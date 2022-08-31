"NCIS" alum Pauley Perrette opened up to fans about overcoming a "massive stroke" that she suffered one year ago and how she is celebrating being alive. "One year ago I had a massive stoke," the actress shared in a Twitter post. "Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends, And daddy And then Cousin Wayne Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I’ve been given so far… And still so grateful, Still so full of faith, And STILL HERE!"

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO