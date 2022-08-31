Read full article on original website
Despite my readers advising me against it, I visited Chicago for the first time. This is my experienceNarda MarenChicago, IL
As Macy’s Plans to Close 125 Stores, They Are Also Shuttering a Bloomingdale’s Location Beginning on September 6Joel EisenbergSkokie, IL
Pilot Program Provides Ticket Debt Relief For Low-Income MotoristsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
What is the Harvest Moon? How and when to watch for it in the Chicago area this SeptemberJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Some of the Best Pizza in the Midwest Can be Found Inside this Unassuming Eatery in IllinoisTravel MavenChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Man robbed during fight on downtown Blue Train
CHICAGO - A man was beaten and robbed on a CTA Blue Line train early Monday in the Loop. The 28-year-old began arguing and fighting with another rider on a train around 1:42 a.m. in the 300 block of South Dearborn Street, police said. During the fight, the other rider...
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot asks for donations to help migrants relocated to Chicago from Texas
CHICAGO - As more migrants arrive from Texas, Mayor Lori Lightfoot is asking for donations to help them settle in the Chicago area. About 50 migrants arrived Sunday night, following the arrival of about 75 others last week. Items on the mayor's wish list include baby items, clothing and shoes...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago-area students from Jackson State University organize water drive for Mississippi city
Chicago philanthropist Early Walker has been working with the students to organize a three-day "Help Jackson Now" water drive in the South Suburbs. They collected three semi trailers worth of bottled water.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police investigate series of armed robberies in Englewood
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Englewood residents about a series of armed robberies that occurred in July and August. In each incident, a victim would go to a location to purchase a motorbike or ATV, and the offenders would approach the victim while displaying a black handgun. The offenders...
fox32chicago.com
South Side Chicago residents say 'slumlord' forced them to live without hot water
CHICAGO - A group of tenants in South Shore are fed up with the city after a "slumlord" forced them to live 30-plus days without hot water. The group gathered Monday at their apartment building on East 68th Street. They say despite a number of calls to the city's 3-1-1...
fox32chicago.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Kennedy Expressway
CHICAGO - A man was killed after crashing his motorcycle on the Kennedy Expressway Monday night on Chicago's Northwest Side. The crash happened around 11:19 p.m. as 18-year-old Nick Damato lost control of his motorcycle and was struck by another vehicle in the southbound lanes of Interstate 90 near North Sayre Avenue, according to officials.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's Pullman Porter Museum tells the story of African American and labor history
CHICAGO - They rode the rails by the thousands, making both African American and labor history. Now, a museum dedicated to telling the story of the Pullman Porters is planning a major expansion on Chicago’s Southeast Side — and a big part of that story involves the American labor movement.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: Man, 27, found on ground with gunshot wounds
CHICAGO - A man was found on the ground with gunshot wounds in Englewood Sunday night. At about 9:54 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 5600 block of South Seeley. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man laying on the ground with...
fox32chicago.com
Labor Day weekend shootings: 10 killed, 48 wounded across Chicago
CHICAGO - Ten men were killed and at least 48 people, including a 13-year-old boy, were wounded by gunfire across Chicago over the Labor Day weekend. One of the fatal attacks occurred in West Garfield Park on the West Side Friday evening. About 6:30 p.m., a 24-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard when two cars approached and several people got out and began shooting, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox32chicago.com
Northwest Indiana man fatally stabbed his uncle, injured his dad: sheriff
MICHIANA SHORES, Ind. - A 42-year-old man has been charged with stabbing two people, one fatally, last week in northwest Indiana. Kyle K. Early, of Michiana Shores, has been charged with one felony count of murder and one felony count of attempted murder. According to the La Porte County Sheriff's...
fox32chicago.com
Trucks loaded with bottled water ship out from Chicago to help devastated Mississippi
CHICAGO - Chicago is sending truckloads of care to people devastated by flooding in Mississippi. Two semi-trucks loaded with donated bottled water left the South Side Monday night. The trucks were headed for Jackson, Mississippi, which has been without clean water for a week now after flooding overwhelmed its water...
fox32chicago.com
Man beaten by group of 6 people, then shot on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was beaten and shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's New City neighborhood. Around 3:47 p.m., police say the victim was near the street in the 4400 block of South Wood Street when a group of six unknown men approached him and began to beat him. One...
fox32chicago.com
Little Village hit-and-run: 2 teen girls crossing street struck by vehicle
CHICAGO - Two teenage girls were injured in a hit-and-run Monday night in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood. Shortly after 8 p.m., police say two 15-year-old girls were crossing the street on a scooter in the crosswalk in the 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue when they were struck by a black vehicle heading southbound.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 22, shot while walking through West Side alley
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while walking through an alley Tuesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The 22-year-old was walking around 3:18 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Adams Street when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the thigh, according to Chicago police. She...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in the back in Roseland
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the back Monday in Roseland. At about 3:39 a.m., a 31-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 9600 block of South Calumet when a black Jeep approached and someone unknown fired shots at him. The man was shot in the lower back,...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in leg on Chicago's West Side, nobody in custody: police
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Shortly after noon, police say the man was outside in the 800 block of North Central Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was struck in the left leg, police said. He was taken...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police investigating eight homicides, dozens of shootings over Labor Day weekend
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is investigating eight homicides and dozens of shootings that have already rocked the Windy City over the Labor Day weekend, according to preliminary reports by law enforcement. Six of the homicides involved firearms, while one was a stabbing and one victim was fatally struck...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged after security witnessed him smoking while loading a gun on CTA train
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with loading a gun while riding a CTA train Sunday night. Marvin Floyd, 31, was charged with one felony count of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. According to Chicago police, private security witnessed Floyd...
fox32chicago.com
Dixmoor water main breaks expected to be fixed this week
DIXMOOR, Ill. - Final repairs to a series of water main breaks in Dixmoor are expected to be completed this week. The village had five mains break last Monday, forcing a two-day closure of schools and a boil water advisory. That order was lifted on Friday. The village president, Mayor...
fox32chicago.com
2-month-old boy dies days after he's found unresponsive at Monee truck stop
MONEE, Ill. - A 2-month-old boy died days after he was hit in the head in south suburban Monee. About 8:50 a.m. on Aug. 31, officers and paramedics responded to a call of an infant who wasn’t breathing at a truck stop at 5915 Monee Manhattan Rd., Monee police said.
