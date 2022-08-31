Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
As expected, Tolkien ‘purists’ are calling anyone enjoying ‘Rings of Power’ a casual, or worse
The months leading up to the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have been full of backlash for Amazon and the show’s crew. Most of the criticism seems to be leveled towards the mere attempt by the streaming company to adapt the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, and the two-episode debut hasn’t been able to alleviate the whirlwind of hate to any meaningful degree, even if most critics happen to be of the opinion that Amazon has managed to hit the ground running.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
wegotthiscovered.com
Two unimaginable horrors combine to top the Netflix charts
Netflix audiences love nothing more than a strong limited series and a new one has come out of absolutely nowhere to top the charts with the terrifying story of a mysterious cult survivor. Two truly despicable and horrifying concepts – the state of Ohio and Satan himself – meet in...
wegotthiscovered.com
Early reviews of ‘The Whale’ are in, and critics are absolutely loving Brendan Fraser
Brendan Fraser’s big return to cinema looks to be a brilliant one, as The Whale cops some strong reviews that particularly praise his performance. After a tumultuous 15 years away from the mainstream, the world has been clamoring to see The Mummy star get his big return and it looks to be worth the wait. Debuting at Venice Film Festival, Darren Aronofsky’s latest flick got a six-minute standing ovation, which caused star Fraser to get very emotional.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wegotthiscovered.com
A beloved entry in a now disgraced fantasy franchise slithers up the streaming charts
These days, the Harry Potter franchise is not the feel-good escape from reality it used to be, as many fans now can’t get lost in the fantasy of the Wizarding World without thinking of J.K. Rowling’s transphobic Twitter rants. So maybe it shouldn’t come as a surprise that streaming audiences, at least those not determined to boycott the HP universe at all costs, are revisiting one of the series’ finest entries in a bid to recapture a bit of the old magic.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Death is not the end’: Chadwick Boseman’s bittersweet MCU goodbye earns posthumous Emmy win
The late Chadwick Boseman was awarded one final accolade as he posthumously received the Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over performance. The win came from his last performance as the MCU’s T’Challa for the Disney Plus animated series, What If…?. Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award...
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Rock says the Will Smith Oscars slap was in response to ‘the nicest joke I ever told’
It was the slap heard (and watched) round the world, and Chris Rock is still getting mileage out of it. During a European comedy tour, Rock brought up the incident in which Will Smith slapped the comedian on national television. During a show in Liverpool, England, he asked the audience, as reported by Deadline, “Did that sh*t hurt? Goddamn right…The motherf*cker hit me over a bullsh*t joke, the nicest joke I ever told.”
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack
London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
A cloud-scraping 2022 horror movie is reaching nightmarish new heights among genre fans
Horror is a beast of many faces; whether it’s propping up its scares through the use of visceral, blood-soaked imagery, nerve-pounding jumpscares, or the sheer malevolence of whatever deadly force the protagonists are up against, there’s truly no shortage of versatility in the horror genre. But some routes...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Stranger Things’ just won an Emmy for Best Prosthetic Makeup for obvious reasons
One of the most impressive aspects of Stranger Things latest season has won the series an Emmy, with Vecna proving a huge success. The amazingly detailed prosthetic work for the villain Vecna has clinched an Emmy for Netflix. Winning in the category of Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, it beat out fellow limited series like Star Trek: Picard, Angelyne, and Impeachment: An American Crime Story.
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s how ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ cast looks in real life
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power came out and the casting is simply amazing. All of them have played their part well and the chemistry between the different characters perfectly fits. But, what’s great is that, in a world where we can generate characters using VFX, the makeup and wardrobe team achieved an amazing task of transforming the actors into creatures from another realm.
wegotthiscovered.com
When will ‘Better Call Saul’ season 6 be coming to Netflix?
Living abroad, I’ve already been fortunate enough to be able to stream the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul through my Netflix account. However, in the U.S., the show has only appeared on AMC and is exclusively streaming through their website and app with a valid TV provider login. There also was the option to choose to get an AMC Plus pass or buy individual episodes on places like Amazon to watch it as well, but unfortunately episodes of season six have been disappearing from AMC so the whole season isn’t there for you to binge or catch up on. Season six — and the series as a whole — wrapped up with the astounding finale on Aug. 15.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Kate Bush just helped ‘Stranger Things’ secure an Emmy
Stranger Things has dominated the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys and might have just made a deal with God, as one of the awards that it managed to take home is thanks in part to Kate Bush. Stranger Things took home the award for Outstanding Music Supervision, thanks to episode “Chapter...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’ EP insists the series isn’t a ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel, despite appearances
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power executive producer Lindsey Weber says he doesn’t consider the series a prequel. In a report from Deadline, Weber clarified his thoughts on the Hero Nation Podcast about the intention of the highly anticipated Prime Video series. “The first thing I...
wegotthiscovered.com
What’s in King Durin’s box in ‘The Rings of Power?’
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, season 1, episode 2, “Adrift.“. In episode two of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Durin III‘s treasure chest is opened and something from within it glows, but what could it be? The perspective doesn’t allow the audience to see what the box contains, but there are some clues as to its contents.
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s what the ‘House of the Dragon’ cast look like in real life
Considering at least nearly half of the cast of HBO Max’s new Sunday night stalwart series House of the Dragon are sporting some serious platinum blonde wigs, it will come as no surprise that many are wondering, “just where did I see that actor before?” But as it turns out, the Game of Thrones prequel has assembled a group of actors, both veteran and up-and-coming actors. While this may be the first time you remember seeing them, these are either folks you’ve seen before or are almost certain to see again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Peter Jackson’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’ movies dominate streaming as fans get their ‘Rings of Power’ fix
The Lord of the Rings is tearing up the streaming charts, with all three of director Peter Jackson’s original trilogy rank in the top-10 most-watched movies on Amazon Prime. On the heels of Prime’s record-breaking 25 million views in the first 24 hours alone for the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, fans are once again taking their imaginations on a vacation to Middle-earth. Not surprisingly, it’s also inspired Prime subscribers around the world to have LOTR binge-watching sessions. The result is more huge viewership numbers for Amazon and the saga of The One Ring.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn defends films with a sense of humor after fan asks him to make a “serious” movie
James Gunn has pioneered the field of funny superhero projects. Starting with 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy and carrying on through The Suicide Squad and its TV spinoff Peacemaker, Gunn’s Marvel and DC productions stand out from the rest of the overcrowded genre thanks to their wildly irreverent tone. Having said that, Gunn always imbues his work with a lot of poignancy and drama, too.
wegotthiscovered.com
A ‘Yellowstone’ star who skipped a year is confirmed to be returning for season five
Yellowstone is bringing the thunder (some pun intended) in season 5 with the revival of a character we didn’t see in season four of Paramount’s number-one television series. Attorney Angela Blue Thunder, played by Q’orianka Kilcher, is back for more. While her character has only appeared in a...
Comments / 0