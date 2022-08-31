Read full article on original website
KULR8
Red Lodge Ales employee funds music festival for the community
BILLINGS, MT- Lee Calvin, an employee at Red Lodge Ales, decided to host a music festival at his place of work, and funded the event himself. "This event is really a 'break even' sort of deal for us if we're lucky," Calvin said. Calvin is a member of a local...
KULR8
MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT. The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a Red Flag. Warning...which is in effect from noon Wednesday to midnight MDT. Wednesday night. * IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, strong gusty winds,. and isolated...
KULR8
Wildfire Smoke Impacts Montana Air Quality
BILLINGS, MT--A recent surge in wildfire smoke has severely impacted the air quality in Montana, making it unhealthy for some residents to enjoy their usual outdoor activities. According to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the air quality for major cities in the state, including Great Falls, Billings, Helena,...
KULR8
Human-caused wildfires burn structures in Crow Agency
CROW AGENCY, Mont. - Firefighters in the Crow Agency have been busy, fighting three human-caused wildfires Saturday. A house, trailer, RV, vehicle and horse trailer burned in one fire on the north side of Lodge Grass, according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs Branch of Wildland Fire Management (BWFM). The...
KULR8
Billings police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
BILLINGS - Billings Police are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on the West End. Police say the driver of the motorcycle lost control and hit a parked vehicle. He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. The police department's crash team is...
KULR8
Man in critical condition after stabbing incident on 6th Ave. N.
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man is in critical condition after a stabbing that happened in the 2000 block of Sixth Avenue North in Billings Tuesday after 1:30 a.m. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the two suspects were detained. The male victim was transported to the hospital. The investigation...
KULR8
Billings Fire Department investigating overnight fire at commercial building
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened at a commercial building in the early morning hours of September 5. Battalion Chief Jason Lyon said a member of law enforcement first noticed the fire at 418 N 14th Street. Fire crews arrived at 2:30 a.m. and saw smoke and flames.
