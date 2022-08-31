Read full article on original website
‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ loadout pricing may change
It appears that Call Of Duty: Warzone loadout prices may be dropping, as developer Raven Software hosts a fan vote. The vote was cast on Twitter, with a post that reads: “We loved the response to Titanium Trials, and we are contemplating bringing the Loadout price reduction at every circle to Battle Royale.” The final votes ended with 70 per cent are in favour of the change, with the minority of votes opting to stick with the current system.
Mohgwyn Palace Map
The Mohgwyn Palace Map can only be accessed either by following Varre's Questline or finding the secret Waygate teleporter in the Consecrated Snowfield. It's a Key Item in Elden Ring. Description. Map of Mohgwyn Palace and environs. In the lightless depths lies the grave of an ancient civilization. It is...
Bloober's Silent Hill 2 Remake Screenshots Leaked
Silent Hill is easily the most anticipated title in the horror genre for the entire gaming industry. We have seen many leaks and reports related to Silent Hills remake which keep developing the player's intrigue. At first we saw some screenshots that were taking down through a copyright claim. Then we learnt that there were multiple Silent Hill projects in the works at Bloober. The last leak we saw, pointed towards a September reveal for Silent Hill 2 remake.
LEGO Brawls - Launch Trailer
LEGO Brawls is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. The launch trailer showcases customization options as LEGO themed-characters, including pirates and more, battle each other.
Splitgate Devs End Development on Popular Shooter to Focus on Unreal Engine 5 Sequel
Developer 1047 Games announced that it will be ending development on future features for Spligate and will be creating a new game in the Splitegate universe using Unreal Engine 5. “After careful consideration and much deliberation the 1047 Games team has determined that in order to build the game fans...
Windy Crystal Tear
A crystal tear formed slowly over the ages where the Erdtree's bounty falls to the ground. Can be mixed in the Flask of Wondrous Physick. The resulting concoction increases the effectiveness of dodge rolls for a certain duration. However, damage taken is also increased during the concoction's effect. The Windy...
Deal Alert: Save $300 Off Select Arcade1Up Gaming Cabinets at Dell (Terminator 2, The Simpsons, and Street Fighter)
Dell is offering up to $300 off select Arcade1Up arcade gaming cabinets. These aren't the ones that nobody wants; these are some of Arcade1Up's most popular cabinets including the Terminator 2 cabinet complete with light guns, The Simpsons 4-player cabinet, and the Street Fighter "Big Blue" cabinet. Arcade1Up cabinets are 3:4 replicas of the arcade original, making them approximately 4 feet tall. The ones on sale today include a matching themed riser that raises the height by another 1 foot, giving you the option of either sitting or standup play. All these cabinets have controls for 2- or 4-person local multiplayer, but if you don't have a buddy around to play with, you can hop onto the live WiFi (no subscription required) to play with other remote Arcade1Up players. Arcade1Up cabinets come flat packed, which means that some (easy) assembly will be required on your part.
Death Stranding Cliff Unger Figure Available for Preorder at the IGN Store
Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding is full of celebrities, including none other than the intimidating Mads Mikkelsen. Mikkelsen's character is Cliff Unger, also known as the Mysterious Soldier and the Mysterious Man, and now you can own a replica of the character thanks to the IGN Store. This Death Stranding Cliff Figma is only available for preorder for three more days, so be sure to check out the listing now if you're interested.
River City Girls 2: The Next Big Beat-'em-Up?
We played the first level of River City Girls 2, the new pixel-art beat-'em-up sequel from renowned developer WayForward. Previewed on PC by Gabriel Moss.
Tips and Tricks
Navigating a post-apocalyptic world filled with infected as you travel across the country with precious cargo is no easy task. With limited resources, ammunition, and danger lurking around every corner, it's easy to become overwhelmed in The Last of Us Part I, especially if you're not prepared with the fundamentals of surviving. To help ease any early game frustrations that you may have, here are over ten essential tips and tricks that will help you survive The Last of Us.
Ooblets Review
Have you ever moved to a new town and, what do you know, there’s an abandoned farm ready for you to claim and revitalize all on your own? With adorable creatures to collect and eccentric townsfolk to befriend, Ooblets doesn’t follow a completely unfamiliar formula. But while the unique twists it adds to that structure aren’t very deep, they did keep me smiling for the roughly 30 hours it took to finish the main story.
The Rings of Power Cast - Sméagol or Gollum?
We asked The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast if they were more of a Sméagol or Gollum? With the fall of Númenor happening soon, what better way to get prepared for the downfall than by interviewing the likes of Gil-galad, Galadriel, and more!
Star Wars: Republic Commando's Battle Droid Gets an Impressive Black Series Figure
Fans of 2005's Star Wars: Republic Commando are still waiting for a sequel, but there is one ray of light on the horizon. Hasbro is immortalizing one of the enemies from that video game as part of the Star Wars: The Black Series action figure line. The Republic Commando Battle...
UK Daily Deals: Gotham Knights Preorders Down to £47.95 Right Now
Gotham Knights is set to release on October 21, 2022, and if you were thinking about preordering, I've got an excellent deal for you to check out right now. You can preorder Gotham Knights for just £47.95 on both PS5 and Xbox. This is around a £17 discount overall, a far-flung difference compared to the £65 it was it's been listed at when preorders went live earlier in the year. The deluxe edition on PS5 is also down to £59.95 (was £79.99), if you're interested in the few extra digital items.
Amazon Introduced New Tactics to Combat The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Review Bombing
Review bombing by internet trolls has become a huge problem and has caused sites like Rotten Tomatoes to show user scores for films and movies that are far lower than they should be. To help combat that problem, Amazon has introduced a new delay tactic for its new shows like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
Fortnite x Destiny: Recreating Javelin-4 in the Unreal Engine
The Fornite Destiny crossover caught both communities by surprise, but seeing Javelin-4 in the world of Fortnite is no small feat. We got to sit down with the creator of this new map and PVP mode in Fortnite to discuss what it took to make this happen. Boomer Gurney, Creative Director of PWR alongside his teammates Wertanderw, KKSlider, TonyQuest, and DolpinDom collaborated with Bungie to make this Destiny in Fortnite map. The results have impressed many so we sat down to get some more insight and uncover a few easter eggs with the creator.
You Can Get Sorted Into Your Hogwarts Legacy House Right Now
Hogwarts Legacy may have been delayed until early next year, but if you are itching to get a head start and get pre-sorted into your Hogwarts house, now you can!. A new blog post on WizardingWorld.com notes that you can link your WB Games and Harry Potter Fan Club and transfer all your data, such as what house you were sorted into. Once the game is released, you will get an account link prompt at launch where you can either scan a QR code or visit the website that appears on the screen. Once you link up everything, you will be set to go.
Evercade EXP Hands-On Preview
From it's improved display, to better ergonomics, and an overall sleeker design, the Evercade EXP is a massive improvement over it's 2020 counterpart. But, in the era of expandable storage and faster handhelds capable of going beyond the 32-bit era, is the Evercade stuck in the past with its cartridge only design? In this Hands-On Preview, we'll be telling you everything you need to know about Blaze Entertainments Evercade EXP.
Fortnite Built Destiny’s Javelin-4 Using Only Assets From the Game
From Spider-Man swinging across the map to players using Dragon Ball Z's famous Kamehameha attack, Fortnite's collaborations have only gotten more elaborate over the years. Witness Fortnite's recent collaboration with Destiny, which includes a full-blow recreation of the famous Javelin-4 map from the game's Crucible mode. In a brand-new interview...
