Drake, Lebron James Among Investors Aiming To Takeover Italian Soccer Club

By Tony M. Centeno
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Drake and Lebron James are among numerous investors who are closing in on a deal to takeover Italian soccer club AC Milan.

According to a report the Associated Press published on Wednesday, August 31, RedBird Capital Partners, the New York Yankees' parent company Yankee Global Enterprises and investment firm Main Street Advisors, which includes Drake and Lebron as one of several investors, have finalized their purchase of the seven-time European champion team for $1.2 billion. The deal won't make the Honestly, Nevermind artist and the Los Angeles Lakers player stake holders of the team, but they will be passive investors.

“We’re very confident that the Yankee brand is the most famous sports brand in the world, and we think we can help boost the revenue of AC Milan by being associated with it,” Yankees president Randy Levine said Tuesday, according to the Financial Times .

Although there are other investors involved, this would be Drake and Lebron's first time at investing in a sports team together. Drake has made a previous investment sports media company Overtime, but hasn't made a grand-scale investment in a sports team like AC Milan. He also served as a global ambassador for the Toronto Raptors. Meanwhile, the investment is no surprise for Lebron, who currently owns stakes in the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins and Liverpool FC.

As far as Drake's music career goes, the Canadian rapper just appeared on DJ Khaled's GOD DID album twice including the opening track "No Secrets" and the lead single "Staying Alive" featuring Lil Baby . See what The Breakfast Club had to say about the deal below.

