners, Delaney Brothers Bluegrass is...
“Let it burn”: Geneva councilman clarifies comments made to fire chief
GENEVA, NY (WROC) Last Wednesday at a Geneva City Council budget meeting, the Geneva Fire Department was asking the body for more funding, in particular for gear. One councilman then replied in the event of a fire just, ‘let it burn then,’– that comment caused the community to demand clarification. “Well, let it burn then, […]
iheartoswego.com
LaGraf’s Pub & Grill to Host Paws & Pancakes Fundraiser
LaGraf’s Pub & Grill will host Paws & Pancakes, a breakfast fundraiser to benefit The Oswego County Humane Society on Saturday, October 1 from 8-11 AM. Breakfast will include all of your favorite foods to fill your plate and coffee by Khepera Coffee. The Oswego County Humane Society will also accept monetary donations and supplies for the pet food pantry which is open to low income county residents in need.
Devastating Family Tragedy In Upstate New York: 2 Dead, 1 Fighting For Life
A family vacation in the Hudson Valley has turned into a major tragedy. New Yorkers are now helping the family. On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported three people were pulled from a lake in the Catskills after drowning. In a tragic update, we've learned two people are dead, including an 18-year-old. A 21-year-old is fighting for her life.
