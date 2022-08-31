ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT. The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a Red Flag. Warning...which is in effect from noon Wednesday to midnight MDT. Wednesday night. * IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, strong gusty winds,. and isolated...
BILLINGS, MT
Wildfire Smoke Impacts Montana Air Quality

BILLINGS, MT--A recent surge in wildfire smoke has severely impacted the air quality in Montana, making it unhealthy for some residents to enjoy their usual outdoor activities. According to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the air quality for major cities in the state, including Great Falls, Billings, Helena,...
Human-caused wildfires burn structures in Crow Agency

CROW AGENCY, Mont. - Firefighters in the Crow Agency have been busy, fighting three human-caused wildfires Saturday. A house, trailer, RV, vehicle and horse trailer burned in one fire on the north side of Lodge Grass, according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs Branch of Wildland Fire Management (BWFM). The...
CROW AGENCY, MT
Billings police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

BILLINGS - Billings Police are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on the West End. Police say the driver of the motorcycle lost control and hit a parked vehicle. He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. The police department's crash team is...
Man in critical condition after stabbing incident on 6th Ave. N.

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man is in critical condition after a stabbing that happened in the 2000 block of Sixth Avenue North in Billings Tuesday after 1:30 a.m. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the two suspects were detained. The male victim was transported to the hospital. The investigation...
BILLINGS, MT

