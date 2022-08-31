Read full article on original website
Susan Kay Walters (September 4, 1959 - August 29, 2022)
Susan Kay “Susie” Walters, age 62, of Versailles, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at the Golden Age Living Center in Stover. She was born September 4, 1959, in Sedalia, Missouri, a daughter of Milo Milton “Mike” and Marcelle (Holman) Homan. She was united in marriage...
Walter (Al) Smith (June 13, 1944 - August 28, 2022)
Walter (Al) Smith of Camdenton, Missouri passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the age of 78. He was born on June 13, 1944 in St. Louis, Missouri. He spent many of his early years in St. Louis working for UPS and later transferred to the Camdenton UPS Center.
J. F. "Jay" Dopp, Jr. (September 4, 1932 - August 27, 2022)
J.F. “Jay” Dopp, 89, of Eldon, Missouri passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022. He was born September 4, 1932 in Ancell, Missouri. He was the son of the late Ernest and Alice (Jennings) Dopp. On September 13, 1953 in Fornfelt, Missouri he was united in marriage to Yvonne (Weaver) Dopp who preceded him in death on February 17, 2012.
Nick's True Value Hardware Holds Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting In Osage Beach
The Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting for Nick’s True Value Hardware, located at 1036 Palisades Blvd, Osage Beach, MO. The ribbon cutting took place on August 11 at 4 p.m. Attendees included their associates, friends, family, the Lake Area Chamber staff, Board Members and many local community peers.
Multiple crashes take place during Labor Day Weekend
The Labor Day weekend has been busy for Missouri State Highway Patrol with multiple crashes on the roads and the water since the counting period started Friday. The post Multiple crashes take place during Labor Day Weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The Encore - Live Music by Madd Hoss Jackson
WHERE: The Encore Lakeside Grill & Sky Bar, 3080 Bagnell Dam Blvd., Lake Ozark, MO 65049. Madd Hoss Jackson is a band dedicated to blending of the sounds of Texas, Outlaw, Bakersfield, and Red Dirt country music that you're sure to enjoy. The Encore provides the finest dining and entertainment...
Gerald "Jerry" Petersen (September 30, 1934 - August 30, 2022)
Gerald “Jerry” Petersen, age 87, of Laurie, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at his son’s home in Florissant, Missouri. He was born September 30, 1934, in St. Louis, Missouri, son of the late Joseph and Isabelle (Shay) Petersen. On September 29, 1956, at the Perpetual Help...
Audio: Jury sides with over 100 Missouri farmers against Cooper County Health Board in effort to regulate CAFO
(Brownfield) – A jury has sided with 102 Missouri farmer plaintiffs against the Cooper County Health Board in its effort to regulate Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations. Plaintiff attorney Brent Haden tells Brownfield the jury found the Cooper County Health Board violated Missouri Sunshine laws when setting regulation V and its replacement regulation VI in 2018 and 2019. “The verdict came back from the jury [that] there were violations, and they were done knowingly,” he said. “A knowingly finding does open the board to an award of a potential civil fine and, potentially, of the plaintiff’s attorney’s fees for having to pursue the case.”
Captain Ron's - Live Music by Sax On The Beach
Sunday, September 4, 2022, 1 - 5 p.m. WHERE: Captain Ron's, 82 Aloha Lane, Sunrise Beach, Missouri, 65079. Voted BEST ENTERTAINERS OF THE YEAR by Best of the Lake Survey. Performing all over Missouri and surrounding areas, they cover a wide range of music styles varying from Etta James, Sade and Seals and Croft, to Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Maren Morris.
Michael “Mikey” Damon Martin (February 27, 1950 - August 31, 2022)
Michael “Mikey” Damon Martin, age 72, went home to his heavenly father August 31, 2022. Mikey was born February 27, 1950, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of John and Vera Martin. Mikey loved the Lake of the Ozarks which he considered home most of his life. He...
Versailles man killed in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY — A Versailles man is dead after a crash in Morgan County Friday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on MO 5, about three tenths of a mile north of route MM. The crash happened when...
4-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Lake Area Highway
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A 4-year-old boy was killed Saturday afternoon when a Jeep Wrangler crashed on Route W. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin, of Rocky Mount, Mo., was driving the vehicle southbound on Route W at around 3:10 p.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, hit a sign, and overturned. Lunnin and a 7-year-old child in the vehicle had minor injuries, but a 4-year-old child in the vehicle was killed in the crash.
Lake Of The Ozarks Air Show! Here's What To Know & Where To Go
Exciting air show performers, historical aircraft and entertainment come to the Lake this weekend, with the Lake of the Ozarks Air Show!. This year’s event, themed “Operation Welcome Home,” is a salute to Vietnam Veterans, 45 years after the end of the Vietnam War. The event will feature the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, presented by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).
Driver dies in head-on crash in Morgan County, Mo.
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that killed one driver and injured another driver. Steven Stafford, 25, of Versailles, Mo., died in the crash. The crash happened Friday night on Route 5, two miles south of Versailles. Investigators say, Alexander Luttrell, of...
Patrol IDs Missouri woman who died in pedestrian accident
COOPER COUNTY—A Missouri woman died in an accident just after 5:30a.m. Friday in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Toyota Prius driven by Inocente M. Prisciliano, 45, Sedalia, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Route 41 exit. The vehicle struck a pedestrian...
Brandon Lee Hanlon (February 17, 2000 - August 28, 2022)
Brandon Lee Hanlon, age 22, of Gravois Mills, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. He was born February 17, 2000, in Osage Beach, the son of Cory and Melanie (Blankinship) Hanlon. Brandon enjoyed playing video games and listening to music. He...
One Man Killed In Head-On Crash On Hwy 5, Other Driver Arrested
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Versailles man was killed in a head-on crash, Friday night, and the driver of the other vehicle is facing a potential criminal charge for driving while intoxicated. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell, of Kansas City, Kan., was driving a...
MISSOURI 4-H HALL OF FAME INDUCTS NEW MEMBERS
40 volunteers joined the 2022 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame on August 20 at State Fair Community College in Sedalia. The Missouri 4-H Foundation recognizes individuals who have created a legacy of service to 4-H by honoring them with membership in the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame according to Missouri 4-H Foundation Director Rachel Augustine.
UPDATE: I-70 traffic jammed in mid-Missouri’s Cooper County, after body is found near highway
Missouri state troopers say the passing lane of eastbound I-70 at the 94 mile-marker near Boonville is closed for a death investigation. Troopers say it’s due to an “incident.” Our news partner ABC-17 reports a body has been found along I-70. Traffic is backed for a few miles, on a very busy Labor Day holiday.
