Manassas, VA

WUSA9

19-year-old shot in Woodbridge drug bust dies

One of the men shot in an exchange of gunfire with police during an undercover multi-agency drug bust in Woodbridge has died from his injuries at the hospital. Police identified the victim as Jaiden Malik Carter of Woodbridge. Carter was 19 years old. The other person shot, still only identified...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WUSA9

Police: Man in critical condition after killing wife, shooting himself

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County say a man is in critical condition after he shot his wife before turning the gun on himself. The incident unfolded just after 3:15 a.m. in the 7900 block of Central Park Circle on Sept. 4. When officers arrived, they found Daphne Saunders-Johnson, 59, and James Johnson, 62, suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home. The married couple was taken to an area hospital for help where Saunders-Johnson was pronounced dead. Johnson remains in critical condition.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Man Found Shot and Killed in Hyattsville Parking Lot

A man was found shot and killed in a parking lot in Hyattsville, Maryland, police said. Officers responded to a shooting in the 7700 Block of 23 Avenue, about a mile west of the University of Maryland campus at 1 a.m. Police found an adult male in a parking lot with gunshots wounds, the Prince George's County police said in a statement.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
fredericksburg.today

Stafford Sheriff’s Office says men’s dates were in on robbery

Stafford Sheriff’s Office says men’s dates were in on robbery. A Facebook date did not have the desired outcome for two men, as they were robbed at a local motel Saturday and evidence indicated their dates were in on the crime. On September 3rd at 12:29 a.m. Deputy...
STAFFORD, VA
arlnow.com

UPDATED: Police conducting apparent death investigation in Ballston

(Updated at 10:20 p.m.) Arlington County police are conducting a death investigation after an apparent fall from a high-rise condo in Ballston. Numerous police units could be seen Monday afternoon and evening around The Continental condo building at 851 N. Glebe Road, near the Westin hotel and the P.F. Chang’s restaurant. A photo sent by a reader shows a tent set up by police in an alley next to the building.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Morgan Messenger

Martinsburg man charged with murder in Monday stabbing death

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department has charged a Martinsburg resident with murder in the stabbing death of a local man who intervened in a domestic incident in the early hours of Monday, September 5. Gabriel J. Cardwell, 21, of Burdette Drive in Martinsburg has been arrested and jailed on...
MARTINSBURG, WV
Bay Net

Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Tractor Supply

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, July 25, 2022 at 11:20 am, the suspect removed a BB gun pistol from its packaging and placed it in the waistband of his shorts at the Tractor Supply Store in Charlotte Hall.
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
WUSA9

Man dead in another Prince George's Co. shooting

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police responded to another deadly shooting in Prince George's County early Monday morning. A man was found shot dead in Hyattsville just before 1 a.m. Prince George's County Police responded to the 7700 block of 23rd Avenue for a report of a shooting around 12:55 a.m. When officers arrived on scene they found a man shot. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a tweet from police.
HYATTSVILLE, MD

