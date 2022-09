It’s a new school year and time for a new beginning. Introducing: Alpha Week! A five-day event initiating freshmen to the campus community and its culture. The week was a part of the House Collective, a year-long competition between residence halls. Although, this year there is a special emphasis on ALL CIU students to join a House and participate, including those living off campus, those living in the on-campus Pine View Apartments, graduate, and even online students.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO