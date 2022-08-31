ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI deploys cyber team to Montenegro following massive cyberattack

By Ines Kagubare
The Hill
 4 days ago
The FBI is deploying a team of cybersecurity experts to Montenegro to investigate a massive cyberattack that hit the country’s critical infrastructure over the weekend, The Associated Press reported on Wednesday .

The attack targeted Montenegro’s water supply systems, transportation services and online government services. Government officials have reported that the attacks are still ongoing, but that state infrastructure was not permanently damaged.

“Our allies from NATO are helping us overcome the most serious challenge that Montenegro has faced in cyberspace,” Maras Dukaj, the country’s minister of public administration, said on Twitter .

Montenegrin officials have blamed Russia for the attack and said the country was “under a hybrid war at the moment,” the AP reported.

The FBI said in a statement it is “aware of the situation and is providing assistance at the request of the Montenegro government.  As this is an ongoing matter we do not have any additional information to provide.”

Montenegro joined NATO in 2017 despite opposition from Russia. It also recently joined the European Union’s sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

According to the AP, a cybercriminal group claimed responsibility for part of the attack when it infected the Montenegrin Parliament’s office with a ransomware variant known as Cuba.

Montenegro is the latest European country to be hit by a cyberattack in recent months.

Earlier this month, both Finland and Estonia were victims of a cyberattack, though Estonian officials said they successfully thwarted the attack that targeted the country’s public and private institutions.

The attack followed the removal of a Soviet war monument from an eastern Estonian city bordering Russia.

Killnet, a Russian-backed hacking group, claimed responsibility for the attempted attack against Estonia, Reuters reported .

The hacking group was also reportedly behind a cyberattack that hit Lithuania’s public and private sector websites in June.

Killnet claimed the attack against Lithuania was in retaliation for the country’s decision to halt the shipment of some goods to Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave, a region situated between Poland and Lithuania.

The attack on Finland, which targeted the Finnish Parliament’s external websites, coincided with President Biden’s move to admit the Nordic country to NATO along with Sweden.

The U.S. has taken an active role in helping European countries respond to the attacks, as well as working with Ukraine to shore up its cyber defenses.

The U.S. Cyber Command often sends its “hunt forward” team overseas to assist allies in strengthening their cybersecurity defenses as well as collect information on adversaries’ cyber activities.

The team has so far conducted 35 operations in 18 countries, including Croatia, Estonia, Lithuania, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Ukraine.

Updated: 11:53 a.m. on Sept. 1

The Hill

Putin’s on the brink

In Vietnam, Afghanistan and many other conflicts, the stronger power lost because it could not win, and the weaker power triumphed simply because it did not lose. So shall it be in Ukraine, where the same process is playing out rapidly. In less than six months, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

The Mystery Man Vowing Putin’s Friends Will Get Blown Up Soon

Almost a decade after he was exiled, a former Russian statesman has emerged from the shadows this week as a new thorn in the side of the Kremlin.In a shocking televised address from Kyiv last week, 47-year-old ex-politician Ilya Ponomarev debuted as a self-described messenger for what he says is an underground resistance movement operating in Russia, the National Republican Army. Ponomarev read the group’s so-called manifesto on a Kyiv-based TV channel he founded seven months ago, called February Morning, in which they claimed responsibility for the car bomb that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of Russian nationalist and staunch...
POLITICS
Markets Insider

Russia now controls at least $12.4 trillion worth of Ukraine's energy, metal and mineral deposits, report says

Russia now controls $12.4 trillion worth of Ukraine's key natural resources, according to an analysis for The Washington Post by SecDev. If the Kremlin succeeds in annexing Ukrainian land seized during Russia's invasion, Kyiv would permanently lose almost two-thirds of its deposits. Moscow controls 63% of Ukraine's coal deposits, 11%...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Putin loses his 100th colonel as US says 80,000 Russian troops have been either killed or wounded during invasion of Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has now lost at least 100 colonels in the war in Ukraine, as the US says up to 80,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded in the fighting. Lieutenant-Colonel Vitaly Tsikul, 36 and a tank commander, was confirmed dead by Russian media which showed footage of his funeral taking place in the town of Chebarkul, central Russia.
MILITARY
