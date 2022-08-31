ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers bring OL John Leglue back on practice squad

By Curt Popejoy
It came as a surprise when the Pittsburgh Steelers chose to release offensive lineman John Leglue on Tuesday. But Leglue’s time with the Steelers was short lived as he has returned to the team on the practice squad per ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor.

Leglue joined the Steelers in 2021 and was a great surprise with five starts. Leglue played his college ball at Tulane. I look for Leglue to end up back on the 53-man roster very quickly given the lack of production by the offensive line in preseason.

