One thing Netflix is reliably good at is delivering engrossing, gripping thrillers, and it looks like the streamer is about to offer up another movie that’ll leave you on the edge of your seat next month. Mila Kunis stars in the ironically titled Luckiest Girl Alive, about a woman who seemingly has the perfect life, until a traumatic event from her past comes back to haunt her. Check out the tense first trailer for the film above.

MOVIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO