erienewsnow.com
The Need and Importance of Skilled Workers
Monday is Labor Day, a day to honor all workers, but it's been a challenge to find people to fill roles, especially skilled positions. You've likely seen 'Help Wanted' signs all over town for various openings, including skilled workers, like electricians, carpenters or nurses aids. Joe Tarasovitch, the Director of...
erienewsnow.com
Wind Turbine Blades Being Stored in Harborcreek
If you've driven East on the I-90 towards Buffalo, you've likely seen the large wind turbine blades stacked on top of each other near Exit 32. Each blade is 244 feet long and weighs 26 tons, and they arrived on a cargo ships back in May. Earlier today, crews were...
erienewsnow.com
Some Businesses Struggle with Labor Shortage, While Others Thrive
Following the pandemic, a nationwide shortage of workers hit businesses both large and small, and Erie's economy has been no exception. Many businesses are feeling the ramifications of the post-Covid life, with many of them struggling to stay afloat. Some have even had to close up shop permanently. Hungry Howie's...
erienewsnow.com
Afternoon Concert Benefits Local Organization
The Bill and Bob Music Fest, benefiting A Hand Up Erie drew in large crowds on Saturday afternoon. The music fest ran from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the American Legion Pavilion. In addition to live music from five bands, there was food, prizes, a Chinese auction and more...
erienewsnow.com
Missing Randolph Woman Located
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – The search for a missing woman in Randolph has come to an end. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reports 57-year-old Amy S. Hill was found safe following an extensive search on Saturday. Hill, and her dog, were last seen Thursday at their...
erienewsnow.com
Randolph School Hosts Open House, Unveils New Elementary Cafeteria
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – With the start of the school year just days away, parents at Randolph Central School had the opportunity to tour their children’s classroom ahead of the new year. This, as the district is touting a new improvement to help kids relax during lunch time.
erienewsnow.com
Progressive Eye Disease treated in Erie
Keratoconus is a progressive eye condition that causes thinning of the cornea. The cornea then gradually bulges out into a cone shape leading to light sensitivity and blurred vision. Erie resident Levi Swanson has experienced the ongoing effects of Keratoconus and went 11 years before receiving a definite diagnosis. He...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Police Investigate Drive-By Shooting
Erie Police are currently investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on 12th and Parade on Saturday night. Police said the calls came in around 9:15 p.m. According to police, two people were shot. Erie Police don't have an update on the victim's conditions. Police are looking into suspects and a...
erienewsnow.com
Stockton Man Accused Of Threatening Others With Machete
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A 30-year-old Stockton man is accused of threatening others with a machete during an altercation in Chautauqua County overnight. Deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Rt. 380 in the Town of Stockton just after 1 a.m. on Sunday.
erienewsnow.com
Dipson Theaters Taking Part In National Cinema Day On Saturday
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – Theaters nationwide, including in the Jamestown area, are taking part in National Cinema Day on Saturday, offering flicks for only $3 dollars. Dipson Theaters, who operates Lakewood Cinema 8 and the Chautauqua Mall Cinema, are taking part. This is the first occasion of...
erienewsnow.com
Fight Breaks Out During Erie High Football Game
The second week of the high school football season produced more than big plays on the gridiron. Erie Police responded to calls of fights at Erie Veterans Stadium on Friday night. With less than eight minutes to go in the game between Erie High and Buffalo St. Joes, students were...
