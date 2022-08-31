ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man robbed during fight on downtown Blue Train

CHICAGO - A man was beaten and robbed on a CTA Blue Line train early Monday in the Loop. The 28-year-old began arguing and fighting with another rider on a train around 1:42 a.m. in the 300 block of South Dearborn Street, police said. During the fight, the other rider...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police investigate series of armed robberies in Englewood

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Englewood residents about a series of armed robberies that occurred in July and August. In each incident, a victim would go to a location to purchase a motorbike or ATV, and the offenders would approach the victim while displaying a black handgun. The offenders...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
County
Cook County, IL
Chicago, IL
Health
fox32chicago.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO - A man was killed after crashing his motorcycle on the Kennedy Expressway Monday night on Chicago's Northwest Side. The crash happened around 11:19 p.m. as 18-year-old Nick Damato lost control of his motorcycle and was struck by another vehicle in the southbound lanes of Interstate 90 near North Sayre Avenue, according to officials.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: Man, 27, found on ground with gunshot wounds

CHICAGO - A man was found on the ground with gunshot wounds in Englewood Sunday night. At about 9:54 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 5600 block of South Seeley. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man laying on the ground with...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Loretto Hospital
fox32chicago.com

Labor Day weekend shootings: 10 killed, 48 wounded across Chicago

CHICAGO - Ten men were killed and at least 48 people, including a 13-year-old boy, were wounded by gunfire across Chicago over the Labor Day weekend. One of the fatal attacks occurred in West Garfield Park on the West Side Friday evening. About 6:30 p.m., a 24-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard when two cars approached and several people got out and began shooting, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
fox32chicago.com

Little Village hit-and-run: 2 teen girls crossing street struck by vehicle

CHICAGO - Two teenage girls were injured in a hit-and-run Monday night in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood. Shortly after 8 p.m., police say two 15-year-old girls were crossing the street on a scooter in the crosswalk in the 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue when they were struck by a black vehicle heading southbound.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 22, shot while walking through West Side alley

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while walking through an alley Tuesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The 22-year-old was walking around 3:18 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Adams Street when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the thigh, according to Chicago police. She...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in the back in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the back Monday in Roseland. At about 3:39 a.m., a 31-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 9600 block of South Calumet when a black Jeep approached and someone unknown fired shots at him. The man was shot in the lower back,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in leg on Chicago's West Side, nobody in custody: police

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Shortly after noon, police say the man was outside in the 800 block of North Central Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was struck in the left leg, police said. He was taken...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Dixmoor water main breaks expected to be fixed this week

DIXMOOR, Ill. - Final repairs to a series of water main breaks in Dixmoor are expected to be completed this week. The village had five mains break last Monday, forcing a two-day closure of schools and a boil water advisory. That order was lifted on Friday. The village president, Mayor...
DIXMOOR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy