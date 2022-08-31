Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Julia Roberts, George Clooney joke filming one kiss for 'Ticket to Paradise' took 'six months' and '80 takes'
Julia Roberts and George Clooney gave fans a look into their filming process. The duo revealed a scene in "Ticket to Paradise" involving a single kiss took "like, six months" to film in a recent interview with the New York Times. "Yeah. I told my wife, 'It took 80 takes,'"...
'NCIS' star Pauley Perrette reveals she survived a massive stroke: 'I'm still here'
"NCIS" alum Pauley Perrette opened up to fans about overcoming a "massive stroke" that she suffered one year ago and how she is celebrating being alive. "One year ago I had a massive stoke," the actress shared in a Twitter post. "Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends, And daddy And then Cousin Wayne Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I’ve been given so far… And still so grateful, Still so full of faith, And STILL HERE!"
Watch: Lisa Kudrow is called the "worst human" by reality star Spencer Pratt in astonishing video
Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here. NOT SO FRIENDLY- 'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow slammed by Spencer Pratt: 'One of the worst humans I've come in contact with.' Continue reading…. EMOTIONAL OVATION- Brendan Fraser breaks down in tears, 'The Whale' receives...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Brendan Fraser breaks down in tears, 'The Whale' receives 6-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival
Brendan Fraser reveled in the spotlight once again at the Venice Film Festival and was praised for his role in the upcoming Darren Aronofsky movie, "The Whale." The 53-year-old actor kept his best composure while walking the red carpet of the famed festival, only to break down in tears once inside the cinema as theatergoers gave the star a six-minute standing ovation for his performance, according to Variety.
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
Actor, Instagram sensation Leslie Jordan celebrates new book with one vital message to all: ‘Do for others’
If you don’t know Leslie Jordan, then you might not know the secret to happiness. The Emmy award-winning actor and new best-selling author of "How Y’all Doing?" shared with Fox News Digital Saturday that he is doing "amazing." Why? Because he's discovered the secret to his success. And,...
