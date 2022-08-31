FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County say a man is in critical condition after he shot his wife before turning the gun on himself. The incident unfolded just after 3:15 a.m. in the 7900 block of Central Park Circle on Sept. 4. When officers arrived, they found Daphne Saunders-Johnson, 59, and James Johnson, 62, suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home. The married couple was taken to an area hospital for help where Saunders-Johnson was pronounced dead. Johnson remains in critical condition.

