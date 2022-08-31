ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvester Stallone Reveals Major ‘Tulsa King’ Update Amid Jennifer Flavin Divorce

By Samantha Whidden
 5 days ago
As things continue to be dicey in Sylvester Stallone’s personal life, the Rocky icon revealed a major update for his upcoming Paramount Plus series Tulsa King.

In his recent Instagram post, Sylvester Stallone shared a video of him celebrating the end of production for Tulsa King. “TULSA KING… This was a very long, difficult, exciting, mind-blowing production [that] has just ended in Oklahoma. Though it was a long time to be away it was worth it and to work with fantastic talent in front and behind the camera.”

Sylvester Stallone went on to thank those who were part of the Tulsa King production. “Special shout out to paramountplus for making this happen, to Paramounts Kevin Cox, David Glasser, Terry Winter, Braden Aftergood, Fiona Cush, and last but not least Taylor Sheridan!”

Tulsa King will be premiering on November 13th. The show, which was created by Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan, follows an Italian mobster as he faces the startling task of having to re-establish his mafia family in the city of Tulsa. Dashiell Connery, Stephanie Kurtzuba, and Rory Gross star alongside Sylvester Stallone on the show.

Sylvester Stallone Denies ‘Intentional Dissipation’ of Martial Assets Prior to Divorce Filings By Estranged Wife Jennifer Flavin

Meanwhile, Sylvester Stallone submitted documents that showed he is denying his estranged wife’s allegations that he engaged in the intentional dissipation of marital assets.

PEOPLE reports that Sylvester Stallone’s legal team stated that he has not engaged in the type of behavior that his soon-to-be ex-wife, Jennifer Flavin claims. He also denied that the marriage had ended over a dog. This response was due to rumors circulating that he had adopted a Rottweiler, named Dwight, and there was a disagreement over the pet.

Sylvester Stallone also said that while he and Flavin had disagreements over the animal’s car it did not ultimately cause their marriage to end. “We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument,” he explained. We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met.”

Flavin also issued a statement about her and Sylvester Stallone’s divorce. “I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward.”

Sylvester Stallone also issued a statement. “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

