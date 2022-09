DIMMIT, Texas – A district is in mourning after a high school student died from his injuries when he was playing football. The Superintendent of Dalhart ISD sent out a statement Friday that Yahir Cancino, a sophomore from Dalhart High School was in critical condition after he lost consciousness during a Junior Varsity football game in Dimmitt, Texas. He was airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock.

DIMMITT, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO