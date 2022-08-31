Russell Crowe bags new crime-thriller role in ‘Sleeping Dogs’ as a detective with Alzheimer’s

Read full article on original website
Lost horror fans name the non-horror movies that terrified them
For those of you old enough to remember, there was a certain spell of time where an animated children’s film had a good to fair chance of including one or three scenes that would go on to form the basis of many a child’s nightmares for the better part of their young life; Dumbo‘s wine-induced hallucination sequence comes to mind, as does the entire runtime of The Secret of NIMH.
The woman who fell to Earth: ‘As we continued to plummet, a sudden terror ripped through me’
The deafening beats of the propellers matched the thundering of my heart. I felt electric as the ground shrank beneath us, snow-capped mountains disappearing into the landscape – a patchwork of green, brown and white as the grey sky yawned open around me, large and endless. The town below looked like a dollhouse, and then an oil painting, as we rose.
‘Death is not the end’: Chadwick Boseman’s bittersweet MCU goodbye earns posthumous Emmy win
The late Chadwick Boseman was awarded one final accolade as he posthumously received the Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over performance. The win came from his last performance as the MCU’s T’Challa for the Disney Plus animated series, What If…?. Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award...
Girl, 17, who was 'spiked' at Leeds Festival is pictured lying in a hospital bed as she reveals horror at 'almost dying' after 'suffering a 'four-minute-long seizure where she couldn't breathe'
A teenage girl 'almost died' after being spiked at Leeds Festival, which led to a terrifying four-minute-long seizure. Maria Mendes, 17, was watching the acts on stage with her friends while drinking a glass of water when suddenly, 'everything went black'. She had previously had an alcoholic drink in her...
As expected, Tolkien ‘purists’ are calling anyone enjoying ‘Rings of Power’ a casual, or worse
The months leading up to the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have been full of backlash for Amazon and the show’s crew. Most of the criticism seems to be leveled towards the mere attempt by the streaming company to adapt the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, and the two-episode debut hasn’t been able to alleviate the whirlwind of hate to any meaningful degree, even if most critics happen to be of the opinion that Amazon has managed to hit the ground running.
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack
London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
Archeologists discovered a 17th-century Polish 'vampire' with a sickle across her neck meant to prevent a return from the dead
The skeletal remains were found with a padlock attached to the big toe of the left foot, Professor Dariusz Poliński told the Daily Mail.
Chris Rock says the Will Smith Oscars slap was in response to ‘the nicest joke I ever told’
It was the slap heard (and watched) round the world, and Chris Rock is still getting mileage out of it. During a European comedy tour, Rock brought up the incident in which Will Smith slapped the comedian on national television. During a show in Liverpool, England, he asked the audience, as reported by Deadline, “Did that sh*t hurt? Goddamn right…The motherf*cker hit me over a bullsh*t joke, the nicest joke I ever told.”
‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
These movies were so bad, fans walked out before the credits rolled
Considering the cost of a movie ticket these days, it takes a lot for audiences to walk out of the theater before the credits roll. Sometimes, you just can’t stomach one more second. Sure, you drove to the theater, you paid your money for a ticket, and you probably...
A failed female-fronted action movie finds fans on streaming
A female-centered movie that bombed at the box office earlier this year is finding a new life on streaming services. The 355 stars a high-powered cast including Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger and Penelope Cruz, among others. The women play a group of spies tasked with stopping terrorists from starting World War III. The title of the movie is from the real life Agent 355, a female spy for the colonists during the American Revolution.
Florence Pugh to skip film festival press conference for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
In news that will shock no one, Florence Pugh is continuing her boycott of press duties for Don’t Worry Darling, as the film gets first screenings at Venice Film Festival. Olivia Wilde’s new film could go down in history, but not for the quality of the film or the performances, but the elaborate controversies off-screen. Allegations of bullying have plagued the film before its full release, with Shia LaBeouf detailing how Wilde allegedly undermined and mistreated star Pugh.
Ezra Miller director says they need ‘a serious intervention’ but won’t cut them from her movie
The wild world of Ezra Miller has made headlines for all the wrong reasons for the best part of the last year. These have ranged from assaulting a fan in a bar in Iceland, terrorizing the residents of Hawaii, being accused of grooming and kidnapping a child, being charged with felony burglary, or just hiding out on a ranch surrounded by an ominous arsenal of guns.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Marvel fans ridicule the plunge in visual effects during recent ‘She-Hulk’ episode
Sharp-eyed Marvel fans are calling out the recent She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode for presenting some of the worst visual effects in Marvel history. While no one can reasonably suggest the visual effects in the show are great, the first two episodes in the Disney Plus series were passable, to say the least. Great care was obviously given to counteract the backlog of criticism the show received leading up to its premiere. Apparently, that all went out the window in episode three.
A cloud-scraping 2022 horror movie is reaching nightmarish new heights among genre fans
Horror is a beast of many faces; whether it’s propping up its scares through the use of visceral, blood-soaked imagery, nerve-pounding jumpscares, or the sheer malevolence of whatever deadly force the protagonists are up against, there’s truly no shortage of versatility in the horror genre. But some routes...
Who are the veiled people assisting Galadriel on the ship? ‘The Rings of Power’ explained
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiering on Prime Video last night came an overzealous return to Middle-earth, a reunion that is full of new worldbuilding, découpage, and even aesthetic inventions that try to bring J.R.R. Tolkien’s fictional universe back to life with as much seamless grace as Hollywood can muster.
Here’s how ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ cast looks in real life
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power came out and the casting is simply amazing. All of them have played their part well and the chemistry between the different characters perfectly fits. But, what’s great is that, in a world where we can generate characters using VFX, the makeup and wardrobe team achieved an amazing task of transforming the actors into creatures from another realm.
Peter Jackson’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’ movies dominate streaming as fans get their ‘Rings of Power’ fix
The Lord of the Rings is tearing up the streaming charts, with all three of director Peter Jackson’s original trilogy rank in the top-10 most-watched movies on Amazon Prime. On the heels of Prime’s record-breaking 25 million views in the first 24 hours alone for the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, fans are once again taking their imaginations on a vacation to Middle-earth. Not surprisingly, it’s also inspired Prime subscribers around the world to have LOTR binge-watching sessions. The result is more huge viewership numbers for Amazon and the saga of The One Ring.
‘Rings of Power’ EP insists the series isn’t a ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel, despite appearances
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power executive producer Lindsey Weber says he doesn’t consider the series a prequel. In a report from Deadline, Weber clarified his thoughts on the Hero Nation Podcast about the intention of the highly anticipated Prime Video series. “The first thing I...
