Fairfax man charged in wife’s shooting death
A man has been charged with second degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed his wife before shooting himself inside their home in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County.
19-year-old shot in Woodbridge drug bust dies
One of the men shot in an exchange of gunfire with police during an undercover multi-agency drug bust in Woodbridge has died from his injuries at the hospital. Police identified the victim as Jaiden Malik Carter of Woodbridge. Carter was 19 years old. The other person shot, still only identified...
Two suspects shot, one killed in shootout with police in Prince William
A man is dead and another is in the hospital after police say they were in a shootout with officers during a multi-agency investigation into an alleged Fentanyl distribution operation.
A Teenager In Prince William County Is Dead After Being Shot At By Police
A 19-year-old Prince William County resident died on Sunday, after being shot at by police last week. His family is grieving — and criticizing police for firing too quickly. Officers involved in an interagency narcotics task force shot at Jaiden Malik Carter and an unnamed 30-year-old man on September 1 in Dale City, according to a police report.
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Woodbridge man, 19, dies after exchange of gunfire with police
One of two men wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police in Dale City last week has died. The shooting happened Sept. 1 around 7 p.m. in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Court, a townhouse community off Cloverdale Road. The men shot were targets of the investigation into...
20-year-old arrested in Newport News, accused of assaulting, abducting missing Leesburg teen
A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Newport News accused of abducting and assaulting a 16-year-old girl.
Police: Man in critical condition after killing wife, shooting himself
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County say a man is in critical condition after he shot his wife before turning the gun on himself. The incident unfolded just after 3:15 a.m. in the 7900 block of Central Park Circle on Sept. 4. When officers arrived, they found Daphne Saunders-Johnson, 59, and James Johnson, 62, suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home. The married couple was taken to an area hospital for help where Saunders-Johnson was pronounced dead. Johnson remains in critical condition.
Knife-Wielding Man Attempts To Abduct Woman In Fairfax County: Police
Authorities are on high alert after there was a new incident involving a man attempting to abduct a woman in Virginia. Police said that officers were at the scene at approximately 5 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, where there was a reported attempted abduction in the 7200 block of Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church.
WTOP
Deputies: Two men robbed in Fredericksburg hotel. Their dates set them up.
Two men got a hotel room in Fredericksburg, Virginia, for women they met on Facebook and ended up getting robbed at knifepoint early Saturday. Deputies said their dates set them up. In a news release, Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the Super 8 at 557 Warrenton Road...
Maryland man charged for allegedly shooting his girlfriend to death following dispute, police say
WASHINGTON — A 78-year-old man was charged with murder after police say he fatally shot his girlfriend following a dispute. Booker Wilkins of Temple Hills was charged with killing 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, North Carolina, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. On Sept. 4, officers...
NBC Washington
Man Found Shot and Killed in Hyattsville Parking Lot
A man was found shot and killed in a parking lot in Hyattsville, Maryland, police said. Officers responded to a shooting in the 7700 Block of 23 Avenue, about a mile west of the University of Maryland campus at 1 a.m. Police found an adult male in a parking lot with gunshots wounds, the Prince George's County police said in a statement.
mocoshow.com
Update: Adult Male Arrested and Charged With First-Degree Murder in Connection With Rockville Stabbings
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 31-year-old Scorpio Alexander Standfield (unknown address) with two separate stabbings; one a homicide, that occurred on Saturday, September 3, 2022, on Hungerford Dr. in Rockville. At approximately 9:55 p.m., Rockville City...
Men in Virginia set up date through Facebook, get robbed at knifepoint
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a rendezvous at a Super 8 hotel Saturday ended when three people robbed two men. Investigators said the people the men were meeting were in on the robbery. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the men met their prospective dates on Facebook. The dates asked […]
fredericksburg.today
Stafford Sheriff’s Office says men’s dates were in on robbery
Stafford Sheriff’s Office says men’s dates were in on robbery. A Facebook date did not have the desired outcome for two men, as they were robbed at a local motel Saturday and evidence indicated their dates were in on the crime. On September 3rd at 12:29 a.m. Deputy...
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Police conducting apparent death investigation in Ballston
(Updated at 10:20 p.m.) Arlington County police are conducting a death investigation after an apparent fall from a high-rise condo in Ballston. Numerous police units could be seen Monday afternoon and evening around The Continental condo building at 851 N. Glebe Road, near the Westin hotel and the P.F. Chang’s restaurant. A photo sent by a reader shows a tent set up by police in an alley next to the building.
Morgan Messenger
Martinsburg man charged with murder in Monday stabbing death
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department has charged a Martinsburg resident with murder in the stabbing death of a local man who intervened in a domestic incident in the early hours of Monday, September 5. Gabriel J. Cardwell, 21, of Burdette Drive in Martinsburg has been arrested and jailed on...
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Tractor Supply
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, July 25, 2022 at 11:20 am, the suspect removed a BB gun pistol from its packaging and placed it in the waistband of his shorts at the Tractor Supply Store in Charlotte Hall.
WUSA
2 teens shot in Largo AMC parking lot
Police said that they have yet to arrest a suspect. Both a 17-year-old male and 16-year-old female were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Man dead in another Prince George's Co. shooting
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police responded to another deadly shooting in Prince George's County early Monday morning. A man was found shot dead in Hyattsville just before 1 a.m. Prince George's County Police responded to the 7700 block of 23rd Avenue for a report of a shooting around 12:55 a.m. When officers arrived on scene they found a man shot. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a tweet from police.
Woman killed, man injured in shooting in Fairfax
According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, the shooting took place on the 7000 block of Central Park Circle, just south of Huntley Meadows Park. A woman was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, and a man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
