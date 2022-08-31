CHICAGO - Ten men were killed and at least 48 people, including a 13-year-old boy, were wounded by gunfire across Chicago over the Labor Day weekend. One of the fatal attacks occurred in West Garfield Park on the West Side Friday evening. About 6:30 p.m., a 24-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard when two cars approached and several people got out and began shooting, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO